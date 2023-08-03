One of the major pharmaceutical companies accused of flooding America with generic, addictive painkillers is floating a plan to avoid paying over $1 billion as part of a national settlement for victims of the opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, which produced more than a third of the opioids in circulation from 2006 to 2012, is one of several companies that stood accused of ignoring free-wheeling drug sales, often known as pill-mills, as it pursued profits.

In the face of over 3,000 lawsuits, the company filed for bankruptcy in October 2020. The move allowed them to forge an agreement with every state in the nation: $1.7 billion to make all the lawsuits go away, end future litigation, and admit no fault.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Mallinckrodt is exploring ways to wriggle out of its payment. So far, the company has paid $450 million of its $1.7 billion debt.

The Dublin-based company owes the state of Virginia a total of $21.1 million, according to the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission hint at the company’s internal deliberations, which appear to have resulted from pressure by investors. The Wall Street Journal has reported that these are primarily two hedge funds who are seeking to recoup money they say is owed to them.

“The Board is actively evaluating the Company’s capital needs in light of its obligations under its opioid settlement and its long-term debt,” the filing reads.

It's not clear whether a second bankruptcy proceeding will be accepted in court. But if accepted, it would likely pay out money from the struggling company to creditors first, and victims of the opioid epidemic afterwards. NPR has reported that the total sum withdrawn is around $1 billion.

A spokesperson for Miyares, Victoria LaCivita, said the office is “reviewing the Mallinckrodt reorganization plan approved by the bankruptcy court and evaluating potential options for the states.”

Honesty Liller, CEO of recovery nonprofit McShin, said that the company should be held accountable. She said meeting families that have lost a loved one to opioids has been heartbreaking for many years.

"You can't put a price on a life, but you can do what is right for your wrongs," Liller said. "These funds would help families and our community heal from the pain these medications have caused."

In Virginia, much of the opioid settlement money is being managed by a newly formed state body, the Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA). The OAA is distributing the money from companies to Virginia localities who apply and show the agency that the funds will be used for abatement.

Some early projects have already been funded, such as a women’s shelter in Washington County, in Southwest Virginia. The company was approved $116,000 from the OAA, which it says will be used to build a 54-bed shelter in downtown Abingdon.

Remember this? 17 archive photos of Regency Mall