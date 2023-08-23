This is a developing story that will be updated.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he could live with the one-time tax rebates General Assembly budget negotiators are talking about if there's agreement to look at ongoing rate cuts when the next two-year budget comes before the legislature next year.

Speaking to reporters after giving an overview of the state economy to the budget-writing committees of the House of Delegates and state Senate, he said he still believes Virginia can afford the $1 billion in tax relief he proposed in December, but that had generated an impasse between the Republican led House and Democratic majority in the Senate.

The House version of revisions to the current two-year budget that runs through June 30, 2024, included Youngkin's cuts in income tax and corporate tax rates, the Senate version did not.

Budget negotiators from both bodies reportedly have agreed on one-time tax rebates of $200 for individual taxpayers and $400 for couples.

"As I've said, I'm looking for $1 billion in tax relief ... if we can get one-time tax relief now and move forward with ongoing cuts next year, that's a compromise I can live with," Youngkin said.

Youngkin previously has said his view is that the state can afford his proposed tax relief while increasing spending on schools, behavioral health and law enforcement.

House and Senate budget negotiators met until "well after 10 p.m." on Tuesday night and are close to an agreement, House Appropriations Committee Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, told reporters after the committees' meeting.

"We're 85 to 90% there," he said, adding that he expected to complete an agreement by the end of the week.

He declined to give any details about taxes, but three Senate budget negotiators told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a compromise is in the works with one-time rebates now and ongoing tax cuts in the next two-year budget when it comes before the General Assembly next year.

"It is under discussion," said state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. "But I'm concerned we're going to have tax cuts coming up every year ... you have to have revenue if you're going to pay for what you need to."

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and state Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, also said the one-time cut with ongoing cuts to be voted on next year is taking shape as a compromise.

"I can't say more without breaking confidences, but both sides have come a long way," Norment said.

State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said some spending issues remain to be resolved, particularly on education funding, but added that he's optimistic a compromise is coming.

Asked if the question of ongoing tax cuts is being pushed back to next year, Knight said: "We know the answer to that but we're not going to share it now."

Senate Finance Committee co-chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said she believes budget negotiators will reach agreement shortly, with the two bodies coming together to vote on it in September, because of members' various travel plans in the next few weeks.

Knight said that if the compromise has to come in the form of a new bill, it would have to go through the full process of committee hearings and floor votes in both House and Senate, but added that the negotiators are looking to see if amending the current budget would work as well.