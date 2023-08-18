Last month, Virginia Republicans unveiled a new website and initiative — Secure Your Vote Virginia — to bolster their push for early and absentee voting. Though Democrats had spearheaded changes to state law in 2020 allowing expanded voting options and have promoted expanded access since, about a week after Secure Your Vote, they launched their more formal campaign, Project Majority.

The bipartisan pushes will be prominent talking points to expect in the months ahead as early voting begins Sept. 22 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 4.

A radio appearance by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, on "The John Fredericks Show," hosted by former President Donald Trump's two-time Virginia campaign chair, illustrates the challenge GOP candidates face in convincing some Republicans to take advantage of the voting options that some GOP officials in Virginia and nationwide had previously called into question.

All 140 seats in the state legislature are up for elections this year with a handful of competitive districts — Dunnavant’s included — key to each party holding the line or gaining control of each chamber. Republicans have the majority in the House of Delegates while Democrats have the majority in the Senate. Dunnavant, an OB-GYN, is facing Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school teacher, to represent Senate District 16.

Just years prior, Dunnavant voted against bills to establish no-excuse absentee voting, create ballot dropoff boxes, and a bill VanValkenburg carried to create a permanent absentee ballot list — where voters can sign up to have ballots mailed to them each election without having to specially request them each year.

She told Fredericks that people who regularly receive their absentee ballots may be more likely to vote. Prior to Project Majority, Democrats had advocated for voters to take advantage of their options, including absentee ballots.

“If you have a whole bunch of predetermined votes on the permanent absentee ballot list, you walk into Election Day winning all of the hard elections," Dunnavant said. "This is how (the Democrats are) doing it,” she said.

While election results in recent years have shown Democrats often have an edge in absentee ballots, House Democratic Caucus chair Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, previously told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the voting expansions are about reaching more people.

“This is something that it’s natural to us as Democrats,” Herring said. “It’s something that we believe in, because we believe people should have access to the ballot.”

In her conversation with Fredericks, Dunnavant noted the convenience voting options allow people.

“We need people ... that maybe don't vote in every election, or maybe are elderly or maybe have a job like mine — where you can get caught at work — to sign up not only for absentee ballots, but the permanent absentee ballot list,” she said.

When asked by The Times-Dispatch when or why she changed her mind on early and absentee voting, she noted that the measures are the “law of the land” currently.

“I'm a pragmatist, and these are the rules that exist currently,” Dunnavant said. “I intend to win by playing by the rules.”

Many other GOP candidates who have touted Secure Your Vote Virginia previously voted against or carried bills to undo or walk back expanded voting access. Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, the GOP nominee in Senate District 10, recently embraced Secure Your Vote Virginia in a newsletter to constituents. He attended the Jan. 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally (which he said he did not know would turn violent) and has hosted viewings of a documentary film that espouses election fraud.

Some Trump supporters share his distrust of voting methods and join him in disputing the results of his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. A federal indictment against Trump accuses him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 presidential election, including by attempting to obstruct the meeting of Congress on Jan. 6 to count and certify the electoral votes.

“We still don’t know how deep or how extensive this Trump effect is,” said Bob Holsworth, a political analyst. “There’s still a Trump hangover on early voting. Youngkin and others are doing all that they can to try to remove that.”

In Dunnavant’s conversation with Fredericks, the host called himself “ahead of the curve” within the party on embracing absentee voting and that he has been “fighting the MAGA base” on the issue.

But a political strategist with Youngkin’s PAC, Spirit of Virginia, noted how Trump has begun embracing early and absentee voting measures this summer.

In the meantime, PAC chairman David Rexrode said, the organization has been connecting with local committee chairs and elected officials around the state. He added that informational cards have been distributed to committee chairs to be handed out at local community events so that more people are aware of voting options and encouraged to utilize them.

Borrowing analogies from Youngkin, who played college basketball, Rexrode said Republicans have “got to play the game by the rules from tip-off to the buzzer sounds.”

“We can't be upset if we're sitting on the bench, not playing the game,” he said. “The Democrats are running up and down the court, making easy layups, because we don't want to play by those rules and then we get mad when we’re down going into the final minute of the game.”