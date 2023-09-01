If you live in metro Richmond, Hampton Roads or Fredericksburg, brace yourself for lots of ads and sharply partisan attacks, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin battles with Virginia Democrats to secure majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

The money that already had gone into legislative races as of June 30 matches the grand total raised in the 2021 House races and the 2019 Senate campaigns – and there’s more to come. Labor Day marks the shift into high gear for campaigning, with such traditional kickoff events as the big Democratic get-together at Rep. Bobby Scott’s annual picnic by the Bay and what’s now the largely Republican parade in Buena Vista.

“There will be an outrageous amount of money spent on the most competitive races,” said John McGlennon, professor of political science at the College of William and Mary. “But money only goes so far, and if a Senate or House race is a multimillion-dollar affair, after a while there is declining return on investment,” he said.

Currently Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats control the state Senate. Changing control of either body could be a stretch.

"With a very thin majority for both parties in both houses anything is possible," said Olusoji Akomolafe, head of the political science department at Norfolk State University.

In the 40-seat Senate, where Democrats have a 22-18 edge, six districts – three held by the GOP, three by Democrats – are uncontested. In the 100-seat House, where Republicans held 52 of the 100 seats during this year's session, 34 districts are uncontested.

On the other hand, there’s one Democratic leaning-Senate district, in Henrico County, now represented by a Republican, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant. She faces Del. Schuyler Van Valkenburg, D-Henrico, in November in Senate District 16.

There are also three Senate districts and three House districts that swung from voting for Youngkin in 2021 to voting for Democrats in the 2022 Congressional races. One has a Democratic senator; two Senate districts are open with no incumbent running, while two of the House districts are represented by Republicans and one had been represented by a Democrat.

“These are the places where Democrats generally have an advantage, if small, and the Republicans really need to appeal to women,” McGlennon said.

“I tend to think that they will try to do that with a focus on crime and the economy if they don't get traction on the abortion compromise or parents' rights,” he said. “In the battle for the suburbs, the question will be what matters most to voters, and so far this year, it has been reproductive rights.”

But changing voters’ opinions, one way or the other, isn’t on the agenda.

“There is not much persuasion going on out there,” McGlennon said. “It is mostly a battle over motivating your supporters."

Youngkin active in statehouse races

A big part of what’s unusual this year, and an edge for the GOP, is Youngkin’s active role in the legislative elections – not just the huge war chest his Spirit of Virginia political action committee is starting to deploy for a campaign to boost GOP early voting and for a statewide vote Republican message, but also his intervention in GOP primary races that was aimed weeding out some of the more extreme candidates.

"Given how much money the Spirit of Virginia has raised thus far, Gov. Youngkin may have more say in the composition of the General Assembly come November," Akomolafe said.

He said he expects to see that money come heavily into play in Senate District 17, the Hampton Roads district that Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, hopes to win for the GOP in a contest with Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk.

He also expects it to be a big factor in Senate District 27, the Fredericksburg-area Senate seat where Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, wants to fend off Democrat Joel Griffin and independent Monica Gary.

Democrats, on the other hand, have an advantage in that the 2021 redistricting created more of the suburban districts where they’ve been having success in recent years, in large part because of the abortion issue, said University of Mary Washington political scientist Steve Farnsworth.

“While Republicans will tie themselves to Gov. Youngkin, his 2021 victory was powered by huge turnouts in rural areas which don't have hot races and by marginally reducing the Democrats' recent advantage in suburbs,” McGlennon said.

“Youngkin is relatively popular, but the abortion issue is really energizing Democrats,” he added.

Youngkin has argued that his official position on abortion — a ban after 15 weeks except in cases of rape, incest or the health of the mother, instead of Virginia’s current unrestricted access up to 26 weeks — represents a view most Virginians could accept.

But abortion is where GOP candidates are most vulnerable, Akomolafe said.

"Virginia is currently the only state in the South that has not restricted abortion rights following the overturn of Roe v. Wade," he said.

"Democrats who are quick to remind Virginians that this is because they have the majority in the Senate," Akomolafe said.

