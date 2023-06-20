Virginia voters will pick legislative nominees Tuesday in more than 40 state primaries for the state Senate and the House of Delegates, including a handful of cases in which veteran senators face the prospect of defeat.

The marquee contests in the Richmond area are a Democratic primary in which Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, is trying to fend off a challenge from former Del. Lashrecse Aird, and a Republican battle in which Sen. Amanda Chase faces two rivals — former Sen. Glen Sturtevant and former congressional hopeful Tina Ramirez.

If Morrissey and Chase prevail Tuesday amid organized opposition from the establishment wings of their parties, and then prevail in November, they could exert further independence in next year’s General Assembly session.

“I think they would both have far less incentive to be simply team players with the leadership,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political analyst and former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Around the state on Tuesday, a number of longtime Democratic senators are imperiled in intraparty challenges. In Senate District 18 in Hampton Roads, a veteran Democrat is sure to lose in a clash of two Democratic incumbents — Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who were thrown into the same district when the state Supreme Court imposed new legislative boundaries in late 2021.

Voters in Charlottesville and Albemarle will choose between two locally popular Democrats — Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who has served in the legislature since 1992, and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, an economics professor at the University of Virginia first elected to the House in 2019. Senate District 11 also includes Nelson and Amherst counties and part of Louisa County.

In Northern Virginia, several Democratic senators have tough primary challenges from the left, including Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, who faces Stella Pekarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board, in a redrawn Senate District 36.

Tuesday’s primaries feature many contests in which the nomination will be tantamount to victory in November. The close of nomination season will set the stage for the general election in which all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats will be on the ballot. In November, a small subset of competitive contests will determine control of the House of Delegates and the state Senate. During this year’s legislative session, Democrats had a four-seat edge in the Senate and Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House.

The fight for control in November will be crucial to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to implement aspects of his legislative agenda, including further curbs on abortion, expanded school choice and more tax cuts.

Here is a recap of Tuesday’s legislative primaries in the Richmond area:

Morrissey, D-Petersburg, faces a tough challenge from Aird in Senate District 13, based in eastern Henrico County, Prince George County and the city of Petersburg.

Aird, who lost her House seat in 2021 to Republican Kim Taylor, has emphasized the abortion issue in a “Roe Not Joe” tour. Morrissey, a Catholic, has said that he personally opposes abortion, but that he also opposes any attempt to restrict women’s access to the procedure.

Morrissey was elected to the Senate seat in 2019. He is staking his reelection on voters caring about additional issues, such as criminal justice reform, high-speed internet and economic opportunity.

Chase, the only GOP state senator who is not a member of the Senate Republican caucus, is in a tough fight for the GOP nomination in the Chesterfield County-based 12th Senate District, against Sturtevant, a former one-term senator, and Ramirez, who had a sizable war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress.

Elsewhere Tuesday in the Richmond area:

* Sen. Lamont Bagby is trying to fight off an energetic primary challenge by progressive candidate Katie Gooch, a community activist and pastor, in a new 14th Senate District that lies mostly in Richmond.

* Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner, and Bob Shippee, a retired banking director-turned-political advocate, are seeking the Democratic nomination in House District 57, which is based in the Short Pump area of Henrico and includes part of Goochland County. The Democratic nominee will face Republican David Owen in what likely will be one of the area’s more competitive contests in the fall.

* Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, is trying to fight off Graven Craig, a trial attorney from Louisa, and Philip Strother, a civil lawyer and winery owner who lives in Henrico, for the GOP nomination in House District 59, which encompasses the western half of Hanover County, a chunk of northern Henrico and much of Louisa.

* Lawyer Mark Earley Jr., entrepreneur Yan Gleyzer and Ryan Harter, a member of the Chesterfield County School Board, are seeking the GOP nomination in the newly drawn 73rd District in western Chesterfield.

* Lawyer Rae Cousins; Ann-Frances Lambert, a small-business owner and member of the Richmond City Council; and Richard Walker, CEO of a nonprofit called Bridging the Gap in Virginia, are seeking the Democratic nomination in the 79th House District, rooted in the city of Richmond.

* Destiny LeVere Bolling, who has worked as communications director at Virginia AFL-CIO, and John Dantzler, who owns a child care center and a real estate company in Henrico, are seeking the Democratic nomination in House District 80, made of a central swath of Henrico.

* Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Henrico, is trying to fend off a challenge from Terrence Walker, an administrative assistant working in counseling services at Virginia Commonwealth University, for the Democratic nomination in House District 81, based in eastern Henrico.

* Kimberly Pope Adams, an auditor from Virginia State University, and Victor McKenzie Jr., a nonprofit director from Petersburg, are running for the Democratic nomination in the 82nd House District, which includes Petersburg and much of the surrounding area. The Democratic nominee will face Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who has served one term in the old 63rd District.