Republicans have not talked about abortion as much as Democrats have in the fight for control of the legislature — but their money has.

In August, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee donated nearly $100,000 to a handful of candidates in competitive districts who support further restrictions.

Meanwhile, an auto shop owned by Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, and her husband has sponsored events and programs for a crisis pregnancy center that her husband also sits on the board of.

In various Facebook posts, both Titan Auto & Tire and Grace Home Ministries have touted sponsorships from Taylor’s company to host fundraising events and repair work on the center’s transportation vans and maintenance on the vehicles of center clients.

“We are proud to support Grace Home Ministries,” the auto shop’s Facebook page said in posts.

In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Taylor noted her experience when she was once a single mother following a divorce from her first husband. (The experience led her to connect with other single mothers for support.)

“I have firsthand experience with the realities of being a single mother in a hard situation, so it was a natural choice for our business to support an organization committed to helping young mothers and ensuring that they have the resources they need,” said Taylor, who faces Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams in House District 82, based in the city of Petersburg and Dinwiddie and Prince George counties.

When asked where she stands on abortion laws, Taylor said “a woman should never be made to feel that her right to motherhood is being denied by circumstance” and stressed her commitment to legislation focused on economic growth.

Clinics reporting increase in patients traveling farther

Grace Home Ministries is an affiliate of Heartbeat International — America’s largest network of crisis pregnancy centers that also operates internationally. According to Heartbeat International's website, centers under its umbrella do not recommend or refer abortions, abortion-inducing medications or birth control medications. Grace Home Ministries specifically serves teens who experience unplanned pregnancies and offers a mentorship program during and after their pregnancy. Clients are offered counseling on adoption and if they choose to become parents.

While Grace Home Ministries is transparent about its mission, some other crisis pregnancy centers pose as medical or abortion clinics.

Crisis pregnancy centers are an optional resource for pregnant people where they can receive counseling and items like diapers or formula. Centers operate as nonprofit organizations and often have a religious affiliation. Some centers provide ultrasounds or testing for sexually transmitted diseases. They are not classified as medical centers so they are not subject to the regulations that abortion clinics and medical offices are.

Centers have faced scrutiny nationwide from abortion advocates who say the centers can mislead or be dangerous to some patients. Earlier this summer, a Massachusetts resident filed a lawsuit against a center for failing to diagnose an ectopic pregnancy, which is when an egg fertilizes outside of the uterus. According to the suit, when her fallopian tube ruptured a month after her visit to a center, it caused internal bleeding and led to emergency surgery.

In Virginia, a woman who escorts patients into a Bristol abortion clinic told The Times-Dispatch in June that patients seeking abortions sometimes did not trust that the clinic was real after previously visiting crisis pregnancy centers by accident.

“In the last Southern state without an abortion ban, we can’t afford Kim Taylor’s radical agenda,” said Han Jones, interim director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

Abortion is currently legal in Virginia for any reason until about 26 weeks of gestation. For later-stage abortions, three physicians must certify that continued pregnancy is life-threatening to the patient. With 16 abortion providers in Virginia and the state having the least restrictive abortion laws in the South, clinics are reporting an uptick in patients traveling farther to receive care.

Abortion on the ballot, either way

While Democrats continue to go on the offense against their GOP opponents over their differing stances on abortion access, Republican campaign messaging has often focused on the economy and parents having more influence in public education.

As Democrats have targeted Republicans in a series of ads for supporting abortion bans and restrictions, Republican advertising has attacked Democrats, calling them “too extreme” and claiming they are not tough enough on crime and favor higher taxes.

When asked about specific abortion laws, many GOP candidates have expressed support for a Youngkin-backed proposal that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with exceptions for rape, incest, and risk to life of the pregnant person.

While candidates frame it as “allowing up to” 15 weeks or “almost four months,” activists in support of abortion rights stress that “a ban is a ban.”

The status of access to the procedure will hinge on this year’s General Assembly elections.

During the 2023 legislative session, an array of bills to restrict or ban abortion — ranging from a Youngkin-backed 15-week proposal to life-at-conception bills — failed to become law. As Democrats vow to protect current law and try to enshrine it in the state’s constitution, many GOP legislators have now coalesced behind Youngkin’s 15-week idea or have not disclosed their specific positions.

Of the 140 seats in the legislature, a handful of races in competitive districts — like the Taylor-Adams contest — will determine partisan control of each chamber. Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, and Democrats control the Senate.