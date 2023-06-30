Railroads fought hard but unsuccessfully against a bill making it easier for broadband firms to bring lines across railroad property – and now they’re suing to invalidate the measure.
The Association of American Railroads says the new law, which takes effect Saturday, creates safety hazards and uses the muscle of the state to benefit for-profit companies at railroads’ expense – and in a way no other business face but that violates the state and federal constitutions.
They’ve asked the U.S. District Court in Alexandria to invalidate the measure and to enjoin the State Corporation Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Transportation from taking any action authorized by the law.
State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, who sponsored the legislation, said he is confident judges will find the law is constitutional and will decided to uphold it.
"While the recent actions of the railroads are disappointing, I am not surprised by this new litigation, because the railroads engaged in bullying our Virginia broadband companies that were seeking a fair and equitable solution to this problem during the 2023 legislative session," he said.
"We crafted a bill through many drafts that addressed all of their needs, but nothing was ever going to be good enough for them."
Stanley said expanding broadband is vital to Southside and Southwest Virginia, adding that he felt the railroads had abandoned the region.
"This fiber optic cable needs to get in the ground now," he said. "We have time limits on the state and federal funds to be utilized in this process, and they don't care about the people who need it most."
Last week the Biden administration announced that Virginia will get $1.5 billion in federal funds meant to build out connectivity to high-speed internet across the state.
The law the railroad association is challenging gives broadband service providers a legal right to permanently cross railroad property, including tracks, bridges and all rights of way or easements.
The broadband firm would pay a fee of $2,000. It would reimburse no more than $5,000 of any costs the railroad incurs.
Railroads would have 35 days to approve the broadband firm’s design and choice of crossing.
The fee and reimbursement limits, as well as the 35-day deadline “would apply equally to crossing a 6-foot-wide single-track right-of-way as it would to crossing CSXT’s Acca Yard in Richmond, which consists of approximately 36 tracks spanning roughly 80 acres, or [Norfolk Southern]’s 3,600 foot-wide, 212 track Lamberts Point Coal Terminal in Norfolk,” the association’s lawsuit said.
The law does not say broadband service providers need to comply with railroads’ engineering and safety policies, the association said, adding that low hanging wires have caused accidents while improperly installed underground crossings have caused sink holes beneath railroad tracks and damaged railroad signals.
Permanent crossings could hinder railroads from making improvements such as double-tracking a line or adding sidings to serve customers, but the new law has no mechanism for figuring out what to do in such situations, the association said.
No Virginia law imposes similar fee caps or deadlines on other property owners when broadband firms seek crossings, the association said.
And Gov. Glenn Youngkin upheld property rights over broadband firms’ interests when he vetoed a bill that would have allowed broadband firms to park vehicles on private property without the owner’s consent, the association said.
“This encroachment hobbles railroads’ ability to ensure the safe conduct of rail operations, and disregards their entitlement to the market-based ‘just compensation’ secured by the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions for takings of valuable property interests,” the association said.
“In essence, the statute arrogates authority over rail operations to the state, and then uses that authority to vest an extraordinary and unprecedented condemnation and seizure power in private, for-profit broadband companies,” it added.
The bill was one of the most heavily lobbied during the 2023 General Assembly session, facing strong opposition from railroads.
Stanley said it was needed because it sometimes has taken broadband providers months to get a response from railroad companies
It passed the Senate and House of Delegates unanimously.
