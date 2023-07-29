Commuting in and out of Richmond will cost a little more beginning on Sept. 1, when tolls are scheduled to rise on the Downtown Expressway, Powhite Parkway and the Boulevard Bridge.

But the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is letting drivers know there's an "E-Z" way to limit the out-of-pocket expense.

"Save money before this change takes effect and create a VA E-ZPass account today," the regional authority says on its Facebook page.

The Facebook message is part of a campaign that the RMTA began in late June and intensified this month to remind Richmond-area residents of the impending toll increases and remind them that the cost will be less for drivers who pay electronically, instead of with cash.

Tolls at the main plazas on the Powhite Parkway and the Downtown Expressway will rise from 70 cents to 90 cents for drivers with an E-ZPass, but they'll be $1 for motorists who pay with cash. Similarly, tolls will rise from 35 cents to 45 cents on the Boulevard Bridge and from 20 cents to 45 cents on three other on-ramps for those who pay electronically, while people who pay with cash will pay 50 cents. (Longtime residents refer to the Boulevard Bridge as the Nickel Bridge, a reference to the fee drivers paid to cross it until 1973.)

"We really don't want people to be surprised," said Joi Taylor Dean, CEO of the authority.

While public awareness is the main purpose behind the social media blitz, the secondary goal is encouraging people to sign up for a Virginia E-ZPass account and transponder. The transponders, usually mounted on windshields, already make paying tolls easier by communicating electronically at plazas so that drivers don't have to stop or find cash to pay. After Sept. 1, drivers also will save money with E-ZPass.

"It's the easiest and most efficient way," Dean said in an interview.

There is a third message in the RMTA posts on social media sites - that the additional money is necessary to make the expressway system safer and more reliable.

"You've probably heard that the RMTA system will increase its tolls on September 1," a Facebook post said on July 18. "But did you know that RMTA does not receive any federal or state tax dollars?"

Another, on July 14, advised that on Sept. 1, "there will be a necessary toll increase to assist in the maintenance of safer roads for all commuters and travelers."

"These funds will be dedicated to essential improvements that enhance your journey on RMTA's system."

What social media posts can't capture is the urgency behind the first toll increases in 15 years on a commuter system founded in 1966. The COVID-19 pandemic throttled down public use of the road system, as people stopped driving to work because their offices had closed or had begun operating remotely. Toll transactions plunged by 27% between the 2019 and 2021 fiscal years and aren't expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2039.

Consequently, the RMTA collected a cumulative $26.7 million less in tolls over three fiscal years - 2020, 2021 and 2022 - but continued to make essential capital improvements to the 51 lane miles and 36 bridges that it maintains in the region. The bonds issued on the system won't be fully repaid until 2041.

The authority also is planning ahead for an eventual transition to "all electronic tolling," already used in Maryland and other states, to entirely eliminate cash collections and the need for attendants to make change. That won't happen for three to four years, Dean said this spring.

In the meantime, however, the RMTA is trying to calm any concerns over the ability of drivers to pay their tolls with coins, including nickels and dimes. The system's aging toll collection machines will still take them, but the authority discourages use of pennies and encourages quarters for cash payments.

"The machines do not like pennies," Dean said. "They do not like nickels. They do not like dimes.

"We would prefer that people put in quarters," she said.

The price differential provides an incentive by making setting the cash tolls at $1 or 50 cents, which are divisible by 25 cents.

In addition to Facebook, the RMTA is posting messages on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Threads, a new messaging site. It's taking out digital ads on Google and Facebook. It plans to remind drivers with digital messageboards on the highways and bridges. It even plans to distribute a one-page flyer at toll plazas as the date for the increase comes nearer.

""Our primary goal is to make sure people know what's coming," Dean said.

Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s