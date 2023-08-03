Virginia trans students, parents speak out against new Youngkin K-12 policies

Growing up, Rhidian Davis' parents had instilled in him the notion that he could be anything he wanted to be. As a teenager, however, Davis came to learn that the old adage carried with it some stipulations.

The underlying message was that he could be anything as long as he wasn’t gay or transgender. A point that was further highlighted when he expressed that he was, in fact, transgender.

Davis says that with no support at home, he turned to the only other constant in his life: his school community.

It became his lifeline.

“After I came out, I was a lot more confident sticking up for myself and making my needs known regardless of some people around me trying to not listen to me at all," Davis said in an interview. "I went my entire high school years like a new, happier person."

Davis credits much of his late teen years to his time at school. Hailing from Henrico County, Davis attended both Henrico and Hermitage high schools, which he said were affirming environments for trans youth.

If it wasn’t for the support he found in his school community, Davis said, he wouldn’t be the confident young man he is today.

According to the a study published by the National Library of Medicine, 80% of transgender youth think about suicide and 40% have attempted it.

If his teachers and administrators were not affirming of Davis' identity during his high school years, he said, “I would have gone back into the closet, I probably wouldn't have a home."

For hundreds of transgender kids across Virginia, an alternate universe where some school administrators don’t affirm transgender kids could become a reality.

Youngkin's model policies

The Youngkin administration recently released its K-12 transgender policies, effectively rolling back some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous Northam administration.

The state’s guidance requires students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

Additionally, the new policies require school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record – that is, male pronouns for students whose sex is male, and female pronouns for a student whose sex is female” unless a student is emancipated or if their parent provides written instruction saying otherwise.

When the policies went into effect, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement: "All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect." He said the updated policies "reaffirm my administration's continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child's education, upbringing and care."

While the new policies have gone into effect, they will not have any immediate impact on all school divisions’ practices. The policy serves as a model for local school boards, which, by law, must implement their own policies that are consistent with the state’s model policies.

Localities can choose whether or not to adopt policies consistent with the state’s guidance. While no state funding is tied to the law, school boards that do not comply could open themselves to litigation.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says he will recommend the school board reject the state’s new model guidance and maintain its current policies.

“At RPS, our motto is Teach with Love. That means embracing and protecting our students for exactly who they are,” Kamras said in a statement.

Presently, Richmond Public Schools operates under guidance issued under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration that allows students to use names and pronouns that reflect their gender identity without “any substantiating evidence.”

In their words

For Taliah, a 16-year-old Manchester High School student, life has brought its share of hardships and much of her life has been a constant battle.

Taliah became a product of the foster care system after facing physical parental abuse, she said, when she initially came out as gay.

Afterward, Taliah bounced from family to family, all the while knowing she was transgender, but never feeling comfortable expressing it.

Then, at the start of March 2020, she went to live with the Hall family – a decision that would change her life entirely.

According to Taliah’s now-mother Lanette Hall, the goal was to always foster a sense of acceptance and care. Within a few weeks, Taliah, feeling the support from her new family, came out as transgender.

"It's something she's known but was looking for acceptance this whole time," Hall said.

Since then, Taliah says, she has been out and proud. Like any normal teenager Taliah plays Virginia High School League, spends time with her friends and has begun going on dates.

While it hasn’t always been easy — she still faces her fair share of naysayers and bullies — she is still in a school system that affirms her gender and allows her to be herself.

If Taliah is having an exceptionally difficult day, she knows she can always go to her English teacher or her guidance counselor. She is free to use the girls' restroom and participate on the girls' cheerleading team, and her teachers respect her pronouns.

Without the support from her family and her school, Taliah said her life would probably look a lot different.

"A lot of trans girls, we have thick skin, we really do. It takes a lot of courage to do what we do," Taliah said. "It takes a lot of time and patience and it makes us confident because with each obstacle we grow. If I didn't come out, I'd be closeted and scared."

