The recession that has not materialized so far has seen Virginia’s tax collections rise by nearly $1 billion as fiscal year 2023 nears its June 30 end.

That is about the size of the tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the General Assembly to enact. While the Republican majority in the House of Delegates wants to go along with the tax cuts, the state Senate’s Democratic majority wants to use the money to boost state support for education.

“There continues to be plenty of money in the system for commonsense priorities to lower costs and cut taxes for families and local businesses while making critical investments in shared goals like the transformation of Virginia’s behavioral health system,” Youngkin said.

Since May is a big month for individual income tax collections, officials closely watch state revenue figures for the month.

They show income taxes from payroll withholding rose 3.1% for the month and 4.1% for the fiscal year to date.

These account for more than 60% of general fund revenue, and are running below the projections the Youngkin administration used for its budget proposal, including the $1 billion in tax cuts.

Refunds jumped by nearly 40% for the month and more than double for the year to date, mainly because of the $1.06 billion in tax rebates the General Assembly approved last year.

The wild card for budget-writers: the total of the income taxes that individuals owe but that are not withheld was down, but not by as much as projected.

These are especially hard to predict, since they depend a lot on how stock and bond markets perform.

Swings, like the 22% drop in the benchmark S&P 500 index during 2022 versus the 27% gain in 2021, have a big impact on collections that come from investments, as well as on the income farmers, sole proprietors and professionals earn.

The recession that did not occur impacts collections because it means employment remains strong — the state unemployment rate was just 3.1% in April, according to the latest data available — which is why withholding collections are still up from last year.

Sales and use tax collections are up 3.1% for the fiscal year to date, after adjusting for the end of the state sales tax on groceries and of a program that required early payment of some sales taxes that retailers collected in June. Without those adjustments, they would be up 6%.

Sales tax collections, which account for 18% of general revenue, are trailing the administration’s forecasts.

State officials believe that probably reflects consumers’ preference to spend on services, which are not taxed, over goods, which are.

Corporate income tax collections, up 12% for May and 1.4% for the year to date, are running ahead of what the administration projected.

Besides the recession that has not happened, revenue is running above forecasts, in part because processing delays for tax credits for the state’s new Pass-Through Entity Tax.

Those delays mean an expected $600 million hit to fiscal year 2023 collections will actually happen in fiscal year 2024.

This pass-through mechanism allows owners of unincorporated businesses to deduct state and local taxes above the federal cap of $10,000.

Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said he is now looking for a mild recession sometime after the July 1 start of fiscal year 2024.

But, he added, “given positive results versus our forecast, the Commonwealth is prepared should a recession occur in fiscal year 2024.”

