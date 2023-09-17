Two familiar faces to Henrico County-area residents are facing off in a competitive race for the 16th District that could be key to control of the state Senate.

Redistricting and a wave of retirements have created a number of competitive districts that create opportunities for both parties.

Though he would be a fresh face to the Senate if elected, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, has served three terms in the House of Delegates. A public school teacher, he was first elected during 2017’s “blue wave” in which Democrats gained 15 House seats.

Though all 40 Senate districts are technically within new maps, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, is considered the incumbent in the district, which includes Short Pump and Glen Allen. Dunnavant, an OB-GYN, was first elected in 2015 in what was then the 12th District, which included parts of Henrico and Hanover counties.

Democrats hold a four-seat edge in the Senate. A Dunnavant victory would fortify Republicans, who seek to gain control of the chamber, while a VanValkenburg victory would bolster Democrats’ bid to maintain an edge in the Senate. The race will likely be a key to the fight for control of the chamber, which could determine the outcome of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda for the rest of his term, which ends in January 2026.

Each could play a pivotal role in whether Virginia keeps its current abortion laws or joins every other state in the South in enacting new restrictions.

While both candidates have represented portions of the community in recent years, the new composition of the Senate district has leaned Democratic in recent statewide contests and in the 2022 vote for the House of Representatives, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Party politics aside, as in any state election, voters are also choosing based on the candidates themselves and their legislative priorities.

Siobhan Dunnavant

As a medical professional who specializes in labor and delivery, medical policy is an area of focus for the senator, whose campaign slogan is “Dunnavant delivers.”

She said there are plenty of bills she’s proud to have worked on in her first two terms as a senator, some of them in the health care space.

Recent examples include a bill to streamline data sharing between medical providers and insurance companies. The goal, she said, was to help “break the silos” on information between multiple doctors or specialists seeing patients. Also, this year, Dunnavant passed a bill to increase prescription transparency. The bill allows physicians to have access to patients’ health plan data so they “know what the cost of the prescription will be at the time it is written.”

Dunnavant said this can allow prescribers to be “aware of the idiosyncrasies of each health plan and the cost of the prescription so that they can choose the low-cost alternatives.”

While VanValkenburg commends the effort, he said it does not do enough to lower health care and prescription costs. He pointed to what he said is growing bipartisan support to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (which Dunnavant has voted against) and his attempts to tackle bulk prescription purchasing at the state level.

Examples included bills he introduced that would have directed the Secretary of Health and Human Resources to develop a plan to consolidate prescription drug purchasing and reimbursement programs. In 2022, the bill was continued to 2023, when it was left in a committee.

He also challenges Dunnavant on her opposition to Medicaid expansion.

Dunnavant first campaigned on opposing Medicaid expansion — a popular Republican stance at the time. The legislature ultimately passed Medicaid expansion in 2018 — after Democratic gains in the 2017 elections — when a handful of Republicans voted with Democrats on the matter. The expansion lowered the thresholds for people to qualify for Medicaid, reducing the number of people without health insurance.

When asked if she views the expansion differently five years later, Dunnavant said she remains skeptical of its impacts on public health.

“Medicaid in the past was always designed for somebody with a medical diagnosis and a financial need,” Dunnavant said. “We have people who are on Medicaid that don’t have a medical diagnosis that aren’t actually seeking care, but have health insurance.”

“Health insurance is not necessarily the path to population health — intervention is,” she added. “I think there’s an opportunity to better apply Medicaid to make sure that people who have to can get it.”

Like Youngkin, Dunnavant promotes “innovation” in education and “empowering parents.” In February 2022, Youngkin signed legislation Dunnavant sponsored to bar mask mandates in schools. Dunnavant told the crowd at the signing ceremony that it was time to stop “putting kids last.” She said parents are capable of making decisions about their children’s well-being.

In April 2022, the governor signed a bill Dunnavant sponsored to require the Department of Education to develop — and local school boards to adopt — policies for ensuring parental notification of sexually explicit instructional material.

Another health care-related issue this election cycle — and perhaps the most contentious one — is abortion.