Because there is no funding or enforcement mechanism tied to the legislative mandate, there is no way to enforce the law. As a result, there will likely be a patchwork response across the state as some localities follow the guidance and some choose to ignore it.

"It may splinter the school divisions into red and blue, which I think would be unfortunate," said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law. "That's one of the perils of taking on culture war issues."

In Hanover County, which previously passed controversial transgender policies, some families say the school system's students don’t enjoy the same peace of mind as those in places like Richmond.

The Hanover County School Board last year adopted a policy that requires transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to the schools’ facilities that align with the students’ gender identities. The school board has the final say in the decision. It suggests that students and their parents submit documents including students’ disciplinary or criminal records, among other personal documents.

For Atlee High School student Ember Berg, even though his legal name and gender marker is changed, some of his teachers in Hanover County still misgender him.

If the Hanover School Board adopted policies more in line with the Youngkin administration’s guidance, that “would definitely push it in an even less supportive environment,” said Ember’s father Chris Berg. “There are definitely a few things in the policy that would be more restrictive than where things are right now.”

As of now, it’s a waiting game. Parents of transgender students around the state are bracing to find out what policies their local school boards will implement.

“It's tough enough to be a trans kid, but having to try to get through school in a hostile environment is difficult,” Chris Berg said.

“It's hard to keep your grades up and focused on what you're supposed to be doing to get through school and do that while you're worried about what stuff's going to look like in the next couple months, or whether you're going to be treated like a second-class citizen in school because of a policy change, or because your teacher doesn't think trans people deserve respect or something like that. It's not a great learning environment.”

Across the state

Bettie Thomas, a resident of Montgomery County, in Southwest Virginia, first came out as non-binary at 6 years old, explaining at the time: "I know I'm not a boy. But I don't feel like a girl. Am I both?"

For Courtney Thomas, Bettie's mother, "it was like flipping a light switch." Before, Bettie had only expressed the sentiment through kicking and screaming.

While the family's home life improved, school was another story. For Bettie, it was “horrible.”

“Honestly, it was pretty bad. Because in my school, they didn't know what to do with queer kids,” said Bettie, now 12. “My teachers wouldn't use my pronouns, my classmates wouldn't use my pronouns. And honestly every day was misery for pretty much the entire year.”

When schools shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bettie was homeschooled, then attended Christiansburg Middle School after schools reopened in 2021. The school division adopted policies similar to the state guidance put out under the Northam administration. Bettie said the teachers, administrators and classmates were affirming and supportive.

“All of the stress and all of the anxiety and all of the frustration that Bettie had experienced, being a non-binary child who was constantly misgendered, really evaporated,” Thomas said.

The Montgomery County School Board has worked with the Thomas family and adopted policies that affirm transgender students' identities. As far as next year, Bettie isn’t too concerned with the possibility of transgender students’ rights being rolled back because of the new state guidance.

“There is a little fear for me but honestly I have a feeling I'm gonna be OK because my principal and school board and my school system and my parents are very supportive and they understand,” Bettie said. “I'm a little bit concerned for my other friends who have not come out yet to their parents or who have unsupportive parents. I'm afraid their lives are going to be miserable.”

Thomas said that she does understand and sympathize with the notion that “parents know best,” an idea the Youngkin administration has used in defense of its stance on K-12 transgender issues.

“All I can do is speak for myself and say, I didn't,” she said. “If I could go back in time and have a supportive teacher or counselor to look at Bettie and say ‘what you are describing seems like you might be non-binary and that you might be experiencing gender dysphoria’ in an age-appropriate way, and then could have helped Bettie have that conversation with us, we could have saved years of suffering. Sometimes we need teachers and counselors who know things that we don't, to tell us, to help us understand our children better.”

Thomas and her child say they want people to know that having an affirming space makes it possible for transgender and non-binary kids to connect with others and live authentically.

“There are a lot of people out there who think that using a kid's pronouns is an attack on them, on their rights and on their beliefs,” Thomas said. “I am not out here trying to make a political statement when I tell you that you have to use my child's pronouns. I'm trying to save my child's life.”