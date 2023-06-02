Kaine seeks to remove pipeline permits from debt ceiling deal

With the Senate to take up the deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is among lawmakers calling for the removal of a last-minute provision that favors the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline project.
A provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act would expedite approval of permits needed to complete the over $6 billion project that entails a 42-inch pipeline that would run over 300 miles through West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The proposal has been opposed by environmental groups and many residents along the project’s path.
Kaine called inclusion of the pipeline permits “foolish” and introduced an amendment to pull the provision.
In a press call on Thursday, Kaine stressed that he has not expressed a view on the pipeline itself, but he said matters like permitting and routing are best suited for regulatory agencies and judicial review.
“If you put pipeline permitting in the hands of Congress, then people will try to buy Congress off,” he said.
A similar measure was undertaken in the House of Representatives. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, and five other Virginia Democrats tried to amend the debt ceiling bill on Tuesday to strip a provision that would require federal agencies to issue environmental permits for the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, bypassing potential judicial and executive reviews.
Though it did not go through, McClellan ultimately voted for the measure to raise the debt ceiling and called it a “compromise.” The bill cleared the House Thursday night on a 314-117 vote.
“There are provisions in the bill that I do not support; however, this bill is far better for my constituents, the American people, and our economy than the default we would certainly face if it fails,” she said in a statement.
When asked how he will vote on the bill should the Senate defeat his amendment, Kaine said he will think about his vote once he sees how his amendment does. Kaine noted how not all of Virginia’s members of the U.S. House were able to still compromise with the pipeline language in place.
(Six members of Virginia’s U.S. House delegation backed the bill to raise the debt ceiling, while five voted against the measure. Two Democrats, Reps. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th, joined three Virginia Republicans in opposing the bill.)
“Greenlighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline by sidestepping regulatory agencies and the courts undermines environmental safety,” Scott said in a statement about his vote.
On Thursday, environmental group Appalachian Voices hosted various gatherings around the state to call on Kaine’s colleague, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to support his amendment.
Mason Manley, a recent college graduate and organizer with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, spoke at Appalachian Voices’ Richmond-based rally outside the Truist Building on East Main Street, which includes Warner’s Richmond office. He said Gen Z people his age have always grown up understanding the threats of climate change.
“I genuinely believe that many of those in power also understand the extent to which they need to act,” Manley said.
A Warner staff member confirmed that he plans to vote for the debt ceiling deal and support Kaine’s amendment to remove the language concerning the pipeline from the deal.
It’s not yet clear when the Senate could consider Kaine’s amendment or take a vote on the full act. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently told Congress that it will need to act on raising its debt ceiling by June 5 — Monday — to avoid defaulting on bills.
Tim Kaine photographed with Nat, his first son, in 1990.
Timothy M. Kaine (left) the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, greets his Republican counterpart, Jay Katzen on Oct. 5, 2001, just before their debate at the University of Richmond. Kaine was a former mayor of Richmond and Katzen was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Soichi Aikawa (far right) mayor of Urawa, Japan, Richmond's sister city, Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine and Richmond City Council member Gwen Hedgepeth took turns helping to plant a sweet osmanthus tree at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens at 1800 Lakeside Ave.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, governor Timothy M. Kaine and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, undertake a walkabout on Capitol Square, from the executive mansion to the South portico of the capitol in Richmond on Thursday, May 3, 2007. The walkabout was lined by extraordinary Virginians who have made great contributions to the Commonwealth. The 54 people who won the Royal Walkabout Lottery also lined the queen's path.
Timothy M. Kaine gives supporters a hug as he walks on stage at the Richmond Marriott to celebrate his victory for lieutenant governor Nov. 6, 2001. His father-in-law, former Gov. Linwood Holton, is on the right.
On March 1, 2004, state Sen. Russ Potts, R-Winchester (right) smiled as Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine talked about a Senate resolution honoring Potts, a former athletic administrator who had been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
State Sen. Thomas K. Norment, Jr., R-James City (center, back to camera) waits for an answer to a technical question posed to (from left) Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, and Deputy Senate Clerk John Garrett, during a break in the floor session of the Virginia Senate on Feb. 20, 2004, at the state Capitol in Richmond.
Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine addresses the media following a closed-door session in which the status of Leonidas Young (far right) as a member of city council was discussed in light of his recent legal troubles.
Jelena Matkovic, 19, of Serbia locates her hometown on a map for Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine on Aug. 2, 2002 at the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School. Kaine spoke to a group of international students participating in Project B.R.I.D.G.E., an intensive 12-day leadership workshop hosted by the Council for America's First Freedom. From left are Davorka Zadro, 18, of Croatia; Matkovic, Stephanie Byers, 17 of Chesterfield County; and Karl Mercer, 15, of Hanover County.
Mattaponi Indian Chief Carl Lone Eagle Custalow (left) presents the annual tax tribute from members of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes to Gov. Timothy M. Kaine and first lady Anne Holton at the Executive Mansion in Richmond Nov. 22, 2006. The traditional ceremony was held inside the mansion due to the rain. A treaty signed in 1646 calls for the tribes to make an annual offering to the governor, traditionally the day before Thanksgiving, in lieu of paying taxes.
