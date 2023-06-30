Hundreds of new laws take effect Saturday, ranging from naming the Chincoteague Pony as the state’s official pony to one saying drivers must move over a lane for disabled vehicles.

After more than two decades of trying, one of the 2023 General Assembly session’s biggest new initiatives, setting minimum staffing ratios for nursing homes, has a delayed effective date: July 1, 2025.

But the July 1 start date for new laws includes several with significant impact on Virginians’ daily lives.

Here are a few:

Pocketbook bills

A major reform of how Virginia regulates the electricity monopoly Dominion Energy is cutting power bills – by more than $7 off a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $137 monthly bill. It does so by ending three surcharges. Down the pike, it clears the way for a program to ease the impact of Dominion’s pass-through of fuel costs to ratepayers and gives the State Corporation Commission more power to see if the utility’s base rate is justified, a move the legislation’s advocates say should bring down that rate, which accounts for about two thirds of a monthly bill.

Landlords who rent more than four units must give tenants at least 60 days notice of plans to raise rents when leases have an option to renew or have an automatic renewal provision.

At work

Employers won’t be able to pay new employees who have disabilities less than the minimum wage.

Employers can’t enforce nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements that conceal details of a sexual harassment claim.

A new state Department of Workforce Development and Advancement aims to boost Virginia’s job training and job-finding services by consolidating workforce program evaluation and data sharing; the new department also takes charge of apprenticeship programs.

Employers can’t use employees’ Social Security numbers on any ID card or access pass.

Employers with more than 50 employees have to provide up to 60 days unpaid leave for live organ donations, including bone marrow donations.

People with 85 various occupational and professional licenses from other states will be able to get on a fast track for Virginia licenses.

Health

Licensed midwives may now administer drugs and devices that come within the scope of their practice.

Pharmacists can refill insulin prescriptions in an emergency, using information on the container label if the prescriber can’t be reached.

For health insurance plans that will be sold this fall providing coverage for next year, health insurers will have to cover hearing aids for minors for up to $1,500 every 24 months.

Health insurers will no longer be allowed to charge higher premiums for smokers.

Patients can go to telemedicine services to provide continuity of care when their previously established doctor or health care provider is unavailable.

Families

Guardians of incapacitated people must visit the individuals they are responsible for at least three times a year, and at least once in person.

Parents can allow their kids to play or walk home from school or engage in other activity without adult supervision if that play or activity is appropriate for the child’s age and abilities. Parents can allow such activities without running the risk of being accused of abuse or neglect unless such lack of supervision is so extreme that it endangers a child’s health or safety.

A new state program will promote and support placements of children with relatives in order to avoid foster care.

Spouses won’t be liable for medical care if their spouse has died.

Fathers have to share the costs of pregnancy and delivery.

Consumers

All providers of services with automatic renewal provisions or that offer free trials that then automatically kick over into a paid service have to give customers 30 days notice that they can cancel.

Companies that provide service they say can improve a consumer’s credit or win an extension of credit now must give customers a complete and accurate statement of their right to receive annual free copies of their credit reports from each of the three nationwide consumer reporting agencies.

Sales tax will no longer be charged on the labor involved in diagnosing motor vehicle repair work and emergency roadside service.

The Joint Commission on Technology and Science is to recommend ways for people to opt out of unwanted telephone solicitation calls and text messages.

The Attorney General can now investigate entities believed to violate state consumer finance law if those entities are not licensed by the State Corporation Commission.

Cannabis product labels now must list all active and inactive ingredients, the total percentage and milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol included in the product and the number of milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol in each serving. They also must have child and safety warnings in a conspicuous font and comply with any requirements imposed by the Board of Pharmacy.

Driving

Motorists must now move over and slow down when passing a stopped car or truck that has flashing hazard lights, or that has set up flares or that has set a warning sign.

Modification of headlights so they look blue is banned.

Housing

Tenants can end a lease and receive a full refund of all deposits and rent paid if, when they move in, the apartment or house is a fire hazard or serious threat to safety and health, including infestation of rodents, lack of heat, running water, electricity or sewage disposal.

