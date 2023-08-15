Patience running out on both sides of budget battle

The slow pace of negotiations for a revised state budget is becoming a concern on both sides of a political stalemate that has left Virginia without an updated spending plan for only the second time in 50 years.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, promised to respond by Wednesday to a proposal that the Senate delivered late last week, but he wants House and Senate negotiators to come to the table in person to reach a compromise before a scheduled meeting with Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Aug. 23 on revenues available for the next two-year budget that a newly elected General Assembly will consider next year.

The budget adopted a year ago remains in place, but most new spending that Youngkin and the General Assembly proposed remains frozen because of the impasse.

“I’m ready to go,” Knight said Monday.

Senate budget leaders delivered a proposal to the House on Thursday, three weeks after receiving one from Knight. The counteroffer proposes a combination of one-time tax rebates and ongoing cuts, including an increase in deductions on business income, but no change to individual income tax brackets or the age limit on exemption of military retirement income from state taxation, according to Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, one of nine budget negotiators (three of them Republicans) for the Senate.

It also includes a smaller increase in the standard deduction for income tax filers than Youngkin and House Republicans sought and a proposed one-time tax rebate that Hanger said is “in the same ballpark” as the one Knight proposed on July 20 — $175 for individual taxpayers and $350 for couples filing jointly.

The moderate Shenandoah Valley Republican, who will retire next year because of political redistricting, says he shares Democratic concerns about the future cost of the $1 billion package of ongoing tax cuts Youngkin is seeking, but he also agrees with Knight that budget negotiators need to sit down together and push for resolution of a dispute that has stranded billions of dollars in proposed spending for crucial government services.

“There hasn’t been the urgency that needs to be there,” said Hanger, who faulted both House and Senate budget leaders for their handling of negotiations.

Knight: ‘Very close on the big issues’

The Senate negotiators met on Aug. 7 to fashion a counteroffer that includes 19 pages of detailed proposals on spending as well as a slimmed-down package of mostly one-time tax cuts. but Knight did not receive it until three days later.

“We’re very, very close on the big issues,” Knight said.

He is more concerned about differences between the Senate and House on new spending.

“We’re not working off the same sheet of music,” Knight said.

Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, could not be reached for comment on Monday, but a spokesperson for Youngkin — who will have a chance to propose amendments to any budget agreement — said a deal is long overdue.

“The governor agrees with all Virginians that it’s past time for the conferees to come together and deliver a budget agreement,” said Macaulay Porter, the governor’s press secretary. “We need to reach a resolution for the Commonwealth, Virginians deserve a budget.”

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said he, too, is frustrated by the slow pace of negotiations, which he blamed in part on an unprecedented turnover in Senate leadership, especially on the Finance & Appropriations Committee that helps shape the budget. Neither Senate budget leader will return next year, Howell because of retirement and Barker because of a Democratic primary defeat in June that also delayed budget negotiations.

“There are too many things at risk,” said Deeds, who survived a Democratic party challenge for reelection this year. “There are too many people who are not going to be involved next year, and they don’t have the urgency.”

Saslaw: ‘Ultimately, we will get it figured out’

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who also will retire next year after 48 years in the legislature, said part of the problem is simply logistical, with key legislators off on pre-paid summer vacations or attending conferences, such as the National Conference of State Legislatures, meeting this week in Indianapolis.

“If we settle this thing in the first week or two of September, that would probably work,” said Saslaw, who noted that a budget is already in place. “Ultimately, we will get it figured out. It’s not the end of Western civilization.”

But the lack of a revised budget has already had an effect. Leaders on both sides of the assembly acknowledged they dropped the ball in passing legislation to ensure a sales tax holiday before students return to school, which Knight promises to remedy in the budget. Without state funding for a reinsurance program to cover the costs of the most expensive patients, insurance companies are poised to raise rates for everyone.

“We have to get the budget done,” Deeds said. “There’s just too much at risk.”

Getting a deal will not be any easier with elections looming for all 140 seats and political control of the assembly, warned Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond.

“The challenge is that every day that goes by, it becomes closer to the election and that becomes more of an influence on what they’re doing,” he said.

“You’re going to have some concerns from constituent groups about the fact that the state just left billions of dollars a year on the table that could go to their services,” Holsworth said. “When the political system doesn’t work, you’re never sure how the blame is going to be apportioned.”