Stanley Lowe, vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservaton (left) talked with Richmond Mayor Timothy M. Kaine (right) before addressing a gathering at the Black History Museum in the Jackson Ward section of Richmond, June 25, 2001, where he announced that the Historic Jackson Ward Landmark District had been named one of the 11 most endangered historic places in the country.
Barbara Miller, of Richmond, takes first lady Anne Holton's driver's license at the Main Street Station polling station around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning as her husband, Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, waits his turn.
Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine cycles spent cartridges out of his gun after a round of skeet shooting before a news conference Aug. 26, 2005, in Hardy, Va. Kaine stressed his outdoors lifestyle and support for the 2nd Amendment.
Gov. Mark R. Warner (right, front) and Lt. Gov. Timothy M. Kaine (second from left) raft through the Hollywood Rapids of the James River to promote Virginia tourism. Warner's daughter, Gillian, is seated next to him.
Governor Timothy M. Kaine and his wife Anne Holton leave a ceremony held in remembrance of the fifth anniversary of September 11, 2001. The governor was joined by other elected officials, the Virginia National Guard Color Guard, first responders and other public safety officials.
Philip Vasquez, head of the Democratic Latino Organization of Virginia, holds up a paper signed, in Spanish, by Virginia Governor-elect Tim Kaine, after he met the media and announced his transition team during a news conference in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2005.
Virginia Attorney General Bob McDonnell (left) listens as Gov. Tim Kaine discusses his action on firearms background checks during a press conference at the Patrick Henry Building at Capitol Square in Richmond.
Virginia Governor Mark R. Warner, left, receives a standing ovation from cabinet members and Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, as he enters the committee room of the General Assembly Building in Richmond to present his budget proposals to the joint House and Senate money committees Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2003.
Tim Kaine briefly donned a Krispy Kreme hat to show his affection for the shop at 4910 W. Broad St., which was holding an auction of some Krispy Kreme memorabilia for charity. The shop is actually across the city line in Henrico, and Kaine joked about attempts by the city to annex the donut shop.
Virginia Lt. Governor Tim Kaine speaks at a news conference Tuesday morning, May 31, 2005, on the steps of the Bristol, Va., courthouse. Kaine, a Democrat who is running for the governor's seat, outlined his economic plan for Southwest Virginia.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, tries to get the attention of a Senator after the vote to over ride his ruling against a request that would have stripped Sen. H. Russell Potts, Jr., R-Winchester, left, of committee assignments and chairmanship during the floor session of the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA, Wednesday, April 6, 2005. Some members of the Senate Republicans are trying to oust Potts after he declared he is running for Governor as an independent.
Democratic Tim Kaine, left, shakes hands with Republican Jerry Kilgore, right, as Dr. Larry Sabato, center, watches after the last in a series of Kaine-Kilgore gubernatorial debates in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005.
Former Virginia Governor and current Richmond Mayor L. Douglas Wilder, left, announced in Richmond his endorsement Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005 for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, right, during a news conference in a city park overlooking the skyline.
Gov. Tim Kaine awaits his turn to speak at the Virginia21 Leadership luncheon. At the table with him is Catherine Tobin, left, of the University of Virginia; and Greg Paulsen of James Madison University.
Gov. Tim Kaine and first lady Anne Holton arrive at the Main Street Station polling station around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to cast their votes. They are greeted by an energetic Amber Smith, who was there representing her mother Chandra Smith, a 6th district candidate for the Richmond School Board.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, center, received the backing of former Virginia Governor and current Richmond, VA Mayor L. Douglas Wilder, right, during an announcement in Richmond on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2005 in a city park overlooking the Richmond skyline.
Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine, left, shares a laugh with publisher Tom Silvestri, center, and Ross Mackenzie, right, editor of the editorial page, as he meets with the Times-Dispatch editorial board in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2005.
Nat Dance, owner of Boss night club, talks about the problem of how to handle the late-night crowds that hang out on and near West Broad Street in the VCU area. From left: city manager Calvin Jamison, city council member Denise McQuinn, Sa'ad El Amin, and mayor Tim Kaine. They were in the parking lot of the Community Pride at West Grace Street and Harrison Street. It was just after 2 a.m.
Gov.-elect Tim Kaine play a harmonica to the tune "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" with the group No Speed Limit during an inaugural concert at William and Mary Hall in Williamsburg, Friday, Jan. 13, 2005.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine shows off his "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in Richmond on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2003. One of the items on the local ballot was a proposition to call for an at-large elected mayor for the city of Richmond. Kaine, a former mayor of the city, favors the proposal.
Tim Kaine and his family joke around as they walk a block from his Confederate Avenue home to the Hermitage Methodist Home voting precinct Tues. Nov. 8, 2005. From left, son Nat Kaine, 15, Kaine's father, Al Kaine, Kaine's 13-year-old son Woody.