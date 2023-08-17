House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, balked at the latest Senate proposal offer to break a six-month budget impasse, but he wants all negotiators on both sides to return to the table in Richmond on Monday to resolve their differences face to face.

“The Commonwealth’s budget cannot be finalized by shuttle diplomacy,” Knight said in a letter on Wednesday to Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats. “The time has come to bring all the (budget) conferees back to Richmond to work in person.”

He urged the Senate to bring its negotiating team back to the table on Monday at 10 a.m. to work on a potential agreement before the assembly money committees meet on Wednesday with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to review revenues collected in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and the economic forecast for the next two-year budget that the governor will present in December.

Howell said in a text message Wednesday night that "the House seems to have misinterpreted our offer. It was not a take it or leave it (proposal) and we expected further give and take."

Barker welcomed the opportunity for the conferees to meet in person, but said he expects the Senate negotiators will arrive later on Monday.

"I think it's good to be able to have everyone there," he said.

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who is one of the House negotiators, said he was encouraged by the letter and the push to return to direct negotiations for the first time since talks broke down acrimoniously in late June. The breakdown left Virginia without a revised budget for the new fiscal year for the second time in 50 years.

“I think people are ready to negotiate,” Sickles said Wednesday.

However, the House and Senate remain apart on both tax cuts and spending priorities.

Knight’s letter responded to a counter-offer by the Senate last week that proposed to reduce the scope of ongoing tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Republicans, while providing detailed proposals on spending in long-pending revisions to the $177 billion two-year state budget.

Both sides already had agreed to eliminate some costly ongoing commitments the governor proposed, such as a 1 percentage point cut in the corporate income tax rate, while using a portion of more than $3 billion in excess revenues to give one-time rebates to taxpayers as an alternative to permanent cuts.

Tax rebates

In his letter on Wednesday, Knight said the House is willing to increase its offer on rebates to $200 for individuals and $400 for couples, as the Senate previously proposed, “but not at the expense of more systemic tax policy changes.” Last month, he proposed to give rebates of $175 to individuals and $350 to couples.

For example, he said the House could agree to eliminate its proposal to reduce the top individual tax rate, but emphasized that “we must retain” proposals to increase the standard deduction and eliminate the age limit on a new exemption for military retirement income.

The House wants to raise the standard deduction from $8,000 to $9,000 for individual tax filers who don’t itemize their deductions and from $16,000 to $18,000 for couples filing jointly. The Senate had proposed to increase the standard deduction by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples, but balked at eliminating the retirement age limit on military retirement income because of the potential precedent.

Both the House and Senate have agreed to raise the cap on tax deductions for business interest expenses, while Knight also urged the Senate to include a sales tax holiday that both chambers inadvertently had failed to extend to the fiscal year that began on July 1.

“We believe this balanced package provides much needed relief to help our low- and middle-income citizens, keep Virginia competitive to business, and retain our retired military personnel,” he told Senate budget leaders.

Howell said

Barker acknowledged that the House proposal represents "movement in our direction," but he said the larger increase in the standard deduction may not be acceptable to senators who think the assembly already took a big step in that direction last year by raising the deduction by 80%.

"That's not something that's going to be easy to sell in the Senate," he said.

Knight rejected the Senate’s proposal to allocate available revenues, which he said would leave out about three-quarters of the spending that the two chambers already had agreed to in their competing budgets. His approach would focus on the amount of revenues available after mostly one-time tax cuts, a like amount of mostly one-time spending that the Senate wants, and detailed negotiations by conferees “on distributing the remaining resources to mutual priorities.”

Barker said spending decisions will depend on the revenues available after tax cuts.

"I think it will be easier to reach agreement on the spending side if we resolve the tax cuts," he said.

Sickles said the latest House proposal helps to address Democrats’ concerns about the cost of Youngkin’s tax cut proposals in future budget years. The governor proposed $1 billion in permanent tax cuts in the current fiscal year and the one that ended on June 30, but the package would reduce state revenues in future years by almost $1.5 billion annually. The assembly already agreed last year to $4 billion in tax cuts and one-time rebates.

“We’re close enough now to do some hard work and get it done in a couple of days,” he said.

