Molly McCarthy’s kidneys were failing, and she needed a transplant. When an organ became available, she drove to a hospital near her home in Seattle, dressed in a hospital gown and lay down in a bed. She said goodbye to her parents, who came to meet her.

Then bad news arrived. The kidney’s donor had died of a brain tumor. It was unclear if the tumor was cancerous and if transplanting the organ into McCarthy’s body would spread the cancer.

The surgery was called off. More than a decade later, McCarthy doesn’t know how such a grave mistake almost occurred.

“We shouldn’t be at that point, so close, when we find things out,” said McCarthy, 49.

Because of errors in the transplanting process, 70 people have died from receiving infected organs, and 250 have developed diseases, according to a Congressional report last year.

After years of reported issues surrounding organ transplantation, Congress opened an investigation. In August, it called experts to the Capitol to testify, including Brian Shepard, then-CEO of the Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a nonprofit that holds the federal contract to oversee organ transplantation across the country.

Several experts were critical of UNOS’ work. A surgeon said kidneys had arrived damaged or sat in an airport hangar overnight, untracked. Another person reported that roughly 1 in 4 kidneys removed from a dying patient never make it to a needy one. Another called UNOS’ technology out of date.

But critics say UNOS has long resisted change and dismissed concerns from whistleblowers, spending more than a half million dollars in one year on lobbying and public relations. A month after the Congressional hearing, UNOS released a video discrediting the allegations, saying UNOS had become the target of misinformation.

According to interviews with more than a dozen people inside the organ-sharing industry, UNOS leaders have pushed out a board member critical of the organization, opened an investigation against a researcher and created an environment hostile toward dissenting opinion. Allegations of UNOS threatening whistleblowers have reached Congress, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said earlier this year.

"Simply put, this is beyond unacceptable," Grassley added.

UNOS runs "fast and loose with the truth," said McCarthy, now the vice chair of UNOS’ patient affairs committee. “They have one goal, and that’s to make it look like everything is good here. It’s wrong, it’s monopolistic, and I think it needs to change.”

But UNOS hasn’t received reports that the network has retaliated against whistleblowers, said Laura Petrosky, a spokesperson for the nonprofit, noting that not all criticism constitutes whistleblowing and that disagreeing with an individual’s position doesn’t necessarily constitute retaliation.

UNOS is committed to hearing all perspectives, including those critical of the network, she said. Its new CEO, Maureen McBride, has championed system-wide changes, and said improvements to transparency are still needed.

Lack of trust in organ transplantation has led to fewer organs being donated and a greater loss of life, a report published last year by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine stated. There are nearly 2,800 Virginians waiting for an organ transplant, according to UNOS, and each month, 25 die waiting for a transplant as of last month.

Determined to make significant change, the government agency that oversees UNOS, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced earlier this year that for the first time, it intends to break up what is currently a $6.5 million annual federal contract for organ transplantation, a contract UNOS has held since 1986. The seminal move could transform organ sharing in the United States.

Located on North Fourth Street downtown, UNOS has won every contract to run the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), which includes more than 250 transplant hospitals and 57 regional organ procurement organizations across the country. Because UNOS is the only group to have held the contract, it owns a monopoly on its work.

It remains unclear if UNOS will be a part of that new future. UNOS said it deserves to be because of its experience.

“We are eager to help enact many of the reforms that HRSA is seeking while remaining an integral part of the nation’s donation and transplantation system,” Petrosky said.

‘Step in line with the rhetoric’

Born with a rare kidney disease, McCarthy wasn’t expected to live more than 10 days. She has needed three kidney transplants to survive – she got the first from her mother and the second from her father.

But transplanted kidneys have a limited lifespan, and about 11 years ago, she needed a third. After six years of waiting and three failed attempts – including the episode in which the donor had died of a brain tumor – she finally received the organ she needed. She called the transplant doctors the heroes of her story.

Intent on improving the system, she joined UNOS’ 18-member patient affairs committee about four years ago. But she struggles to be heard. Earlier this year, the committee met for a day in Chicago and asked UNOS leadership to explain its business plan, upcoming changes and updates to the Congressional investigation.

Dianne LaPointe Rudow, who will become UNOS’ president next month, told McCarthy in an email obtained by the Richmond Times Dispatch that those topics didn’t match the committee’s responsibilities and didn’t “reflect actionable steps toward a tangible project."

Instead, UNOS leadership wanted the committee to update a brochure for patients. Ultimately, the committee followed the prescribed agenda.

“I interpreted it as ‘we needed to step in line with the rhetoric,’ ” McCarthy said.

The federal government requires OPTN committees to follow specific government-approved agendas, Petrosky said. But UNOS always makes a point to engage those wanting to raise other issues and offer them other venues for sharing their ideas.

“We are committed to hearing all perspectives, including critical feedback that challenges the status quo,” said Petrosky, calling patients the “most important stakeholders.”

