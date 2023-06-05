Limited liability companies, often set up to mask ownership, have given nearly $7 million to Virginia political candidates and political action committees from both major parties beginning with the state's 2020-21 election cycle, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis found.

The latest — a $1 million donation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC — sparked calls from Democratic legislators for tighter language on disclosure in Virginia campaign finance laws. The day-old LLC was not registered in either its Texas home or in Virginia

The Times-Dispatch review of campaign finance data, compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, found Democratic candidates and committees received just under $3.5 million from 14 different LLCs, nine of them from out of state.

Republican candidates and committees received nearly $3.3 million from 16 different LLCs, three from out of state.

The two biggest donations — for $1 million each — were one made last week to Youngkin’s PAC from the Future of Education LLC, which was incorporated the day before in Delaware, and one to Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign fund. The donation to Youngkin's campaign for governor was from an LLC that disclosed it was connected with former Smithfield Foods chairman and CEO Joseph Luter.

The biggest LLC donation to Democrats was $450,450 to the House Democratic Caucus in January 2021 from Zinc Collective, a Los Angeles fundraising operation for Democrats that discloses who its principals are. Between December 2020 and December 2022, according to the analysis, Zinc Collective made a dozen donations to the House Democratic Caucus worth a total of $1.64 million.

The only contact on Future of Education’s Delaware filing was a corporation services firm in Dover, Delaware, which is paid to receive legal filings and judgments.

The Times-Dispatch was able to trace the latest $1 million donation through Texas land records to a couple named Andrew and Mackenzie Price. Youngkin's PAC eventually confirmed that Mackenzie Price, a Texas education reformer, had given the money.

Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin's PAC, said Mackenzie Price made the contribution because she supports Youngkin's education reform efforts.

Virginia law, unlike that of most states, does not limit the amount a donor can give a campaign or committee, but relies on disclosure about a donor to allow voters to determine if they believe a contribution reflects a conflict of interest or a possible attempt to influence a politician.

Because there is no requirement in state corporations law that an LLC disclose its ownership, such donations can be a way around disclosure that House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, and Senate Privileges and Elections Committee chair Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, say needs to be closed.

Youngkin has said he formed the Spirit of Virginia PAC to support GOP candidates in this year's legislative elections, although some pundits speculate that he is laying the groundwork for a run for national office.