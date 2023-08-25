General Assembly budget leaders have reached an agreement that ends a six-month standoff on revisions to Virginia's two-year budget.

The deal includes more than $900 million in tax cuts, almost all of it through one-time payments of $200 to individual taxpayers and $400 to couples filing jointly.

It does not include cuts in the corporate and individual tax rates that Gov. Glenn Youngkin had proposed, but it would raise the standard deduction for taxpayers who don't itemize their deductions by half of what the governor had sought and would eliminate the age limit on a new exemption for military retirement income.

Youngkin said this week that he can live with a budget agreement that prioritizes one-time rebates over ongoing tax cuts, but expects to seek additional cuts in the two-year budget that he will propose in December.

Lawmakers to convene special session

Assembly budget leaders announced the deal in a joint statement that said it "provides Virginians with additional tax relief and unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health."

"It's a win-win for the citizens of Virginia," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats.

They said the agreement - which the assembly will have to act on in a special session - had "prioritized investments in education at all levels to ensure that our students recover from pandemic learning loss and are workforce ready."

"In higher education, we are providing additional operating support to maintain college affordability and increased financial aid to ensure access is not limited due to family income," they said.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, a close ally of the governor, hailed the agreement as "encouraging" but added that "both chambers of the legislature and the public still need to review the final agreement."

"Additional discussions regarding a potential special session will also need to occur over the coming week," Gilbert said.

Early voting to start next month

The agreement comes a little more than a month before early voting will begin in elections across Virginia for all 140 seats of the assembly, with party control over both chambers hanging in the balance. Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate and Republicans hold a slim edge in the House of Delegates.

"We're closer than ever before to providing real tax relief to Virginia families who are being squeezed by inflation and other skyrocketing costs, and providing historic levels of support for our schools," Gilbert said.

Budget leaders took a bipartisan tone in announcing the deal.

"While the negotiations have been deliberate and extended, we are very pleased that the outcome is both fair and balanced toward the priorities of the House and Senate," the three leaders said. "In an era when partisanship often prevails, the negotiations were cordial and respectful."