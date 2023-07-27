Dirt Road Democrats, a political action committee founded by Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison, will be investing six figures in the Democratic Party of Virginia’s Local Candidate Program.

The investment is intended to be the first wave of support for local candidates in a handful of Southern states, said Scott Hogan, a senior adviser to the PAC and former head of Georgia’s Democratic Party.

He said investing early in programs like DPVA’s Local Candidate Program can help recruit candidates and drive up voter turnout early on.

Hogan said “early investment and consistent investment” helps candidates and parties build programs and reach out to voters proactively. It is about “building a bench,” he said, of candidates to support each other at all levels.

“The next time you have a governor’s race on the ballot, or the larger races come back around, you have people speaking in (local) communities in support of those or other future candidates,” Hogan said. “That makes a difference.”

He noted that some statewide or national candidates were first municipal candidates or local elected officials.

Harrison, a lawyer and former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, losing to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Despite founding Dirt Road Democrats, as current chair of the DNC, Harrison currently plays no role in the PAC's operations.

After initial investments across local contests in Virginia, the PAC plans future investments in competitive 2023-24 races in Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the funding from Dirt Road Democrats will help DPVA’s Local Candidates Program further support people running for municipal seats in their communities.

The program, which first launched a pilot last year, assists with recruitment, training, outreach and general consulting.

DPVA chairwoman Susan Swecker said it can feel daunting with local elections happening across the state, but that the Local Candidate Program is ready to tap in wherever candidates need a boost.

“We just want to be helpful, whether it be you know, blue Fairfax County — or somewhere that’s a little tougher, (for Democrats)” she said.

Like Hogan from Dirt Road Democrats, she said it is about “building a bench.”

With all 140 seats of the state legislature up for election this year and many local elections around the state, party officials say they are energized to maintain or flip seats from localities to the statehouse.

Though Republicans in the state legislature have voted to walk back or eliminate early or absentee voting measures that Democrats enacted in recent years, both parties have launched campaigns encouraging people to cast their ballots early.

This month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia, the Republican Party of Virginia and other groups launched Secure Your Vote Virginia, while DPVA, along with the House of Delegate and Senate Democratic caucuses launched The Majority Project. This means Virginians can expect to see more door-knocking and ads in the coming months, along with candidates encouraging them to cast their ballot as soon as they are able to do so.

Early voting begins on Sept. 22. For more details, visit Virginia’s Department of Elections.

This article was updated to clarify that Harrison doesn't currently play a role in the political action committee's operations as he is currently the chair of the Democratic National Committee.