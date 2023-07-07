A contingent of 110 National Guard soldiers from across Virginia is on its way to Texas for a one month deployment to support the Lone Star state’s controversial efforts to police the Mexican border.

“They need help in Texas ... I think this is a Virginia issue that directly affects us and it fulfils our responsibilities to one another as states,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, after visiting the contingent as the soldiers assembled at Fort Barfoot, near Blackstone, to prepare for their departure.

“Every state is a border state now. It’s a drug issue, a humanitarian issue, a national security issue,” Youngkin said.

“I’m tired of seeing five Virginians a day dying from fentanyl, and it’s coming over the border,” he said.

He added that many of the children coming over are being targeted by human traffickers.

"It's horrific," he said.

Youngkin said he ordered the deployment in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, under a longstanding 50-state mutual aid agreement.

“His troops need a break,” Youngkin said.

Texas has deployed thousands of its own National Guard soldiers and state troopers to the border since the spring of 2021, and has set $4 billion of funds for the effort

Abbott has said the Guard soldiers and troopers have apprehended more than 373,000 individuals trying to cross the border, arrested more than 28,000 criminals, and seized more than 400 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Besides Virginia, 13 other states have responded to Abbott’s request.

Arkansas is sending 80 National Guard troops, Florida sent 1,100, while Idaho is sending some state police troopers. Iowa will deploy 100 Guard soldiers and 30 state troopers, Nebraska is sending 10 state police troopers, North Dakota is sending 100, Ohio is sending 14 state troopers, Oklahoma has promised to send an unspecified number, South Dakota will deploy about 50 Guard troops and Tennessee is sending 100. South Carolina, West Virginia and Mississippi also sending Guard troops.

The Texas effort has included busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia, with some officials there protesting that people are being dumped with no resources for support. The state is acquiring 1,700 steel panels to build a border wall and enacted a law making it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into the state.

Texas’ campaign has sparked concern from human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Texas Civil Rights Project.

In many cases, when National Guard and other state forces apprehend individuals crossing the border, which is Texas is the Rio Grande river, they simply direct people back across the river even though crossing in places can be dangerous, volunteers with migrant support programs have said.

State personnel can’t do any of the processing, including starting individuals down a path to a claim of asylum that federal Border Patrol or immigration agents can, which can mean some miss out on a chance to claim rights they may in fact have.

Sending Virginia National Guard troops to Texas will cost taxpayers $3.1 million, according to the governor’s office.