Crime

People who make prank emergency calls — “swatting” — that result in the dispatch of police or other emergency personnel, are now subject to a punishment of one to five years in prison if such a call results in serious bodily injury, and a penalty of one to 10 years if someone is killed as a result. The term “swatting” is derived from the SWAT teams that often respond as a result of such calls.

It will now be a felony to team up with another person or people to steal from more than one store, even if each theft is small enough to be a misdemeanor ($1,000 or less). Organized retail theft is now subject to a prison term of five to 20 years.

It also will now be a felony to threaten in writing or by electronic message to disseminate, sell or publish nude images of another person, or of another person engaged in a sex act. This is now subject to a prison term of one to 10 years. If the other person is less than 18, the prison term can be up to 20 years.

And it is now against the law to sell or buy a catalytic converter detached from a motor vehicle, except by or from a scrap metal dealers. Judges and juries can now assume that a person with such a detached catalytic converted got it illegally.

Property

Judgment liens on real estate that could otherwise stall or stop a sale or transfer can now be released by a settlement agent if creditors don’t respond to notices or can’t be found.

Taxes

The state Tax Commissioner will have to offer installment plans so taxpayers can pay for what they owe over a term of up to five years.

Mental health

People whose mental health crisis appears to be result of intoxication can be held under a temporary detention order of a hospital emergency room for treatment (instead of being transported to a mental health hospital or ward and held for 72 hours).

People held under a temporary detention order who are awaiting transport to a mental health facility can be released ahead of the order’s 72 hours if they no longer meet the criteria for involuntary commitment.

Foster care

Students at public colleges and universities who have aged out of foster care can now stay in school housing at no cost between school sessions and during vacations, since they’d otherwise have no place to go.

History

New historical site signs are authorized for “Green Book” locations. These are the hotels, guest houses, service stations, drug stores, taverns, barbershops, and restaurants that were listed in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” as safe for traveling Black Americans during the Jim Crow era.

Close Gov. Glenn Youngkin listens to George Daniel on Jan. 25 as he tries some Brunswick stew on Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol. Next to Daniel are, from left, Dylan Pair, stewmaster Kevin Pair and Austin Pair. The yearly event returned to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic began. Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, takes photos of his colleagues in the Virginia House of Delegates on Jan. 24 at the state Capitol. Lawmakers head to committee meetings Jan. 19. Democratic senators cheer as Clerk of the Senate Susan Clarke Schaar swears in new Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, on Jan. 18 at the state Capitol. Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, is photographed outside the Senate chamber Jan. 18 after he was sworn in at the Virginia state Capitol. Rouse won a special election to succeed Republican Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress in November. Rouse's win increased the Democrats' edge in the Senate to 22-18. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, share a laugh during Tuesday's session. Senate pages, from left, Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on Jan. 19. Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (blue) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (red) fill the floor around Jean-Antoine Houdon’s marble statue of George Washington. The two groups were among those visiting the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 13. Lobbyists listen during a meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Jan. 30 at the Pocahontas Building. Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, left, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, react Jan. 26 to the vote tally on a Petersen bill dealing with preservation of trees in the town of Vienna. The Senate passed the bill on a 33-7 vote. A group from Portsmouth listens to a speaker during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day on Jan. 16. Lawmakers head to committee meetings on January 19, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Del. Jackie Hope Glass, D-Norfolk, brings style to the House floor Jan. 17 during the General Assembly session at the state Capitol. Gov. Glenn Youngkin attends the Virginia March for Life on Feb. 1 in Richmond. Youngkin’s Virginia job approval rating hit 57% in February — five points better than in November — according to a poll from Roanoke College. Senate pages (from left) Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster, and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on January 19, 2023. Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, takes a moment during a General Assembly session at the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 20. Del. Briana Sewell, D-Prince William, takes a photo of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and other members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. after a Jan. 24 news conference in the Pocahontas Building. McClellan and other Democrats spoke of their support for a proposed state constitutional amendment to protect reproductive freedom. 