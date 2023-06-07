Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has become a political lightning rod after calling out Richmond leaders, including Mayor Levar Stoney - a potential 2025 rival for governor - following Tuesday's mass shooting after the Huguenot High School graduation at the Altria Theater.

Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, said at a Wednesday morning news conference: “To go out there and throw red meat to a national audience, before the bodies had been buried and while we still didn’t know all the facts about the case? It’s despicable.”

Earle-Sears spoke to reporters Tuesday evening near the site of the shooting, following a news conference that featured Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards, Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras. Her comments went viral and prompted a national Fox News story.

"When do we say enough is enough?" Earle-Sears said. "When do we say that? How many more people have to die before we say 'You're going to jail. We're gonna lock you up and there's not gonna be any bail' so we can have safety in our communities.

"When does that happen? Who is in charge? Is that the mayor? Is that the chief? Who is that? I mean, let's start naming names," Earle-Sears said.

"Because, otherwise, if no one is accountable and if all we do is come in front of a camera, or several cameras and keep talking about: 'Well this shouldn't happen and that shouldn't happen, then, well, you're the one in charge. You're the one responsible. So let's cut it and let those who have the accountability finally say 'People are going to jail. I'm authorizing my chief to put them in jail.'

"That's what we need, leadership, true leadership. Because I tell you what - this is not happening where the movers and shakers of this community live. It should not have happened at a graduation, a life event."

Earle-Sears added: "This does have to stop and we know where it starts. If I had the accountability and the responsibility this wouldn't keep happening. The people who are elected here, they are in charge. They must make that adjustment so this, the shootings, don't keep happening."

Earle-Sears followed up with a Twitter post in which she linked to video of her comments and added: "We grieve for the victims and the families who lost loved ones tonight. I'm also ANGRY. I'm angry that families attending a graduation celebration can't do so safely. When do we say Enough is enough and lock up the criminals responsible for terrorizing our communities?"

A host of Democrats criticized Earle-Sears, a U.S. Marines veteran whose campaign materials in 2021 pictured her holding an assault-style rifle.

"VA's proud AK-47 wielding LG just hijacked an informational police press conference about a horrific Richmond high school shooting to attack Democrats instead of console victims in hospital fighting for their lives," tweeted state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond posted on Twitter: "Gun violence is the leading cause of death for kids and teens. Don't give us your thoughts and prayers now when you refuse to come to the table on common sense reforms."

On Twitter Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, faulted Earle-Sears for what she termed "self-righteous outrage."

Del. Candi Munyon-King, D-Prince William tweeted: “Imagine you have just experienced one of the most traumatic moments in your life, gun violence, and a person who has done absolutely nothing to curb gun violence runs to the scene to offer even more NOTHINGNESS. It’s embarrassing and shameful at this point.”

Virginia is the only state in which a governor may not serve consecutive terms. Stoney has said that he is looking at seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are often mentioned as potential GOP nominees for governor in two years.