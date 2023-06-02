Kaine seeks to remove pipeline permits from debt ceiling deal

With the Senate to take up the deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is among lawmakers calling for the removal of a last-minute provision that favors the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

A provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act would expedite approval of permits needed to complete the over $6 billion project that entails a 42-inch pipeline that would run over 300 miles through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The proposal has been opposed by environmental groups and many residents along the project’s path.

Kaine called inclusion of the pipeline permits “foolish” and introduced an amendment to pull the provision.

In a press call on Thursday, Kaine stressed that he has not expressed a view on the pipeline itself, but he said matters like permitting and routing are best suited for regulatory agencies and judicial review.

“If you put pipeline permitting in the hands of Congress, then people will try to buy Congress off,” he said.

A similar measure was undertaken in the House of Representatives. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, and five other Virginia Democrats tried to amend the debt ceiling bill on Tuesday to strip a provision that would require federal agencies to issue environmental permits for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, bypassing potential judicial and executive reviews.

Though it did not go through, McClellan ultimately voted for the measure to raise the debt ceiling and called it a “compromise.” The bill cleared the House Thursday night on a 314-117 vote.

“There are provisions in the bill that I do not support; however, this bill is far better for my constituents, the American people, and our economy than the default we would certainly face if it fails,” she said in a statement.

When asked how he will vote on the bill should the Senate defeat his amendment, Kaine said he will think about his vote once he sees how his amendment does. Kaine noted how not all of Virginia’s members of the U.S. House were able to still compromise with the pipeline language in place.

(Six members of Virginia’s U.S. House delegation backed the bill to raise the debt ceiling, while five voted against the measure. Two Democrats, Reps. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th, joined three Virginia Republicans in opposing the bill.)

“Greenlighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline by sidestepping regulatory agencies and the courts undermines environmental safety,” Scott said in a statement about his vote.

On Thursday, environmental group Appalachian Voices hosted various gatherings around the state to call on Kaine’s colleague, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to support his amendment.

Mason Manley, a recent college graduate and organizer with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, spoke at Appalachian Voices’ Richmond-based rally outside the Truist Building on East Main Street, which includes Warner’s Richmond office. He said Gen Z people his age have always grown up understanding the threats of climate change.

“I genuinely believe that many of those in power also understand the extent to which they need to act,” Manley said.

A Warner staff member confirmed that he plans to vote for the debt ceiling deal and support Kaine’s amendment to remove the language concerning the pipeline from the deal.

It’s not yet clear when the Senate could consider Kaine’s amendment or take a vote on the full act. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently told Congress that it will need to act on raising its debt ceiling by June 5 — Monday — to avoid defaulting on bills.