But there are other issues, too.

“How will the Supreme Court [Dobbs abortion] decision impact voter turnout? How will Donald Trump’s popularity be affected by the indictments? Glenn Youngkin’s ability to pour more money, what impact will that have and how will redistricting impact the election?” Farnsworth said. “If you can answer those questions, my hat’s off to you.”

Another big question, Farnsworth said, is whether Youngkin’s “parents matter” push will resonate with voters in the same way it did in his 2021 gubernatorial campaign.

Talk of book bannings and an exodus of teachers in Spotsylvania County, for instance, are unsettling voters in nearby Fredericksburg’s hotly contested state Senate and House of Delegates races, Farnsworth said.

“A lot is going to be what people don’t want to talk about,” Farnsworth said. “Republicans don’t want to talk about abortion, Democrats don’t want to talk about the economy.”

In the battle to swing the Senate, Youngkin and the GOP need to flip two seats to gain a 20-20 split that means power sharing and a deciding vote for Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. They’d need three for a majority.

But they also need to hold two districts where Democrats are on the attack.

Republicans hope to flip Senate District 24, the swingy, Newport News-anchored Virginia Peninsula district where state Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, is challenged by former York County Sheriff Danny Diggs. The district voted 50% to 49% for Democratic candidates for Congress in 2022 but 51% for Youngkin in 2021.

Key to Republicans' bid to win control of the Senate will be the race where Brewer, is facing Jenkins, in a district that includes much of the sprawling Portsmouth to Emporia district that state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, dominated before the 2021 redistricting. This district also voted 50% to 49% for Democratic congressional candidates in 2022 but went 52% for Youngkin in 2021.

Democrats, meanwhile, are pressing hard in the Democratic-leaning Henrico County Senate district where Dunnavant faces VanValkenburg.

Senate District 27, the Fredericksburg area seat carved mainly from districts represented by GOP stalwarts Richard Stuart, R-King George, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is another Democratic target. There, Democrat Joel Griffin is facing off against Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, and independent Monica Gary. This district went 51% for Democratic candidates in 2021 and 52% for Youngkin in 2021; while between them Durant and Griffin have raised amore than $1 million so far.

And, as a sign of what’s to come in terms of money and outreach, Federal Communications Commission reports show that Dunnavant's seat is one of the most critical must-hold Senate districts for the GOP. Spending on August through November ads backing Dunnavant already exceeds $907,000.

On the Virginia Peninsula, Mason and supporters have booked $492,000 of broadcast ads for July through September while Diggs has signed up for an additional $210,000.

House contests

In the House, Democrats are hoping to flip District 82, the Petersburg-area district now represented by Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, an open Fredericksburg area seat, District 97, the Virginia Beach district represented by Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach and the Suffolk and Isle of Wight county anchored district Brewer has represented.

As of June 30 – before the real fundraising pushes usually get going -- House candidates have raised nearly $32 million, while Senate hopefuls have raised $55 million.

So far, Democrats are outraising Republicans – but that doesn’t count the $16.3 million Youngkin’s Spirit of America political action committee has already amassed for his push to flip the Senate and expand the GOP hold on the House.

The PAC has already spend $6.1 million on campaigning, including $611,000 for automated calls and text messaging and $463,000 for ads.

In 2021, House candidates raised $31.9 million for the entire election cycle; Senate candidates raised $55 million.

Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, famed for his fundraising muscle, donated $2.6 million to legislative candidates and $1.7 million to party committees, while a gun control group backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg kicked in an additional $2 million in what turned out to be a vain hope to gain control of the General Assembly. Voters returned a 21-19 Republican Senate and a two-thirds GOP House.

“When all is said and done,” said William and Mary’s McGlennon, “there will be armies of paid and volunteer canvassers descending on the electorate, money will flow to candidates or directly to advertising by billionaires and interest groups, and we will smash previous spending records for legislative contests.”

And, he added: "A voter might be smart to vote early this year just so that they won't continue to get the phone calls, visits to the doorstep, texts and emails asking them to vote."

