Former state Sen. and now U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, has joined Lashrecse Aird‘s growing list of endorsements that include several reproductive rights organizations and all six of Virginia’s Democratic women senators.

Aird, who faces Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, in the June 20 primary in Senate District 13, said it feels “affirming” to have McClellan’s endorsement, considering “what’s at stake” concerning abortion access and reproductive health in this year’s elections, and the bills that McClellan has carried on the issue.

McClellan said she chose to endorse Aird, in part, because of their shared commitment to education and reproductive health and Aird’s legislative track record when Aird served in the House of Delegates. And, she added, “having mothers in the room” is something legislatures need more of.

“Having left the Senate, the perspective of a working Black mother of young children is the same,” McClellan said. “I think she is the perfect candidate to bring that perspective.”

Before departing the state Senate to represent a congressional district that includes the cities of Richmond and Petersburg and the eastern parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, McClellan carried an amendment to enshrine abortion access in the state’s constitution. Constitutional amendments must pass two years in a row, with an election in the House in between, before going to voters in a statewide referendum.

Though the matter failed this year, Democrats hope that a sustained majority in the Senate and a flip to Democratic control of the House could lead to future success of the measure.

Abortion has become a key factor in the race between Aird and Morrissey, considered a swing vote in the Senate. Though he has repeatedly told the media that he supports abortion access, he would consider prohibitions after a fetus can feel pain (which is usually debated among anti-abortion groups as being between 15 and 20 weeks).

A digital ad from Aird’s campaign last month featured undated audio of Morrissey on his radio show calling himself “pro-life” and saying he was willing to “side with Republicans” on abortion.

In March, the six remaining Democratic women in the Senate endorsed Aird over Morrissey, despite having more experience working directly with him. McClellan worked with Morrissey until she won the election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

Though abortion has been a prominent feature of the race between Aird and Morrissey, Aird said education is going to be another focus for her if elected. She said she wants to continue the work that she and McClellan began with their identical standards of quality bills in 2021.

Noting “more work to do,” Aird recalled how the legislation changed some personnel requirements in Virginia’s Standards of Quality — necessitating that local school boards provide at least three specialized student support positions per 1,000 students. Examples include social workers, psychologists, nurses, behavior specialists or other licensed health and behavioral positions.

Additionally, Aird said she plans to focus on improving infrastructure and funding for schools in the district, which includes eastern Henrico County; all of Prince George, Sussex, Charles City and Surry counties; the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell; and eastern Dinwiddie County.

“Your ZIP code should not be the determining factor of the type of education that you receive,” Aird said as she noted how the district has a majority of minority students.

“You see challenges or disparities and educational quality based on communities that have suffered from disinvestment,” Aird said. “The correlation of Black and brown communities being on the other end of that (has been) far too long.”