The procedure is currently legal in Virginia for any reason up to the end of the second trimester, or about 26 weeks. Any later-stage procedures require three physicians to sign off that continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably” threaten the life or mental health of the pregnant person. In the year since the Supreme Court overturned federal protections of the procedure, every other Southern state has enacted various restrictions or bans.

While VanValkenburg says he wants to protect current state law, Dunnavant’s stance on the issue has adjusted over time.

Last year, she voted in favor of a bill to bar most such procedures after 20 weeks and, earlier this year, she carried a bill moving Virginia’s 26-week threshold back to 22 weeks. This summer, she announced support for a Youngkin-backed proposal to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or risk to the life of the pregnant person. She said that when carrying a pregnancy to full term is not possible, early births should happen in the period during which current law allows for later abortions.

She said her view is “shaped by my experience as an OB-GYN, delivering preterm babies, and seeing the increasing successes of the (neonatal intensive care unit) over the life of my practice.”

Schuyler VanValkenburg

VanValkenburg has experience legislating on education, and it’s the field he works in as a civics teacher. He said he enjoys that he teaches younger generations about how democracy works and is able to participate in democracy as an elected official.

He said he is proud of the work that the state has done in recent years to raise teacher pay and put more funding into schools, but he said there’s more work to do.

Pointing to recent successes in bipartisanship, he noted how the newly signed state budget, which was delayed for six months, includes a boost for school funding. VanValkenburg commends the Democratic budget negotiators for not backing down on the funding.

Last year, VanValkenburg was a chief co-sponsor of the Literacy Act in the House, while Dunnavant was a co-sponsor of it in the Senate. The bill required intervention measures for students in kindergarten through third grade who had trouble reading, and it was expanded to students in fourth through eighth grades during this year’s legislative session.

Dunnavant takes aim at VanValkenburg for not supporting a bill carried this year by then-Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, that would have created accounts parents could access to offset costs like tutoring fees and school supplies — as well as tuition costs for parents seeking to send their kids to private schools. Republicans touted the bill as a way to give parents more choice in their children’s education and help those who needed financial assistance. Democrats argued it incentivized pulling students out of public education rather than better funding it.

While inflation and the rising costs of living are not solely fixable by the state government, VanValkenburg thinks there are ways it can help. He sees a three-pronged solution: cutting taxes for working families, reducing health care and prescription costs, and addressing affordable housing shortages.

“This is particularly true in Henrico. People are seeing rent increasing at rapid speeds. Mortgages are up,” VanValkenburg said. “We need more supply. We need more affordable homes so working folks and folks who are the core of the county can still afford to live here.”

On gun bills, VanValkenburg has supported measures such as universal background checks and weapons bans for convicted domestic abusers.

He called a safe storage bill that he carried “really the lowest hanging fruit.”

“I mean, it’s about keeping guns out of the hands of kids, and making sure that owners of guns have to be responsible in how they store guns,” he said.

A philosophical divide often plays out in the legislature, as Democrats propose bills they say are aimed at prevention of violence, and Republicans propose bills aimed at punishing crime, such as raising minimum sentencing for certain crimes committed with firearms.

VanValkenburg said he believes “we can have both policies” to “act on the front end” of preventing gun violence, while ensuring punishment for those who commit acts of violence or are negligent with their firearm possession.

On voting, Dunnavant challenges VanValkenburg and fellow Democrats for not supporting requirements to show IDs when casting ballots, which she said is another way to instill confidence in the voting process.

After years of much of the Republican Party pushing back on voting expansions Democrats championed in 2020 and 2021, the party, the governor and his political action committee are now pushing for voters to take advantage of their options.

Over the summer, Youngkin launched a campaign called Secure Your Vote Virginia with an emphasis on early voting and to sign up to receive a permanent absentee ballot each year — building on a bill VanValkenburg carried.

(Democrats also launched The Majority Project initiative promoting expanded voting access after encouraging such efforts by word of mouth since passing the laws.)

With early voting starting Friday and running through Nov. 4, VanValkenburg said he is pleased to see more support for the expanded voting access Virginians have had the past three years.

“I just think our democracy works better when everybody’s involved and everybody has an opportunity to be involved,” he said.

