Three talked-up but undeclared Democratic candidates for governor joined up Thursday in Richmond to talk up the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act – and to talk up voting for Democrats in the 2023 legislative elections.

But they weren’t talking about their plans for 2025, the next gubernatorial election, during the Richmond stop of the Protect Our Care advocacy group's fifth national bus tour.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax joined forces at Diversity Richmond to wrap up the bus tour's celebration of the year-old law’s health care measures, including a $35 cap on insulin for Medicare recipients and a cap that’s coming in 2025 to limit Medicare recipients’ out of pocket spending.

“For anyone who watched the [Republican presidential] debate, did you notice the one thing was not discussed: health care, affordable health care,” Spanberger said.

Filler-Corn said it was when Democrats led both the House of Delegates and state Senate that Virginia capped the co-pay for insulin for all Virginians and expanded access to paid sick leave, after pushing hard to expand Medicaid.

She said flipping the Republican-led House and keeping a Democratic majority in the Senate is vital if Virginia is to enact a state measure to cap the cost of some of the most expensive medications.

“Sure, I’ve said I’m exploring a possible run,” Filler-Corn said afterward. “But my focus now is electing Democrats to the House.”

Stoney and Spanberger, speaking separately, echoed that.

“My focus is on 2023 and electing Democrats … and of course this bus tour is about that," Stoney said. "You don’t keep a beautiful bus like this in a parking lot."

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, said the Inflation Reduction Act’s health care measures, which also include new authority to push prescription drug prices down, had made a big difference to thousands of Virginians.

She said Virginia's new health benefit exchange, a state-run marketplace for health insurance and dental coverage setup under legislation she sponsored in 2020 will reduce coverage costs beginning with policies for 2024.

“We need to build on this,” she said. “Everyone, no matter who they are … they want a healthy life, they want to know they can get quality health care they need without going bankrupt.”

