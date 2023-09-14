Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour Thursday at Hampton University and told students that abortion rights are at stake in Virginia's legislative elections this fall.

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November. During this year's session, Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House of Delegates, and Democrats held a four-seat edge in the state Senate.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing for a measure that would bar most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Harris appeared to allude to reports that Youngkin told the Family Foundation last year that “Any bill that comes to my desk, I will sign happily, gleefully, to protect life.”

"He would sign a ban on access to abortion if the legislature passes it," Harris told students at Hampton. "And so we want to make sure that the people in the state legislature agree that y'all shouldn't be making those decisions for folks. They can make those decisions for themselves."

Harris told students that Virginia "is the only state left in the South that does not have a ban" following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Dave Rexrode, a senior adviser to Youngkin, said in a statement: “Virginia Democrats support abortion all the way up through and including full term birth. Vice President Kamala Harris and Virginia Democrats have an extreme position — they believe in no limits — elective abortion on demand.

"It’s not reasonable and Virginians don’t support it. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Republicans believe common sense brings us together around 15 weeks when a baby can feel pain and with exceptions in the case of rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk.”

The vice president's tour, which will include about a dozen schools in seven states, comes as President Joe Biden, who turns 81 in November, faces headwinds in polls, with many respondents signaling concern about his age.

In a CNN poll released last week, 67% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents said the party should nominate someone other than Biden, who beat President Donald Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020.

According to an April survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, while a large majority of Democrats said they would support Biden as the party's nominee, only 25% of Democrats under 45 said they would definitely support Biden in a general election.

During Harris' appearance Thursday, Hampton students asked about such issues as gun violence, climate change and student debt.

Sean Powell Jr., a graduating senior and marketing major from Laurel, Maryland, asked about what the government can do to restrict access to certain guns and implement new gun laws.

"They can have courage," said Harris, who asserted that there is a "false choice" between being in favor of the Second Amendment "or you want to take everyone's guns away."

"I believe in the Second Amendment," she said. "I also believe we need an assault weapons ban."

Harris has made a number of trips to Virginia as vice president. In May, she toured a startup micro-farming company in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood to celebrate National Small Business Week. During a July 2022 visit to a union hall in Henrico County, Harris had urged more than 20 Virginia legislators to protect abortion rights.

Hampton, a private, historically Black university founded in 1868, is one of five HBCUs in Virginia, along with Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia State University in Chesterfield County, Norfolk State University and Virginia University of Lynchburg. Harris previously visited Hampton in 2021 to mark National HBCU Week.

