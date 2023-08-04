High interest rates helped one Richmond-area business giant, boosted costs of another and hit customers of a third in a way that cut its profits this spring.

The winner was Glen Allen-based Markel Group. High interest rates, along with a rebound in stock markets, boosted the income from its $23.5 billion portfolio of stocks and bonds for the second quarter that ended June 30 by 75% from last year’s level to $169.7 million.

Markel also reported $484.5 million in gains from the sale of some holdings compared with a loss last year of $1.55 billion, for a more than $2 billion swing.

The company’s specialty insurance business — which included insuring horses, classic cars and boats as well as liability coverage for people like service technicians, who are not normally covered by traditional coverages — saw an 11% increase in premium revenue, to $2 billion.

That reflected both new business and more favorable rates, the company said.

Its ventures away from its core insurance and investment businesses, including a recast concrete firm and a firm that makes heavy lift cranes, saw a 40% increase in operating income.

“Insurance, investments and Markel Ventures (its non insurance and investment businesses) all contributed to solid operating results in the second quarter,” said CEO Tom Gayner.

“Markel Ventures recorded strong margins and cash flows, our insurance business increased gross written premiums while maintaining our long-term discipline of profitable underwriting and conservative reserving, and investment income grew significantly amid higher interest rates,” he said.

In all, that translated to a swing from last year’s $882.8 million quarterly loss to a profit of $715.9 million in the 2023 quarter.

Meanwhile, a more than doubling in interest costs at Universal Corp. depressed results for the leading dealer in tobacco and other plant products during its first fiscal quarter that ended June 30.

Interest expense is a factor in the business, since both dealers in leaf and tobacco products manufacturers must finance inventories that can swing dramatically with the seasons and state of harvests around the world.

Supply chain issues were an issue across the tobacco world last year.

Still, “Demand for leaf tobacco from our customers remains strong,” said George Freeman, chairman, president and CEO.

“We are forecasting increased leaf tobacco production in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023, and believe that even with that increased production, leaf tobacco will remain in an undersupply position,” he said.

The supply chain bottlenecks that emerged during the pandemic, meanwhile, have meant many of Universal’s customers for its other plant-based products built large inventories.

They are still drawing down those inventories, which depresses this relatively small part of Universal’s business.

The combined result was a $2.1 million loss for the quarter, compared with a profit of $6.8 million last year, despite a 20% increase in total sales revenue.

The main driver of the loss was an operating loss for the plant ingredients business, with the tobacco sector reporting a 9% increase in operating income and a 28% increase in revenue, to $443.9 million.

At Glen Allen-based Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., which makes a range of household appliances and restaurant equipment, high interest rates and inflation led many of its retailing customers to feel uncertain about their customers’ interest in spending money.

Retailers’ worries had a knock-on effect at Hamilton Beach, as its sales for the second quarter that ended June 30 fell 7.1% to $137.1 million while net income fell to $110,000 from $5.1 million.

The number of units Hamilton Beach shipped in the U.S. and Canada declined. In Latin America, the supply chain issues, like those that sparked Universal’s customers’ inventory build-ups, depressed its business there, as well.