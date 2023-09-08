A Henrico County-anchored House of Delegates district is among a cluster of competitive legislative contests in the greater Richmond area and one of a handful of must-see races around the state that give both parties a chance for majority this year.

An Owen victory in House District 57 would help the GOP hold the line in the House of Delegates, where Republicans now have control, while a victory for Gibson could help the Democrats' bid to regain control of the chamber that they lost in the 2021 elections. Recent voting patterns in the district means theirs is a contest where the outcome is hard to predict.

In 2022's congressional midterms, 50% of the district voted Democratic but a year before 51% chose Republican Glenn Youngkin in the contest for governor.

Both candidates are campaigning on issues they hope to solve and the experiences they bring to the table.

David Owen

For Owen, the rising cost of living and inflation has been an inspiring factor in running for state office.

“Cost of living has really hit everyone hard in recent years while politics has become increasingly divided,” he said.

If elected, he said he will support reducing government spending and returning surpluses to taxpayers where possible.

A longtime general contractor and former co-owner of Boone Homes, Owen was also involved with the Home Building Association of Virginia in various roles to include as legislative chairman and president in 2021.

Interfacing with lawmakers in the association, he said he learned “how much government red tape drives up the cost of housing and the impact it can really have on people.”

He noted how much construction costs are due to local, state and federal government, before ground is broken on projects. He said his involvement in the association helped him see how consensus can be built on addressing issues.

“It’s about accomplishing the end goals, not running up a partisan scorecard,” Owen said. “As long as it helps people, it doesn't matter which party sponsors it.”

As members of both parties have acknowledged funding needs for education, Owen is on board with addressing the issue.

“This includes prioritizing funding to recruit and retain the best teachers, reducing class sizes, and maintaining a student-first mentality in education,” Owen said.

Additionally, he’d like the General Assembly to establish a work group to study increasing costs of college tuition.

Like much of his party, Owen also supports state policies that can give parents more input in public education.

"I fully support the role of parents in their children's education," he said. "Fundamentally, no one knows the specific needs of their child more than a parent."

Youngkin’s winning gubernatorial campaign in 2021 emphasized parent having more input in public education and he continues to emphasize the the idea in the current fight for control of the legislature, but it has come under fire from some Democrats — who criticize some proponents' attempts to bar certain reading materials from schools and the governor's model policies that affect transgender youth.

More recently Youngkin's “parents matter conversations” around the state have revealed growing concern about minors' access to social media. The events have featured GOP candidates for the General Assembly.

Owen commends the Youngkin administration and House Republicans on efforts toward lowering taxes, along with retaining population and workforce, but said that more work needs to be done.

Owen also says Virginia needs to reform its tax code.

“To prevent jobs and citizens relocating to our neighboring states of North Carolina and Tennessee, we must lower our income tax burden.”

Susanna Gibson

With inflation among the key issues this election year, Gibson said that if elected she plans to get to work across the aisle on solutions to rising energy costs and housing costs. But, another place she said the legislature can also start is lowering the cost of health care.

She said that's why she supports proposals for a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which would have the authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicines and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge for them.

Seven other states have adopted boards, but efforts in Virginia have failed two years in a row. But the idea has gained some bipartisan support. If re-elected, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County and Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax plan to sponsor the bills.

Gibson said her perspective as a nurse practitioner has given her a variety of insights into the needs of patients and medical professionals. Throughout her career she has worked in emergency departments, outpatient and primary care, as well as geriatric care, obesity care and endocrinology.

The experience with home-based primary care when specializing in geriatrics, she said, was particularly illuminating for her.

“I was in people's homes, at their kitchen tables and heard about their struggles to make ends meet, their concerns about choosing between needed medications and paying bills, their ability to pay for food or rent, and so much more,” Gibson said.

Gibson says that when she is door knocking for her campaign she hears concerns about how the state can address gun violence.

“As a medical professional who’s treated victims of gun violence and also is a mom, I worry honestly every day for the safety of my kids,” Gibson said. “I think passing common-sense gun laws is absolutely critical.”

She supports a number of measures that were introduced but did not pass in this year’s session, such as proposed gun storage requirements and bans on new sales of assault-style firearms. While Democrats have largely taken a prevention route to gun violence, backing restrictions, Republicans’ often emphasize prosecution.

Gibson and Owen align on a desire to work on teacher retention, and they support drug rehabilitation programs.

Owen believes such programs can also help with recidivism, which is when a released offender again commits a crime and goes back to incarceration. Gibson, who plans to introduce legislation to increase drug courts in the state, believes that could help people get treatment as well as reduce incarceration rates for nonviolent drug-related offenses.

The abortion question

Another key issue, and perhaps one of the most divisive, is abortion.

The procedure is currently legal for any reason in Virginia until the end of the second trimester, or about 26 weeks. Later abortions are permitted when three physicians sign off that continuing a pregnancy would threaten the pregnant person’s life.

Gibson says she first decided to run for office when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections last summer — placing access or restrictions in the hands of each state legislature.

Gibson says the issue is paramount to her campaign and she plans to support current law and work to enshrine it in the state’s constitution.

“Realizing that Virginia is at a tipping point in terms of reproductive rights, I wanted to be able to do everything I can to protect those reproductive rights and reproductive freedom,” she said.

While Gibson joins her party in goals to protect abortion access, different Republicans in the legislature have presented or expressed support for various proposals — ranging from a Youngkin-backed cap on most abortions after 15 weeks, to a proposal moving the threshold to 22 or 24 weeks, to bills stating that life begins at conception.

In a surreptitious recording an abortion-rights activist made at a campaign event Owen discussed how further restrictions on abortions would be contingent on the makeup of the General Assembly and that he would talk with a senator about "changing the laws that we have."

He also called himself “pro-life."

A statement provided to The Times-Dispatch at the time reiterated that Owen supports a 15-week limit, with exceptions for rape, incest and threat to the pregnant person’s life.

When asked by The Times-Dispatch if his preference for the 15-week proposal means he would vote against life-at-conception bills, he offered further clarity.

“I will always defend a woman’s choice throughout the first 15 weeks, and will always protect exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother," Owen said. "I will vote against any bills that do not maintain these thresholds."