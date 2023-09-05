A video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows David Owen, the GOP candidate in a competitive race to represent a Henrico district in the House of Delegates, calling himself “pro-life.”
Though he’s previously explained to The Times-Dispatch that, while he supports capping most abortions at 15 weeks of gestation (with exception for rape, incest or when the pregnant person’s life is threatened), in the recording he notes that further restrictions might not be possible unless Republicans gain more seats in the legislature.
In the recording, made surreptitiously by an abortion-rights activist at a campaign event in March, Owen said that he was going to have “conversations” with Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, about “what we can do when it comes to changing the laws we have.”
Dunnavant, an OBGYN who has represented the area in the Senate since 2016, is also in a competitive race against Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, in the county's Senate District 16.
“For us to think that it will never get to the point — with the current makeup we have now — of outlawing abortion, I don’t think we’ll get there,” Owen said in the video. “And personally, I am pro-life, and we need to start saving some of the unborn children.”
Abortion is currently legal in Virginia for any reason up to the end of the second trimester, or about 26 weeks. Later abortions require three physicians to sign off that continuing the pregnancy would threaten the pregnant person’s life.
"David's comments are consistent with the position he has maintained throughout this campaign," Aaron Evans, a spokesperson for Owen's campaign, said on Tuesday.
"David will defend women's options during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy and in instances of rape, incest and life of the mother while protecting the unborn from on-demand late-term abortions," Evans said. "David believes it's essential to represent his district with common-sense solutions that protect women and value life."
As Democrats focus on protecting current abortion laws as a key pillar of their campaigns, some Republicans support Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 15-week proposal. Some others obfuscate when asked where they fall on the spectrum of abortion measures their party has previously proposed.
During the 2023 legislative session, GOP proposals included a 15-week ban, life-at-conception bills and Dunnavant proposed a bill to move the 26-week threshold forward to about 22-24 weeks. She has since supported the 15-week idea.
With Democrats in the Senate referring to themselves as a “brick wall,” flipping that chamber could allow Republicans to enact further abortion restrictions. For anything to become law, it needs to pass both chambers and receive the governor's signature.
The race in House District 57 is among a handful of competitive contests in this year’s General Assembly elections that offer both parties the chance to retain or gain control of each chamber. Republicans currently have the majority in the House while Democrats have the majority in the Senate.
Abortion was one of the key issues that spurred Owen's opponent, Democrat Susanna Gibson, to run for office. When the United States Supreme Court overturned federal protections on abortion access last summer, Gibson says she knew she wanted to get into politics.
“Realizing that Virginia is at a tipping point in terms of reproductive rights, I wanted to be able to do everything I can to protect those reproductive rights and reproductive freedom,” she said.
The video of Owen comes weeks after The Washington Post first reported two separate audio recordings from this summer where John Stirrup, a GOP candidate in a Prince William County House race, expressed support for a “total ban” on abortions. When the Post reported the recordings, he said he didn’t believe a total ban would be feasible but that he would back a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. Like Owen, Stirrup is in a competitive race.
“We don’t have to guess what they’ll do, they want a full abortion ban in Virginia," said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth. "They keep saying it themselves,” he said. “Owen is just the latest in a string of MAGA extremists who are coming for the rights and freedoms of women across the Commonwealth.”
A new polling data organization launched with a former Youngkin administration deputy secretary found that abortion is the second-biggest concern for voters heading into elections this year, after inflation.
Voters can expect more outreach and discussion on both issues from candidates in both parties in the coming months. They can also expect more reminders of their options for how they cast their ballots.
Over the summer, both parties launched campaigns to promote voter registration and early or absentee voting. More recently, Youngkin announced a bus tour to supplement GOP efforts, while a spokesperson teased that the Democrats would have a project to announce soon.
Early voting begins on Sep. 22 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 7.
