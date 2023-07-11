North Carolina topped CNBC's ranking as the top state for business for the second straight year, with Virginia moving up from third place to second.

CNBC said a key to North Carolina's repeat was its first place ranking in the workforce category, signifying its ability to attract and retain talent.

CNBC ranked Virginia seventh for workforce, but ranked Virginia first among the states in education.

The business network assesses states across on 86 metrics grouped in 10 categories. Here are the 10 categories with Virginia's ranking in each: workforce (7); infrastructure (10); economy (13); life health & inclusion (16); cost of doing business (34); tech and innovation (15); business friendliness (6); education (1); access to capital (4) and cost of living (25).

Virginia topped North Carolina in six of the 10 categories, but North Carolina scored higher on workforce, the category given the most weight in the survey.

Since CNBC began the rankings in 2007, Virginia has topped the list five times - 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2021.

The rankings have become political fodder in Virginia over the years. CNBC had no rankings in 2020 due to the pandemic, which meant that Virginia led the list for two straight years during Democrat Ralph Northam's governorship.

Democrats cited that point to counter Republican Glenn Youngkin's assertion during his successful run for governor in 2021 that Democrats had driven the state's economy into a ditch.

The two categories in which Virginia posted the lowest rankings - cost of living and the cost of doing business - echo in Virginia's budget impasse.

Youngkin, who is pushing for $1 billion in tax cuts, has said he expects the state to have sufficient revenues to cut taxes for individuals and businesses, plus some $2.6 billion of additional spending on schools, law enforcement and behavioral health that he has called for in the budget.

“While the governor is always pleased with Virginia receiving accolades, rankings only tell part of the story," Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.

"Today’s CNBC rankings show that while Virginia has made gains under Gov. Youngkin’s leadership, Senate Democrats need to come together to lower the cost of doing business and the cost of living."

