The contest for the 57th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates, which is based in the Short Pump area of Henrico County and includes part of Goochland County, will be competitive in the fall.

But first, its two Democratic candidates — a nurse practitioner and a retired banking director-turned political advocate — will face off for their party's nomination in a June 20 primary.

Both candidates, Susanna Gibson and Bob Shippee, overlap in many policy stances, such as abortion protections, goals to reduce gun violence, support for LGBTQ+ communities and public education, as well as environmental policy. The candidates stand apart in their backgrounds and experiences that they can bring to elected office.

The Democratic nominee will run against Republican David Owen, former co-owner of Boone Homes, in November’s general election. The district has leaned Republican by a few percentage points in recent statewide elections, though Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., carried it by 11 percentage points in his 2018 re-election campaign.

Susanna Gibson

Gibson, the nurse practitioner, says she has always known she might get into politics. It was just a matter of when.

Her mother, an inspiration and influence to her, had worked for presidential campaigns and later served on Charlottesville’s school board when Gibson was growing up.

“Being around women in politics, particularly strong-willed women in politics like my mother, is something that I'd always grown up with and thought about,” Gibson said. “It just wasn't the right time, until now.”

Then last summer, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally protected abortion access, she said she felt it was time.

“Realizing that Virginia is at a tipping point in terms of reproductive rights, I wanted to be able to do everything I can to protect those reproductive rights and reproductive freedom,” she said.

She plans to support a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion access in Virginia’s constitution. In order to become law, a constitutional amendment must pass the General Assembly two years in a row (with a House of Delegates election in between) before it goes to the state's voters in a ballot referendum. This year such proposed amendments failed to advance in the General Assembly.

Gun violence is a concern that Gibson said she has heard about from many people while knocking doors for her campaign. It also happens to align with one of her top priorities if elected.

“As a medical professional, who's treated victims of gun violence and also is a mom, I worry honestly every day for the safety of my kids,” Gibson said. “I think passing common-sense gun laws is absolutely critical.”

She supports a lot of measures that were introduced but did not pass in this year's session, such as gun storage requirements and bans on new sales of assault-style firearms. Gun legislation, like abortion, often falls along partisan lines and advancement of Democratic-proposed measures will depend on the outcome of this year’s elections. Democrats currently control the Senate while Republicans control the House.

Other priorities for Gibson are to support renewable energy development in Virginia, support LGBTQ+ communities, and support mental health services. Gibson also wants to “work across party lines” to attract and retain teachers in Virginia.

Gibson also wants to bolster funding to programs for mental health and substance use issues. She plans to introduce legislation to increase drug courts in the state, which she believes could help reduce incarceration rates for nonviolent drug-related offenses.

In Gibson’s work as a nurse practitioner and her experiences caring for patients in their homes at times, she said that she can bring her insights into work as a legislator.

“Having the opportunity to go in and out of patients' homes for years really gave me a unique insight into problems that people in Virginia are facing,” Gibson said. “I consider myself very lucky to have that unique insight.”

Bob Shippee

When Shippee retired from Capital One in 2015, he threw himself into regional political organizing and his first campaign for elected office — a bid to serve on Henrico County’s board of supervisors.

“There just weren't enough Democrats to win so I did not win but it was a really good experience,” he said of his run in the Three Chopt District.

In the years since, he’s remained involved in advocacy work.

Familiar with the halls and chambers of the Capitol, Shippee has spoken on behalf of environmental legislation as a lobbyist for the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club. He’s also joined Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia and Moms Demand Action when advocates gather.

More recently, he served as vice chair of Henrico County’s electoral board, so he’s “been very attuned to the need to protect voting rights.”

Frustrated with Virginia’s loose campaign finance laws, Shippee plans to address campaign finance reform if elected by working to limit donations from corporations and individuals and end a loophole that allows candidates to spend campaign money on personal expenses.

“There's a lot of low-hanging fruit there that would make our democracy stronger,” Shippee said.

The fruit has been sour for some, however, as measures to address campaign finance reform have been defeated in legislative sessions and a subcommittee that was supposed to produce a report on the matter ahead of the most recent session failed to meet last year.

Having lobbied for environmental policy, Shippee’s enjoyed seeing proposals become state laws, like the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and is eager to take on environmental policy if elected.

He noted how transportation is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions and said the Clean Cars Act was a “good start.” He points to an electric vehicle incentive program that passed in recent years to help encourage EV adoption, but the bill was not funded in the final budget.

“I think that we should do that,” Shippee said. “It's just nudging the ball forward a little bit and getting on with this transition.”

Additionally, with buildings as the other largest source of carbon emissions, Shippee will push for Virginia to adopt stronger energy efficiency standards — which studies have shown can save people money on their utility bills.

Like Gibson, Shippee supports similar legislation aimed at curbing gun violence. It’s also a concern that has come up when he’s been knocking on doors to meet voters — particularly from people worried about a potential shooting in their children’s school.

While he said Virginia’s existing gun laws are “decent,” he believes there’s more that the state can do.

“You know, we can't completely stop all these incidents, but I think if we had better gun laws, I think that would help,” he said.

Additionally, Shippee plans help protect access to abortion in Virginia. As challenges to access to mifepristone and misoprostol (two drugs used in early-gestation abortions and when managing miscarriages) play out in federal courts, Shippee said he will carry state legislation to protect access to the medicines.

On getting into politics in 2015 and running for office now, Shippee said a driving motivation is leaving his kids with a world better than he found it.

“I was just really not happy with the world that I saw them inheriting,” Shippee said. “I wanted to take a more direct role in doing what I could to make it a better world.”