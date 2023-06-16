The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses from Sen. Lamont Bagby and Katie Gooch, who are seeking the Democratic nomination June 20 in the 14th Senate District, which is based in Richmond but includes part of Henrico County.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Bagby: We desperately need to tackle the affordable housing crisis and saturation of poverty that is impacting the Richmond area. We must also address the need to properly fund our priorities as it relates to schools. We must do more to ensure that the City has the resources to combat these crises by working in concert with the federal, state and local levels as well as working with private partners to provide real relief.

Gooch: Child care. Affordable, high-quality child care impacts the educational system, family opportunities, and overall well-being of a community. As a nonprofit day care board chair and working mom of three, I know the hurdles Richmond and Henrico families face in accessing these critical services, regardless of income, race, or employment status.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Bagby: We must begin the process of putting several constitutional amendments on the ballot. Those amendments include voting rights, women’s rights and a right to marry who you love. I’m confident that Virginia voters will vote to protect these rights if afforded an opportunity.

Gooch: Campaign finance reform. ­­My first bill would be to join other Senators to stop unlimited contributions and personal use of campaign donations. The current system distorts our public policy and stifles true representation and progress­­­. I would also ban contributions made by electric monopolies regulated by the government.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Bagby: Virginia is the South’s last abortion safe-haven and we MUST stay that way. We need to codify Roe and pass a constitutional amendment to write reproductive freedom into our state constitution.

Gooch: I believe abortion decisions should be made by women in consultation with their health care providers. I believe that our system works in Virginia, and I would oppose any effort to roll back legal protections that women in Virginia have had protected for decades.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Bagby: While Virginia is benefiting from full coffers, we must be intentional about providing relief to the people and small businesses that actually need it. I’m all for making the tax burden easier on the middle class and small businesses, which is the economic engine for our Commonwealth. We do not need to dole out massive tax breaks to the wealthiest among us and large corporations.

Gooch: Virginia’s current income tax structure is essentially a flat rate of 5.75%, for those earning $17,000 to millions of dollars. In order for our communities to thrive in equitable ways, more tax brackets are needed. I oppose Governor Youngkin’s proposal to lower the corporate income tax.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Bagby: We must do more to pass common sense gun safety reform to handle the gun violence epidemic. Laws like banning assault weapons are widely supported, will keep our streets safer, and will go a long way to curbing the plague of gun violence.

Gooch: To address gun violence, I support background checks, red flag laws, promoting safe storage, education/resources, and community-based programs. As a pastor and community organizer, I believe resilient personal connections can prevent violence. Addressing root causes requires collective effort to protect Virginia’s communities, particularly our children.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Bagby: We need more resources for treatment and to ensure that more families being impacted by this terrible disease can provide life-saving NARCAN to their loved ones who are overdosing. We also need to work with law enforcement and first responders to ensure they are prepared and equipped to handle the rise in cases.

Gooch: Address opioid deaths as the consequence of deadly disease. Offer compassion for those suffering addiction in isolation. Provide accessible and affordable treatment options. Most opioid “dealers” are small scale users who are addicted themselves and need help. Those importing fentanyl into Virginia should go to jail.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Bagby: Absolutely. The Commonwealth is losing out on a lot of revenue that can go towards funding education and other services that Virginians need and rely on. We must have equity and opportunity for communities that have been most impacted by the criminalization of cannabis.

Gooch: Virginia has a pseudo-legal cannabis market without enforcement or regulations, which is not ideal. I support legalizing recreational cannabis sales and regulating the market through existing mechanisms like the ABC. We should acknowledge and regulate the existing market, tax it, and ensure its safety while keeping it away from children.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Bagby: As a former basketball coach, I know the impact that high school sports can have on our youth. So to this day I host weekly Monopoly game nights with high school coaches and ministers to hear directly from them and be accountable to them, their students and congregations.

Gooch: I competed in two NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championships while earning my degree in public policy and political science at Duke University.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Bagby: I have dedicated my life to service. From working as a teacher in the Henrico County school system, as a School Board member, working at Peter Paul Development Center, as a Delegate, as Black Caucus Chairman, and now as Senator, I have the experience and the ability to get things done for Virginians and Richmonders.

Gooch: I am a working mom who gets things done. I believe in the power of listening. I believe all deserve excellence. I will do what’s right for the people of Richmond and Henrico, with no corporate strings attached.