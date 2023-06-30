Huge crowds lined both sides of the tracks as this northbound CSX crosses England Street

11 year old train enthusiast Brycen Wolfe on Bon Air patiently waits for the next locomotive

Hanover Concert Band Flutist Carolyn Elliott breaks out her Casey Jones outfit for the 2018 Ashland Train Day

Ashland takes to the rails with annual Train Day

ASHLAND -- Ashland Train Day is back again for 2018. This year’s event was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Ashland Train Station at 112 N. Railroad Ave. in Ashland.

Sponsored and coordinated by Ashland Main Street Association, the annual event draws thousands of train enthusiasts to Ashland from all parts of the Richmond region.

The railroad-themed event is organized with the entire family in mind.

Railroad music and songs with will performed at the CSX Stage. There also will be miniature children’s train rides, children’s games and activities, model trains (Lego, wooden and electric), model train racing, memorabilia displays, a locomotive moon bounce, food- and railroad-related vendors, and Train Day mascots, the Engineer Bears.

Ashland Train Day is presented free of charge.

Since 2012, Ashland Kiwanians have provided significant volunteer service support for the event, and, in 2013, expanded Kiwanis participation as volunteers to include members from the Richmond Young Professionals Club, as well as many members of their sponsored Key and CKI clubs.

In addition to treating Train Day as one of the larger community service projects, the Kiwanis Club of Ashland operated its fundraising Hobo Diner, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and water/soft drinks to hungry event attendees.

For more information, go to www.AshlandTrainDay.com. Follow on Twitter at @AshlandTrainDay.