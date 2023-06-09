Richmond residents can now order cannabis products straight to their homes. All you need is an Instagram account and exact change.

Marijuana delivery services have sprung up here since 2021, when the state legalized adult recreational use. Now a customer can contact a seller on Instagram and place an order on an encrypted app. An hour or two later, a car appears at the curb, ready to exchange marijuana flower, pre-rolled blunts and edibles for cash.

It’s like Uber Eats for weed, and it’s become a primary method of obtaining cannabis in Richmond and throughout the country.

One Instagram page that several people said provides cannabis products has 10,000 followers, sells T-shirts with the company’s name and gives away free concert tickets. The Richmond Times-Dispatch sent a message to the Instagram page and requested a menu. In response, the newspaper received a text messaged list of products and prices from an unidentified phone number. The Times-Dispatch is not naming the Instagram page.

While Virginia allows possession, it hasn’t legalized the sale of marijuana. Without a proper marketplace, a black market has emerged. New Frontier Data, which studies cannabis consumption, expects illegal cannabis sellers in the state to make $2.4 billion this year.

Police and prosecutors haven’t cracked down on these businesses — so far. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said she was unaware delivery services exist in the city.

In other parts of the country, delivery services have been raided and indicted, and a federal prosecutor in Virginia said her office would pursue large-scale, interstate distributors.

Pay the driver cash

To make a purchase, a customer often starts by sending his or her phone number to a company through Instagram.

On 4/20 a legal market for cannabis seems far away in Virginia Chelsea Higgs Wise of Marijuana Justice says no legal marketplace for marijuana in Virginia is better than the wrong kind. Some other states have opened themselves to large manufacturers and experienced negative results.

The menu sent to the newspaper lists dozens of products, including marijuana flower starting at $40 for an eighth of an ounce to as much as $400 for 1 ounce, depending on quality. A Virginia adult 21 years and older can legally possess up to 1 ounce. A person caught with more than 1 ounce but less than 4 ounces can receive a $25 civil fine. Marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.

According to the menu, cake mix-flavored joints cost $35, vape pens are $70 and red ruby grapefruit gummies are $30. Some products are labeled, branded and can be found online, such as Uni by Teds Budz and HiTech, a high-end flower.

For $30, a customer can buy a T-shirt bearing the Instagram account’s name. Customers must pay cash, exact change is required and tips are encouraged, according to the menu. Orders can be placed each day between noon and 8 p.m.

Contacted via email, the Instagram page’s operators denied selling cannabis.

“We do want to clarify that we are exclusively an art/clothing/lifestyle brand,” an email from the company stated. “We strictly wanted to help bring the community of RVA closer by connecting local artists and their artwork to the community by putting their work into the hands of as many people as possible.”

The company’s customers receive stickers featuring designs of local artists. Other businesses use these stickers in their ventures, said the company, which declined an interview request.

“We’ve seen some confusion around that issue before,” the company said.

Gifting marijuana was popularized in Washington, D.C., where delivery services seized on a loophole in the law, said Eric Postow, a Northern Virginia lawyer who specializes in the cannabis industry. Distributors sell an expensive hat or T-shirt and include marijuana as a gift.

“Everyone knows it’s a ruse, but that worked for D.C.,” Postow said.

That doesn’t work in Virginia, where lawmakers specifically banned gifting marijuana in conjunction with the sale of goods or services. The only legal ways to obtain cannabis in Virginia are to grow it yourself, share it with a friend or to obtain a prescription for medical marijuana and purchase it from a licensed distributor, such as GLeaf.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said it doesn’t matter what the company says it is selling as long as the buyer expects marijuana – it’s still illegal. And the companies face another hurdle: product liability.

Because the sale is against the law, delivery services could be held liable in civil court for their products, Tobias said. If a person were to consume marijuana, drive a car and strike a person, the victim could sue the marijuana seller, who could be found legally responsible.

‘It’s safe because there’s a system’

RyShawn, a 32-year-old Richmond resident, delivers cannabis products for a competing service. A handful of delivery companies in Richmond have popped up and disappeared in recent months.

He sells only products high enough in quality that he would consume himself, he said. His company’s marijuana is grown out of state and comes from people he knows. The Richmond Times-Dispatch agreed to identify him only by his first name.

With brand names come trust, and that’s what delivery services hope to earn. Their products are often labeled and packaged. This isn’t a rolled-up-plastic-bag operation.

“We want people on the streets to trust what they have,” RyShawn said. “It is safe because there’s a system.”

RyShawn makes two to three sales a day, he said, and has earned up to $30,000 a year delivering. Business is best on weekends, at the middle and end of the month – when people receive their paychecks – and when the weather is bad.

He started using marijuana in college to reduce stress, and before the pandemic, he started delivering on the side to make extra money while working for a rental car business.

His service charges significantly less than some competitors, he said – less than $75 for an ounce. A good, consistent product keeps prices low.

He accepts payment on CashApp, and he isn’t too worried about police, who have shown little interest in stopping marijuana sales, he said. While delivering, he wears a sword on his left hip for protection. He’s never had to use it, he said.

In Virginia, the illegal market is flourishing. New Frontier projects $2.4 billion worth of marijuana to be sold in the state this year, and all but 1% will be sold illegally.

No other state has a legal framework like Virginia’s, experts said, where recreational use is legal but its sale isn’t, making the state’s unregistered market larger than in other states.

And legalized possession has made marijuana use more popular. The state’s illicit market has grown 30% since 2019.

Prosecutors aren’t going after them

Delivery services are seemingly avoiding arrest and prosecution. McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, said she wasn’t aware such businesses exist here.

The illicit companies seem to be “jumping aboard a ship that hasn’t been built yet,” she said.

When McEachin learns about potential illegal activity, she asks the Richmond Police Department to investigate. She declined to say whether cannabis delivery could merit an investigation, and Richmond police did not respond to questions on the matter.

It’s unclear if the business model will remain uninterrupted. Police have raided, and authorities have indicted, unlicensed sellers in other parts of the country. A federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia told The Washington Post her office was primarily concerned with large-scale, interstate distributors. Illegal sales have prospered in some other states, where sales are illegal but the taxes are so high, customers choose to buy illegally.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said the Eastern District will prosecute those “whose massive enterprises violate federal and state law.” But when authorities indicted a Washington, D.C., distributor for the first time, the judge gave the defendants no jail time.

Police and prosecutors are stuck in a difficult spot, Postow said, having to decide whether to pursue a crime that may not exist in the years to come.

“We’re just in a really strange time,” Postow said. “It’s obvious the people of Virginia want access to cannabis.”

While Democrats in the General Assembly have pushed for a legal marketplace, Republicans often oppose it.

The problem with the black market, Postow said, is that it’s not as safe as a legal marketplace. There are no consumer protection standards. Customers don’t know if the grower used a clean lab or safe pesticides. Buyers often don’t know what’s in their product because it hasn’t necessarily been tested.

“I think there’s a false sense of security out there,” Postow said. “We’ve ignored it, and we’re allowing this problem to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”

States with the highest revenue from cannabis taxes States with the highest revenue from cannabis taxes #11. Maine #10. California #9. Massachusetts #8. Michigan #7. Arizona #6. Illinois #5. Oregon #4. Alaska #3. Washington #2. Nevada #1. Colorado