In a way, the biggest two votes in the Democratic primary for an eastern Henrico-anchored House of Delegates district came from Charlottesville, and well before early voting opened in May.

But the lobby group Clean Virginia, which says as a condition for getting its typically five- and six-figure campaign contributions, candidates have to foreswear getting funds from Dominion Energy, weighed in against progressive stalwart Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Henrico, who regularly votes for bills Dominion opposes.

McQuinn so far received $6,000 from Dominion, one of the electric monopoly's smaller donations.

Her opponent for the Democratic nomination in House District 81, newcomer Terrence Walker, an administrative assistant working in counseling services at Virginia Commonwealth University received $30,000 from Clean Virginia and $20,010 from Sonija Smith, wife of Clean Virginia founder, Charlottesville hedge fund billionaire Michael Bills. He also has received $5,000 in cash and $13,460 in unpaid staff time from Commonwealth Forward, another political action committee associated with Bills and Clean Virginia.

The donations in the district, which includes Charles City County and a slice of Chesterfield County, mark one of the starkest tests this season of the political muscle that big money brings to elections.

And it is coming in a part of metro Richmond that has rarely seen contested House elections, in a primary that will almost certainly determine the strongly Democratic district’s next House member.

The next reports, with the latest updates on money and political muscle, are due to be filed Monday.

“This year’s election for the General Assembly is a generational opportunity to shift the landscape in the state legislature towards one that favors a people-powered government over one dominated by corporate utility interests,” Brennan Gilmore, Clean Virginia’s executive director, said in a statement as the group issued its endorsements.

With those endorsements, Clean Virginia is opposing McQuinn, the longtime head of the Slave Trail Commission and routine sponsor of tenant protection measures as well as longtime opponent of Dominion and of efforts to limit access to abortion.

McQuinn's work on the Slave Trail Commission, as well as her time from 1992 to 2009 on Richmond's school board and city council representing the city's then-neglected eastern neighborhoods, inform her agenda.

"Back in the '90s on the school board we were trying to collaborate on gun violence; I went to the General Assembly to ask it to do something," she said.

McQuinn said she will keep supporting efforts to limit access to assault-style weapons.

"Educational equity is my top big concern ... you should be able to get the same things if you live in the east as if you live in the West End," she said.

"There were so many left out of the history books, to act as if that's OK, I just think that's wrong," she said.

Redistricting cut out Richmond’s Church Hill area, which McQuinn represented on the school board and city council from 1992 to 2009, when she won her first election to the House of Delegates.

But she’s represented two-thirds of the voters in the new district, and been re-elected five times without any opposition. She overwhelmed independent challengers in 2021 and 2009 and has only faced one primary challenge, in 2017.

Eastern Henrico is where she grew up, and now lives and where she has a deep network of family and friends.

She is a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, where this year she pushed for a $90 million rental assistance pilot program for low-income Virginians as well as $38.6 million for temporary instructional aides to lend a hand at struggling schools.

McQuinn chaired the Transportation Committee when Democrats held the House majority, and this year, despite being in the minority, successfully sponsored bills to require the Commonwealth Transportation Board to fund public transit as well as a measure to protect bus drivers from assault.

She also is a senior member of the Education Committee and was on the conference committee that negotiated tuition relief for some students at Virginia’s public historically Black colleges and universities, Norfolk State University and Virginia State University. She successfully carried a 2020 bill requiring school boards to increase the number of counselors at elementary, middle and high schools.

She voted for bills Dominion strongly opposed in 2022, one that would have forced rate cuts and another that would have freed all customers to shop for renewable power from firms that compete with the utility.

Walker, a Philadelphia native who moved to Henrico 20 years ago and is making his first run for elected office, says insuring access to quality education is a key focus.

He joined the parent-teacher association at his son's elementary school, even before their son was old enough to attend the school, to ensure that he obtained a quality public education. He has been a member of the PTA at his son's elementary, middle, and high school. He has also served as Varina representative on the Henrico County Council PTA.

After his wife’s death from cancer, he was among those who came to the General Assembly to argue unsuccessfully for passage of legislation for paid family leave.

Walker said he wants to focus on environmental justice issues, noting that eastern Henrico is vulnerable to over-development, exacerbating pollution that already causes high rates of asthma.

“People should vote for me because I have an extensive track record for advocacy of working in the state for environmental justice, and criminal justice reform," he said, adding that he believes people in the district "need someone who has that experience."

Walker says he has so far more than three times as much money as McQuinn, with the Clean Virginia, Smith and the other Bills-linked PAC contributions, along with free consulting services valued at $42,000 from a retiree named Frank Callahan who has not been reported providing any such service to any other Virginia candidate.

No other primary candidate has reported free consulting service valued at anything near what Walker reported.

The donations Walker received from Clean Virginia, Smith and Commonwealth Forward are the fourth-largest the group has given in a primary race: so far, they’ve given cash and in kind-services totaling $187,250 to Rae Cousins, who is running in district anchored on Church Hill, and $105,000 to Kannan Srinivasan, in Loudoun County. The group has made still bigger donations in state Senate primaries, including $283,000 to Lashrecse Aird, who is taking on state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico; $163,000 to Stella Pekarsky, who is challenging state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax.