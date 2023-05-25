Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses for Republicans Graven Craig, Del. Buddy Fowler and Philip Strother and Democrat Rachel Levy, who are running in the 59th House District that includes parts of Hanover, Louisa and Henrico counties.

Republicans will choose a nominee at a June 20 primary.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Craig: Reduce the administrative regulations that are stifling our economy. I know this is not "district-specific" but it's what needs to be done to make up for the loss of jobs we are seeing in central Virginia.

Fowler: My constituents have indicated that their primary concerns, which are related, are jobs and the economy. I am focused on restoring Virginia's competitiveness with surrounding states so that we can attract more jobs and investment to the Commonwealth.

Strother: Government regulatory overreach.

Levy: Housing, land use, and irresponsible development.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Craig: Introduce a bill to bring transparency to state and local government and repeal the criminal charges that have been enacted by administrative agencies. Only the General Assembly should have the authority to enact criminal statutes at the state level.

Fowler: Again, we must make Virginia the best place to work, invest, and create jobs. First, as a member of the House Finance Committee, I intend to introduce legislation in the 2024 Session that will further reduce the tax burden on individuals and business. Second, I will also introduce (again) legislation to repeal the law that requires Virginia to adopt California's Auto Air Emission Standards.

Strother: Regulatory reform of the administrative branch of government that is unchecked and unbalanced in enforcement. Removing the presumption of correctness that unelected administrative officials have when making and enforcing regulations. Administrative reform is necessary because of spiraling costs to taxpayers, the inability to challenge arbitrary administrative decisions, inherent regulatory abuse, fiscal inefficiency, and the unconstitutionality of unelected officials making laws.

Levy: Too many Virginians can’t access or afford the medical, dental and mental healthcare they need, even if they have insurance. My bill would: 1. Establish a healthcare assistance program to help Virginians pay for healthcare insurance premiums; medical, dental, and mental healthcare services; and, prescription and other drugs, equipment, and supplies. 2. Establish a medical debt relief program.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Craig: I believe that life begins at conception and that all lives should be protected.

Fowler: I support life.

Strother: I believe in the sanctity of life. That life begins when a child develops functioning brainwaves and feels pain, which happens between the 16th and 20th week of pregnancy. I support the protection of mothers and the humane treatment of children and in preventing the killing of human life after 15 weeks.

Levy: The choice to end a pregnancy is a private, medical one best left to women and people who can get pregnant, and their doctors. I support reproductive and family planning choice, including access to safe & legal abortion. I do not support government-forced pregnancies and births.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Craig: All taxes should (be) reduced, along with a corresponding reduction of government spending. Our state government spends way too much money on programs that should be handled in the private sector.

Fowler: Absolutely. Again Virginia has not kept up with states to our South. Our income, corporate, and manufacturing tax burden is too high in comparison. Investment will seek out the most business friendly environment and for that reason, Virginia must reduce taxation and repeal expensive energy policies.

Strother: We have unalienable rights bestowed to us by our creator that transcend government, and we believe all individuals have a right to the equal application of the law. As such, I believe in a flat individual income tax. As a small business owner, I favor reform in business taxation and a reduction of government growth. Increased business taxation hurts small business and leads to wealth flight in overtaxed areas. Virginia is losing business to other states, and we must immediately reduce business taxes.

Levy: The tax burden for working and middle class Virginians, and for small businesses should be lowered. I do not support tax cuts for big corporations or for the wealthiest Virginians.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Craig: We have both a cultural and mental health crisis in the United States, not a gun problem. We have sufficient gun laws, we just need to hold those criminals who commit crimes using a gun accountable. It is not a coincidence that many of the people who use guns to kill are suffering from a mental health issue, which needs to be addressed.

Fowler: First, guns don't commit crimes. People commit crimes. Violent criminals must be prosecuted and sent to prison for a long time. Second, we need to fund and implement both Project Ceasefire and the Bold Blue Line initiatives which will prevent gun violence.

Strother: Our constitutional republic provides the individual right to self-defense. Criminals do not care about, nor do they obey, gun control laws. I support constitutional carry; the dismantlement of human habitat areas, AKA "Gun Free Zones" where criminals have free range on defenseless citizens; resource officers in schools; single-point entry for our schools and the addition of JROTC programs in our high schools that include firearm training.

Levy: I support funding initiatives for gun safety education and gun violence prevention; expanding background checks to private & gun show sales; improving tools like Red Flag Laws to intervene when someone with access to firearms poses a risk to themselves and others; secure firearm storage policies; and prohibitions on ghost guns, assault-style weapons, and high-capacity magazines.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Craig: Everyone involved in the opioid industry, including manufacturers, doctors, dealers, and users need to be held accountable for this crisis. This is a crisis that needs to be fought at both the state and federal level, and we need our state and federal prosecutors to hold everyone involved accountable. No matter how wealthy or poor a person is.

Fowler: In the past, opiates were over prescribed and thousands became addicted to pain killers. The legal distribution of these drugs has since been reformed. We must adequately fund rehabilitation centers. Illegal dealers must be prosecuted and sent to prison. Finally we must get serious about stopping the flow of drugs from Mexico.

Strother: 130 Americans die from an opioid overdose every day. In general, there are four strategies to address the opioid crisis, which I support. 1. Limiting inappropriate use of prescription opioids. 2. Reducing the flow of illicit opioids. 3. Promoting treatment. 4. Deploying harm reduction tools that blunt the risks of death, illness or injury. I also support tougher criminal penalties for opioid dealers.

Levy: Substance abuse is a mental health issue. I support expanding access to substance abuse treatment programs, including for the incarcerated, providing medical and housing assistance to opioid-addicted Virginians in need, and expanding access to and training in use of overdose prevention drugs. Illegal distribution and trafficking of drugs, including opioids, should be prosecuted.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Craig: I am opposed to legalizing marijuana. One of my parents suffered from addiction issues, and I do not believe decriminalizing drugs is a path in the right direction.

Fowler: I supported the establishment of medical cannabis market. The prescribed use of cannabis for medical use has proven to be beneficial for numerous ailments. However, I voted against legalization and the establishment of the retail market.

Strother: Yes. About nine-in-ten adults believe that marijuana should be legal for recreational use. Legalizing recreational marijuana results in helpful regulation of a safe drug. It will also boost the economy by creating new businesses and revenue.

Levy: Yes! The General Assembly and the Governor have missed many opportunities to establish such a market, to the detriment of the citizenry and business owners who are confused as well as law enforcement who have to enforce unclear laws. We need a clear legal framework and a regulated market.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Craig: I grew up in Earlysville, Va. in a log cabin my parents built when I was four years old. We moved out when I was in sixth grade and Gov. George Allen moved into that log cabin the following spring right after he graduated law school, where he lived until he became Governor in 1993. I would help him hand out bumper stickers at high school football games when he was running for the House of Delegates. I was a member of the University of Maryland Lacrosse team, and I was fortunate enough to participate in three Final Fours and was a Captain my Senior season.

Fowler: In my spare time I enjoy the outdoors. I am an avid fisherman and I also enjoy rabbit hunting with my Beagles, as well as bird hunting with my German Shorthair Pointer, Fritz! I also enjoy bird watching and participate in Virginia's annual wild bird census.

Strother: I am a ninth-generation Virginian. Summitted Mount Rainier last year, an upland bird hunter, downhill skier, scuba diver and beekeeper.

Levy: I love to unwind by listening to pop music, musicals, podcasts, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. I am addicted to salt & vinegar potato chips. I never had to wear glasses until after I turned 40!

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Craig: I am a conservative trial attorney who has been practicing in central Virginia for 25 years. I have fought to protect my clients from overreaching government, and I have protected their Constitutional rights when necessary. I have successfully sued the state to protect my clients and prevailed in court. I will bring that skill set to the General Assembly, to bring transparency to our state and local governments and work to reduce the impact of the commonwealth's administrative agencies stifling our economy, by restoring legislative accountability and authority to the General Assembly.

Fowler: First and foremost, I keep my word. I am candid with constituents about issues I will support and those I oppose. Secondly, I "work" my district. I believe that elected officials need to show up year round, and not just at election time. I attend numerous events weekly and in a large district like mine that is not easy, however I enjoy the interaction.

Strother: I am a constitutional and fiscal conservative, an attorney, businessman and farmer. I will be a tireless champion to restore and renew our founding principles, advance regulatory reform, educational excellence and merit-based achievement, expansion of vocational and trade programs, protect agriculture and the rural way of life, promote affordable senior housing, and individual liberty for all. As a citizen legislator, I will serve the people of my district and advance their interests and concerns in the General Assembly.

Levy: I am called to public service, am fiercely independent and a hard worker. I'll work to make the lives of 59th District citizens better and our communities stronger. Every citizen deserves competent representation and to be treated with dignity and respect, no matter who they are or how they vote.