A year ago, the talk was all about a recession coming in 2023; this year, it’s all about what economists call a soft landing, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday as he opened the regular summer meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.

It is one of the first steps toward writing the next two-year state budget, for July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026. The governor's budget writers and their counterparts in the House of Delegates and state Senate start with estimating how much Virginia will collect in taxes, fees and other income before deciding how much to spend in order to keep the budget balanced.

“What we’re starting to hear from economists is soft landing, and that’s where today we’ll dig in,” Youngkin told the 15 business leaders along with designated legislators serving on the council Monday.

A soft landing is the catchphrase for the slowing down of an overheated economy — the kind that sends inflation spiking — that nevertheless avoids a recession with the job losses a downturn always brings.

At the end of the 2.5-hour, closed-door council meeting — closed so business executives can talk about hiring or layoff plans as well as capital spending — Youngkin said he is still feeling confident the state’s path is toward a soft landing rather than recession.

He said what he’s been hearing about the hiring and investment plans of businesses shows that Virginia’s revenues remain strong enough that the state can afford the $1 billion of tax relief he proposed in this year’s budget, as well as increases he has proposed for education, behavioral health and law enforcement.

“I firmly believe that the strength underpinning the Virginia economy will not only support investing in tax relief and these most important areas, but we will continue to see strength going forward,” he said.

He said Virginia’s economy has outperformed forecasts made last year. That’s why, he said, the state now has a surplus of $5.1 billion, instead of the $3.6 billion projected in late 2022.

"But we're still going to be cautious," he said. "I've said all along I want $1.5 billion to go to reserves just in case, which I doubt, we do see recession."

(Senate Democrats say the governor’s $5.1 billion surplus estimate does not reflect a pending obligation of $1 billion that the state will have to pay taxpayers who took advantage of a new tax break for small businesses, or the state’s commitment to spend more than $1 billion in the so-called “skinny budget” that the assembly adopted Feb. 25 before adjourning without a fully revised spending plan. They say that counting unspent revenues from the last fiscal year, that would leave close to $3.9 billion in excess revenues for the revised budget.)

Youngkin’s proposed tax relief, which comes on top of the $4 billion in cuts the General Assembly approved last year, is at the heart of an impasse between the Republican-led House and the Democratic-led Senate.

The House version of adjustments for the fiscal year that started July 1 — the second year of the current two-year budget — included Youngkin’s cuts, but the Senate version steered the fund to increases in K-12 schools support and other public services above what Youngkin proposed.

Since then, House Appropriations Committee chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, offered compromises including most recently converting most of Youngkin’s proposed ongoing tax cuts into one-time rebates, while asking the Senate to turn a matching amount — roughly $800 million — of its spending plans into one-time expenditures.

“I haven’t heard anything back,” he said shortly before the GACRE meeting.

Senate budget negotiators have said they are planning to send a counterproposal back to the House shortly.

Knight is concerned that the legislature is running out of time, since work on the next two-year budget, for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, kicks into high gear in December, he said.

He did not feel asking the Senate to go for those one-time expenditures instead of considering them as ongoing ones is that far a reach, Knight said.

In part, that is because what he is hearing from Senate budget negotiators is that they’re worried about ongoing commitments — for taxes but also for spending — given uncertainties about the state of the national economy.

Knight said that was partly because discussions between the House and Senate over teacher and public employee pay suggest both bodies are in step on this major chunk of state spending.

Photos: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is keynote speaker at VMI's 2023 graduation 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-01 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-02 France 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-05.JPG 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-06 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-07 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-08 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-09 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-10 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-11 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-13 051723-rtd-met-vmi2 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-17 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-20 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-23 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-25 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-27 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-28 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-29 051723-roa-news-vmigrad-30