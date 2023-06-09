Welcoming 76 high school and college students to the start of Petersburg’s summer intern program, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was moved to share some advice from his summer vacation jobs.

“When I was 15 my dad lost his job, so I went out to work,” he told the students and their parents.

It was, he added, a great experience - he learned a lot from a boss who became a mentor.

“He promoted me, to breakfast cook,” Youngkin said, reminiscing after his time with the interns.

“He came up to me one day and said ‘Do you know how to cook?’ I said sure. Then I went home and told my mom. She had a day to teach me to cook.”

Youngkin cooked at the Belvedere Hotel on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the rest of his high school summer vacations. (The governor now identifies one of his Twitter accounts as "personal account of a former dishwasher," basketball player and businessman.)

When he went away on a basketball scholarship to Rice University, he kept working summers.

“I loaded trucks, I worked in manufacturing, I welded pipes for a pipeline,” he said.

Earlier, he told the interns he was sure they'd have a great summer work experience, too.

“So I have some governor’s advice for you: “First, be on time. You’re gonna have a boss and they expect you to show up on time – I have 8.7 million in my job and they expect me to show up for work on time,” he said.

“Second, do the work. Third, ask questions … find a mentor,” Youngkin continued.

That’s what he did – his first boss, at his dishwashing job at the (since demolished) Belvedere, was the one who told him to open a checking account so he could manage the money he was kicking in to the family budget.

Sessions on managing their money are part of what Petersburg’s interns will get, in a program that’s expanded under Youngkin’s Partnership for Petersburg. It has added jobs at Kings Dominion and Virginia Linen to the City Hall slots Petersburg started with when it began the program last year.

He loved his summer work, and he told the Petersburg interns, he was sure of one thing at the end of their summers.

“Some of you are going to ask your boss if you can keep on working.”

Close This blighted home is located on Mercer Street in Petersburg. Photo was taken on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A house on Harrison Street shows signs of disrepair. The city is considering fines against property owners. A house on Mercer Street is among hundreds of blighted buildings in Petersburg. The stairs at this Mercer Street home are in disrepair Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home, on right, is located on the corner of Saint Andrews and Mercer Streets in Petersburg Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home on the corner of Saint Andrews and Mercer Streets in Petersburg is photographed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home in Petersburg is located on Mercer Street. Photo was taken on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marcus Squires stood in front of homes on St. Andrews Street in Petersburg on Tuesday. Squires has taken about 200 photos of blighted buildings and sent them to city officials, suggesting a task force on blight. PHOTOS: Blighted homes in Petersburg This blighted home is located on Mercer Street in Petersburg. Photo was taken on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A house on Harrison Street shows signs of disrepair. The city is considering fines against property owners. A house on Mercer Street is among hundreds of blighted buildings in Petersburg. The stairs at this Mercer Street home are in disrepair Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home, on right, is located on the corner of Saint Andrews and Mercer Streets in Petersburg Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home on the corner of Saint Andrews and Mercer Streets in Petersburg is photographed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. This blighted home in Petersburg is located on Mercer Street. Photo was taken on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Marcus Squires stood in front of homes on St. Andrews Street in Petersburg on Tuesday. Squires has taken about 200 photos of blighted buildings and sent them to city officials, suggesting a task force on blight.