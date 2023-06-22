Senate Democrats are ready to return to budget negotiations next week, but don't expect the likely next leader of the Senate's money committee to bend on giving Petersburg voters a chance to approve a casino resort and blocking a second opportunity in Richmond.

Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said Thursday that she remains opposed to allowing Petersburg to host a casino under the 2020 state law she helped adopt. Lucas "emphatically" favors giving Richmond voters a second chance on a proposed casino after they narrowly rejected it two years ago.

"There is no compromise for me on the casino in Petersburg," said Lucas, who expects to become chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee in January.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who carried the casino legislation with Lucas in 2020, wants to avoid deciding the issue in the budget this year, which would require language to prevent Richmond from proceeding to put the issue on the ballot for voters in November.

"I just want to kick the can down the road a year," Knight said in an interview on Thursday.

The larger challenge for budget negotiators will be bridging a $1 billion gap between the Senate and the House of Delegates on a package of tax cuts that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans are pushing in an election year with all 140 seats on the ballot and the governor's national political ambitions hanging in the balance.

Knight has summoned House budget negotiators back to Richmond on Monday and told them to expect to stay through Wednesday to hammer out an agreement on revisions to the budget that the General Assembly adopted a year ago. The two-year budget remains in place through June 30, 2024, but is subject to revision this year and when a new legislature convenes in January.

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who will retire when her term ends in January, said Thursday that she will be traveling outside of the country next week, but she expects Senate budget negotiators to return to Richmond for negotiations "at least Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly Monday."

Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, lost to Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in their Democratic primary election on Tuesday. He could not be reached for comment since the election on plans for resuming budget negotiations.

Pekarsky made opposition to Youngkin's agenda central to her campaign, but she also faulted Barker for the assembly's failure to reach an agreement on a budget so that local school divisions know how much state funding they will receive for K-12 public schools.

"I am not privy to the specifics of negotiations but additional funding for education is a priority and the budget should reflect that," she said in a statement on Thursday.

All of the competing budget proposals, including Youngkin's, included additional funding for public schools, but the Senate proposed an additional $589 million on top of the governor's proposed budget, including $270 million to end the cap on state funding for school support positions that then-Gov. Tim Kaine proposed in 2009 and the assembly adopted that winter during the Great Recession. The Senate and House both included money for the state's share of an additional 2% raise for teachers and state employees.

But the Senate cannot pay for its spending plans for education, behavioral health and other priorities if it approves the package of tax cuts that Youngkin proposed and House Republicans adopted this year. Senate budget negotiators rejected a compromise that Knight proposed at the end of the legislative session in February that would have abandoned the governor's proposal to cut the corporate income tax rate and instead use surplus revenues to give Virginia taxpayers one-time rebates on their income taxes.

Under the proposed compromise, the state also would have raised the standard deduction to help those who do not itemize deductions on their income taxes and removed an age limit on a new tax exemption for military retirement income.

The big sticking point for Democrats remains Youngkin's proposal to reduce the top individual tax rate, which is essentially flat because it applies to about 85% of Virginia taxpayers, regardless of how much they earn above the $17,000 threshold for adjusted gross income.

"If Youngkin comes back with the same plan, it's just not going to work," said Lucas, who defeated Sen. Lionell Spruill Jr., D-Chesapeake, in a Democratic primary in Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

But Howell predicted Senate Democrats would reach an agreement with the House on a new budget. "I certainly want to have a deal," she said. "I don't think it's responsible to not fund programs to the extent that we can."

It's not clear how primary results this week may affect the outcome. Two members of Senate Finance, Barker and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, lost their reelection bids, partly because of political redistricting, which hastened the retirement of seven members of the finance committee. Including Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who was elected to Congress in late February, the committee is losing 10 of its 15 members after this year.

"We still have the same people we had a month ago," Knight said. "I don't know what has changed."

