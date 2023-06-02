Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. voted for the debt ceiling package late Thursday night following his unsuccessful effort to remove provisions related to approval of the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. also voted in favor of the package, which cleared the Senate on a vote of 63-36.

The measure, a product of negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., now goes to Biden for his signature in time to prevent a potential default.

"Tonight, I voted to avert a catastrophic debt default," Kaine wrote in a Twitter post. "But I’m deeply disappointed my effort to strip the harmful Mountain Valley Pipeline provision fell short. I’ll never stop fighting for Virginians."

Earlier Thursday, Kaine filed an amendment in an unsuccessful effort to remove the pipeline provisions.

In a press call on Thursday, Kaine stressed that he has not expressed a view on the pipeline itself, but he said matters like permitting and routing are best suited for regulatory agencies and judicial review.

“If you put pipeline permitting in the hands of Congress, then people will try to buy Congress off,” he said.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, and five other Virginia Democrats had tried to amend the debt ceiling bill on Tuesday to strip a provision that would require federal agencies to issue environmental permits for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which runs from West Virginia into southern Virginia.

Warner said on Twitter Thursday night: "Glad we raised the debt limit, but it really should never have come to this. The faith and credit of the U.S. isn’t something to be gambled with. The debt limit is serious. It’s not a bargaining chip."

In a previous tweet on Thursday, Warner wrote that while he planned to vote for the deal, he supported Kaine's amendment to remove the provisions related to the pipeline.

