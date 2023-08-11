The FBI relied on information from field offices in additional cities in preparing a since-withdrawn memo from its Richmond office about potential investigation of “radical traditional” Catholics, according to the head of the House Judiciary Committee.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the committee’s chairman, and Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, chair of the subcommittee on the constitution and limited government, said in a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray that based on a version of the memo with fewer redactions than previous versions the committee had seen, “we now know that the FBI relied on information from around the country — including a liaison contact in the FBI’s Portland Field Office and reporting from the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office — to develop its assessment.”

The letter asserts that the “new information suggests that the FBI’s use of its law enforcement capabilities to intrude on Americans’ First Amendment rights is more widespread than initially suspected” and that it calls into question the FBI director’s statement at a congressional oversight hearing that “the Richmond product” was “a single product by a single field office.”

The leaked Jan. 23 memo from the Richmond field office said in part that “FBI Richmond assesses the increasingly observed interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” in “radical-traditionalist” Catholic ideology “almost certainly presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues for tripwire and source development.”

In a footnote, the FBI analyst asserted that “Radical-traditionalist Catholics compose a small minority of overall Roman Catholic adherents and are separate and distinct from ‘traditionalist Catholics’ who prefer the Traditional Latin Mass and pre-Vatican II teachings and traditions, but without the more extremist ideological beliefs and violent rhetoric.”

Wray had said of the memo during the oversight hearing: “As soon as I found out about it, I was aghast and ordered it withdrawn and removed from FBI systems.”

In the new letter, Jordan and Johnson said they are seeking additional information from the FBI, including details of pertinent contacts between the Richmond field office and the FBI’s field offices in Portland and Los Angeles in the preparation of the Richmond FBI memo.

In a February statement after news of the document became public, Bishop Barry Knestout of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond said in a statement: “The leaked document should be troubling and offensive to all communities of faith, as well as all Americans.”

The bishop said at the time that he was grateful to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and other attorneys general who called on the government to publicly release all materials related to the production of this memo.

“If evidence of extremism exists, it should be rooted out, but not at the expense of religious freedom,” the bishop said. “A preference for traditional forms of worship and holding closely to the Church’s teachings on marriage, family, human sexuality, and the dignity of the human person does not equate with extremism.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, were also among Virginia Republicans who raised concerns about the memo when the first reports surfaced. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has suggested that the Richmond FBI memo was poorly worded, but that it was meant to target extremists who were seeking to infiltrate groups of radical traditional Catholics.

Miyares said in a statement on Thursday: “The recent discovery that multiple field offices were involved in the memo that targeted Virginia Catholics is deeply disturbing, and exactly why I called for more answers.”

“Nothing is more unamerican than being labeled ‘violent extremists’ by your government because of the way you worship,” Miyares said. “I commend Chairmen Jordan and Johnson for pushing back and fighting to obtain more information about how and why Virginia Catholics were targeted. And I urge Congress to impose reforms to curb these abuses that the FBI seems unable or unwilling to address.”

The continuing controversy over the Richmond FBI memo comes as Virginia and Maryland compete to be the next home of the FBI’s headquarters.

