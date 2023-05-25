Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler, R-Hanover, is seeking a sixth term in the House of Delegates, but next month he will face two lawyers challenging him in the Republican primary for a newly drawn district.

Fowler’s competition: Graven Craig and Philip Strother. Craig is a trial attorney from Louisa County, and Strother is a civil lawyer and winery owner who lives in Henrico County.

The winner of the June 20 primary will face Democrat Rachel Levy in November’s general election.

Fowler currently serves in the 55th District, which includes parts of Hanover, Caroline and Spotsylvania counties. But the districts have been redrawn, and now he is running in the 59th, which encompasses the western half of Hanover, a chunk of northern Henrico and much of Louisa County. The district is mostly rural, white and Republican.

Fowler said he will focus on lowering taxes and increasing the number of jobs in the state.

Craig wants to improve transparency in government and reduce the number of administrative regulations that are treated as law, even though they are not written by legislators.

Strother also wants to reform the administrative sector of government, whose regulations are impossible to challenge and costly to taxpayers, he said.

Craig has raised the most money among them — roughly $92,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, and even more since the last reporting deadline, he said. Fowler has brought in $80,000, and Strother, $21,000.

Buddy Fowler

Fowler, 67, has been a delegate in the General Assembly for 10 years. He said his focus now is lowering personal and corporate taxes and bringing more businesses to Virginia.

To do so, the state needs strong right-to-work laws and cheap electricity, he said. With more electric vehicles and data centers coming to the state, increasing demand for wattage, a more affordable kilowatt hour is essential, he said.

“Solar and windmills are not going to get the job done,” Fowler said. “That’s just the reality.”

Virginia is at a disadvantage compared with other states in the South, he said, which have lower taxes and more business-friendly policies.

“We don’t need more taxes, we need more taxpayers,” said Fowler, who has been endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Fowler has supported better access for drug consumers. A bill he sponsored in 2022 that was later signed by Youngkin allows patients to find lower-cost generic versions of drugs. The bill requires insurance carriers to link to real-time cost information about the drugs the insurer covers. Fowler said it is one of his best recent achievements.

He grew up in Henrico and graduated from Hermitage High School. He owned a business called Dr. Copy Inc., which provided billing services to doctors and dentists, but he has since retired from his day job.

Fowler lives on a 50-acre farm in Hanover with his wife, Pat. They have three children.

Before running for office, he worked for the Republican caucus and was a legislative aide to then-Del. Frank Hargrove for about 10 years. Running for office was not originally on his bucket list, he said. It is just the turn his career took.

Graven Craig

Craig, 56, has almost 26 years’ experience as a trial attorney. His political career began when he was a teenager, when, by happenstance, his parents sold their log cabin in Albemarle County to George Allen, who represented part of the county in the House of Delegates from 1983 to 1991.

Craig handed out bumper stickers for Allen, who was elected governor in 1993.

After graduating from St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, Craig played lacrosse at the University of Maryland and later worked in the White House under President George H.W. Bush.

He worked for the Republican Party for years and ran for office in 2017, finishing second to John McGuire in a six-way GOP primary in the 56th House District.

Craig and his wife, Kelly, have three children. They live in Louisa, where he is a former chair of the county Republican Party.

A point of pride for Craig is that he has sued the state and won multiple times. In the summer of 2020, representing the Seventh Congressional District Republican Committee, Craig sued the Virginia Department of Elections and then-Attorney General Mark Herring. Republicans in the district wanted to hold a convention to choose their nominee, but were unable to do so because of social distancing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam refused to extend the deadline for parties to pick their nominees. Craig sued and won. The judge granted an injunction, allowing Republicans to hold a convention at a later date, in which they eventually chose Nick Freitas as their nominee. Later that fall, Freitas lost to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Two significant issues for Craig are improving transparency in government and ending what he described as overreach by the administrative branch of state government. More than 100,000 people work for the Virginia government across more than 100 state agencies.

Craig said it is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, for a child to sit in a certain place on a boat. The statute is written into the Virginia Administrative Code, which has the same force of law; it was determined by a state agency, and not by legislators.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Craig said. “The General Assembly should never allow bureaucrats to enact criminal laws. Period.”

Philip Strother

Strother, 53, is a lawyer, winery owner and farmer. Strother lives in Henrico and practices civil law, where he said he often challenges government overreach. He also owns the Philip Carter Winery and Valley View Farm, both in Fauquier County. Strother is the farm’s beekeeper.

Strother grew up in Fairfax and Fauquier counties and attended Elon University in North Carolina. He has law degrees from Cooley Law School in Michigan and George Washington University. He and his wife, Danielle, have three sons.

He says he understands the importance of rural Virginia.

“I’m going to be a champion for preserving our rural way of life,” he said.

As a lawyer, he said he is dedicated to putting people first and fighting government overreach.

In the late 2000s, he sued the Hanover County School Board on behalf of a child with autism. The suit alleged the school system had not made an adequate effort to give the child a personalized and effective education. Strother prevailed in federal court, and he said the case set the standard for how schools measure the progress of special education students.

Strother also said that, if elected, he will work to limit the authority of the administrative agencies in Virginia. Once an agency sets an administrative law, it is difficult to change it, courts defer to it and you cannot vote against the people who wrote it, he said, asserting that there are no checks or balances.

One example he gave is that an inspector can withhold a building permit if an electrical outlet does not meet the exact standards of the state building code. He said overreach of administrative agencies occurs throughout the state.

“It’s across the board,” he said. “It’s pervasive throughout the administrative branch of government right now. It’s every government agency.”