Other organ recipients are hesitant to speak out. Most eventually need new organs, and they worry UNOS will move them down the wait list for retaliating, two recipients in Virginia said.

***

If it hadn’t been for Brianna Doby, a patient in North Carolina may have received an organ infected with HIV.

Doby was a consultant for John Hopkins University, and every time an organ was donated from an HIV-positive patient, her pager would ring. Congress passed the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act in 2013, allowing organs from HIV-positive donors to be transplanted to HIV-positive recipients.

A few years later, when an organ donor had died, the person’s kidneys and liver were recovered. The UNOS employees managing the transplantation saw no blood test indicating the donor had HIV, but the donor was taking antiretroviral therapy, used exclusively for treating the virus. Doby was sure the patient was HIV-positive – there was no other explanation.

But the UNOS employee was unconvinced. He called for the organs to be harvested for regular transplant, which could send them to a non-HIV patient. It was a “dangerous and inappropriate decision,” Doby said.

Doby got on the phone and called another staffer responsible for recovering the organs, urging the staffer to ignore UNOS instructions. It’s unclear what happened to some of the organs, though one kidney made it safely to an HIV patient also at Johns Hopkins.

Days later, Doby learned UNOS had opened an investigation against her, she said. UNOS was questioning whether Doby had improperly sent the kidney to her own hospital. Hopkins eventually proved the transplantation of the kidney to the HIV patient was legitimate, said Doby, who felt UNOS was covering for its employee’s mistake. Doby asked to train UNOS staff to prevent future mistakes but was never given the opportunity.

She told a UNOS administrator, Roger Brown, that UNOS had retaliated against her. But Brown never responded.

“They weren’t interested in making sure the system works for the community of people living with HIV,” Doby said in an interview.

She began telling organ procurement organizations – who recover organs from dying patients – to communicate directly with transplant hospitals, bypassing UNOS, which she said couldn’t be trusted. The organization can handle uncomplicated transplants, she said. But it too often bungled cases requiring special expertise.

After that, Doby was no longer invited to speak at events, and she said she became an unwelcome member of the transplant community.

Petrosky, the UNOS spokesperson, denied that UNOS investigated Doby or Johns Hopkins.

“We are unclear what ‘retaliation’ this person experienced and would welcome any further details so that we can immediately address their concerns,” Petrosky said.

Congressional hearing

A Senate committee began investigating UNOS, and in August, the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing. It called a patient, a surgeon and the head of an organ procurement organization, among others, to testify. They spoke critically of UNOS’ technology, its logistics and its inability to discipline failing members of the network.

Shepard, CEO of UNOS at the time, defended the organization’s tech, lamented the high number of lost kidneys and blamed the federal government for not disciplining failing members.

The next morning, UNOS' board of directors, a 42-member body that leads the organization, held a conference call. Dr. Richard Formica, who will become UNOS’ vice president next month, told the board those who testified should be held accountable for their lies, said Ginny McBride, a board member and head of OurLegacy, an organ procurement organization in Florida, who was on the call.

His comments were “counter to a culture of patient safety and continuous improvement,” McBride said. “Everyone in health care should feel empowered to speak up when we don’t achieve intended outcomes.”

A few members of the board pushed back, defending the character of those who testified. It’s unclear if they experienced repercussions.

Because the board of directors represents a broad group of people, there are often differences of opinion or different interpretations of facts, said Petrosky, the UNOS spokesperson.

“These differences are valued and encouraged,” she added.

UNOS suggests anyone with concerns about the network voice them. The OPTN’s executive committee will consider potential updates to its bylaws to explicitly state that whistleblowers will not face retaliation, Petrosky added.

***

Decisions on the board are often made by an inner circle, two people said. The rest are kept in the dark and marginalized if their opinions differ from those of leadership, they said.

In 2018, six waitlisted patients sued UNOS regarding its liver allocation policy. During the proceedings, an exchange of crude emails became public from a then-UNOS leader, Alex Glazier, and Shepard, the former CEO. In one email, Glazier called residents of the Southeast "dumb f----" for choosing to live in states with worse access to health care. Glazier later lamented her comments, she told The Washington Post.

The emails showed a bias against low-income patients, said Dr. Jayme Locke, head of transplantation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Locke and other transplant experts from the Southeast wrote to members of Congress, saying Shepard should be fired and that Glazier should step down from the board.

Locke received pushback from two board members, she said, who told Locke she was wrong for raising concern and that the board wouldn’t forget she complained. Locked declined to identify them.

Asking to discuss the matter with the entire board, Locke said she and others were told to discuss the situation offline with a UNOS administrator. People who want to discuss criticism of the system often are told to speak away from the board, but sometimes those discussions never happen.

