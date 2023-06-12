The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses for Del. Delores McQuinn and Terrence Walker, who are competing in a June 20 Democratic primary in the 81st House District, based in eastern Henrico County.

No Republican candidate has announced for the seat, so the Democratic nomination likely is tantamount to victory.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

McQuinn: If reelected, I will continue to tackle the issue of “Equity in Education”. We must be diligent in giving every young person an opportunity to succeed, no matter their background.

Walker: Constitutional Amendment for Restitution of Rights and Low income Housing.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

McQuinn: The most important bill that I would introduce is the issue of addressing educational disparities. Such disparities continue to create wealth gaps. Therefore, we must find ways to close both the education and wealth gaps for the benefit of healthier and more prosperous communities. It is imperative that we fully fund our schools in order to address the need of every child, and close the gaps in education created by decades of neglect

Walker: Right to Vote Constitutional Amendment, Everyone should have the right to vote as said in the US constitution. There are 300,00+ individuals disenfranchised based on a mistake, they have paid their debt to society and should be allowed to vote.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

McQuinn: The lack of abortion access has become an extremely serious reproductive health care issue. Protection of women’s reproductive rights is a top priority for me as a legislator. ... A woman’s right to choose should not be used as anyone’s political football to be tossed around in the hands of Legislators and Governors pushing their personal agendas.

Walker: Women have the right to make their own decision on what they choose for medical procedures. There should be no regulation, state or federal, limiting their access to medical care, as they see fit.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

McQuinn: Income taxes should be adjusted based on individuals’ income thresholds, ensuring fair tax rates for all Virginians. Taxes for lucrative and small business entities should also be adjusted based on the company’s profits.

Walker: Tax laws need to be overhauled, people and businesses should pay their fair share based on income/profits.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

McQuinn: Our communities must be free of assault weapons. I do not have a problem with individuals owning guns, but I do have a problem with irresponsible behavior associated with gun use. We cannot ignore the fact that assault weapons have no place in a civilized society. I will fight for legislation that would ban assault weapons because I believe it should happen.

Walker: Just restricting guns will only limit some people from getting ahold of firearms. Legal reform is needed in terms of stricter background checks, raising the age of all gun ownership to 21+. We must form a gun education program to educate these kids in the urban areas about gun safety. Another piece of legislation to look at is making parents criminally and civilly responsible for kids who use their guns in a crime.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

McQuinn: We need to address the root causes of addiction and substance abuse in our communities. If political leaders had focused on addressing underlying issues — rather than the criminalization of this illness — we would have already realized greater progress…I will continue to advocate for funding to address drug addictions. (Treatment facilities and places to detox). … I believe more funds should be directed and allocated to serve challenging communities and youth programs

Walker: I believe we must increase the penalty for opioid sales and distribution. Narcan training and availability unfortunately are necessary. We must educate kids on the use of Narcan, and make it more readily available.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

McQuinn: I believe we need to further study the impact of long-term use of cannabis before making a decision about establishing a legal recreational cannabis market. We are not clear on the long-term impact of cannabis on the lives of Virginians. Research has been proven that medicinal cannabis is helpful under medical circumstances

Walker: I agree with legalizing recreational use and further decriminalization. Recreational cannabis would bring opportunities to Virginia for jobs and tax base increase. It also brings the opportunity for diversity in farming and jobs.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

McQuinn: Binge-watching "The Golden Girls" with my granddaughters is my favorite hobby. (Don’t judge me.)

Walker: I used to play golf, but had to quit due to back issues. I still enjoy watching golf, and I am a big Tiger fan.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

McQuinn: In this political climate I would hope that experience matters in navigating our current environment. I’ve committed my life to serving others and enhancing their quality of life. Now redistricting will allow me the opportunity to represent the area where I grew up, attended school, and developed my faith.

Walker: People should vote for me because I have an extensive track record for advocacy of working in the state for environmental justice, and criminal justice reform. I believe the people ... need someone who has that experience, and not just typical campaign talking points. The (district) needs someone who will walk the walk, and not just talk. I am an advocate for the district, and will continue that if elected.