A group of nine transplant experts accused UNOS of quashing dissenting voices in an attempt to avoid accountability, which “has broken our faith in UNOS’s ability to self-regulate its leaders,” the group wrote to Congress. Shepard resigned last year, and Glazier is no longer on the board.

Another member told The Times-Dispatch he was pushed out for criticizing a UNOS policy. Dr. Seth Karp, director of the transplant center at Vanderbilt University, said he was essentially blacklisted for trying to repair geographic disparity in liver allocation. Eventually, he said, confidants told him UNOS executives would no longer appoint him to committees and that he’d have no future on the board.

Karp served out his time and left UNOS for good.

Petrosky, the UNOS spokesperson, said Karp was elected to a committee after voicing concerns. Other individuals with contrarian opinions serve on the board, including in leadership positions, she added.

“Since the board members are elected by the community, it’s expected that each position will have both supporters and detractors,” Petrosky said. “We cannot and do not dictate the comments made by any member of the community or the board.”

***

A month after the Congressional hearing, UNOS released a video to social media in which organ recipients and donor families defended the organization. UNOS had become the target of misinformation, the video stated, and efforts to dismantle the system hurt and frighten patients. Several people in the video did not respond to requests for comment.

“It feels like a nasty PR play using patients to tell a story,” said McCarthy, the three-time kidney recipient. Given the noble nature of UNOS’ mission, it’s easy to defend the organization and believe they’re doing a good job, McCarthy added.

UNOS has spent big money on defending itself. When the Congressional investigation began in 2020, UNOS more than doubled its expenditures for lobbying to $280,000, according to OpenSecrets.com.

That year, UNOS paid Richmond-based McGuireWoods about $450,000 for legal services and a Washington D.C. public relations firm more than $200,000, according to federal tax records. The company’s head of public relations earned almost $250,000 annually, significantly more than similar jobs in the Richmond area, according to online estimates.

Tension in transplantation

After his father waited five years for a heart transplant, Greg Segal started a research and advocacy group called Organize, which aims to increase accountability among organ procurement organizations.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, nearly a third of these organizations underperformed in 2021, and 42% of them received a failing grade. Failing to recover organs leads to higher taxpayer cost to subsidize dialysis and a longer wait for kidneys.

But a member of the UNOS board, Jim Sharrock, said Organize is part of an “Astroturf campaign” – essentially a corporate effort to influence public opinion masquerading as a grassroots movement – that targets UNOS.

Segal’s “apparent goal is to generate widespread dissatisfaction and disrupt the current system,” Sharrock said.

The corporate backer, Sharrock said, is Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy structured as a for-profit LLC founded by billionaires John D. Arnold and Laura Arnold in 2010. Arnold Ventures has donated nearly $4 million to Organize and more to other organ transplantation efforts, according to its website.

UNOS “abjectly failed to ensure a safe, effective and equitable transplant system for patients across the country,” said David Hebert, a spokesperson for the philanthropy.

Arnold has no financial interest in UNOS losing its federal contract, Hebert said. Suggestions to the contrary are part of UNOS’ “campaign to deflect from its well-documented and deadly failures.”

Last year, Sharrock defended UNOS in a newspaper opinion piece, saying he was “shocked to see attacks against the transplant system make their way to Capitol Hill.”

***

Diminished trust in UNOS leads to fewer organs donated and fewer lives saved, according to the report last year from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Unlike the rest of health care, organ donation depends on public trust. There are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, others who are too sick to be transplanted, and even more who aren’t sick enough to be placed on the list, though they’ll likely need a transplant eventually.

There’s “notable tension” in the transplant community, the report stated.

Earlier this year, big news came from the federal government. The Health Resources and Services Administration announced it intends to split the contract for organ transplantation into separate pieces, which could end UNOS’ monopoly after nearly 40 years.

It’s unclear what role UNOS will play in the future of organ transplantation and whether its rhetoric could jeopardize its role. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra told Congress his agency would investigate the claims made against UNOS.

In March, following the government’s announcement, UNOS changed its tone, offering the closest thing yet to a mea culpa. It released a list of broad proposals, saying it would mandate trackers on kidneys, ensure its technology meets government standards and work toward better oversight of organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals in the network.

McBride, who became UNOS’ CEO in October, has strengthened the nonprofit’s commitment to system-wide changes, Petrosky said.

“As long as there is a waitlist, we believe further improvements are needed to bolster the system’s efficiency, transparency and oversight,” she added. “No organization knows this incredibly complex system and the transplant community as well as UNOS does.”

But organ recipients can’t wait for reform, said McCarthy, the three-time kidney recipient. The medicine she takes to keep her body from rejecting her kidney is also toxic to the new organ. One day, she’ll likely need a fourth kidney -- she just doesn’t know when.

McCarthy worries that when that day comes, UNOS won’t be able to give her a kidney in time. She hopes she will live long enough to see organ transplantation rehabilitated.

“I fear the lack of change,” she said.