The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses for Republicans Mark Earley Jr., Yan Gleyzer and Ryan Harter and Democrat Herb Walke, who are running in the 73rd House District in western Chesterfield County.

Republicans will choose a nominee at a June 20 primary.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Earley: As I knock doors, I hear the same concerns. Parents want strong schools, transparency, and choice in education. Families want safe neighborhoods. Citizens want low taxes and the cost of living to be affordable. Everyone wants their constitutional rights respected and responsible governance. These issues will be my focus.

Gleyzer: Extending the Powhite Expressway all the way to Magnolia Green to continue driving economic development while at the same time easing congestion and wear and tear on Chesterfield’s over-burdened secondary roads.

Harter: When elected, I will work towards improving education for our children by expanding educational opportunities for our students and putting parents in the driver’s seat for their children’s education. Bureaucrats and special interest groups in Richmond should not be determining the educational outcome of our students; that is the role of the parents.

Walke: The population in the 73rd District has grown significantly since I built my home in 1975. The infrastructure in roads and schools has not kept pace. The Commonwealth of Virginia had an estimated $3.6 billion in excess revenue. The “excess” funds should be distributed to localities for schools and roads.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Earley: One of many key issues I intend to focus on is creating more choice in education for parents and kids. We must expand opportunities for every child. No child’s future should be dictated by their zip code. Every child should be able to access the best possible education.

Gleyzer: I am going to introduce a bill to divert frivolous expenditures and, instead, use that money to increase teacher pay $10,000 per year above the national average and offset the costs of classroom supplies and materials typically paid for out of teacher’s own pockets.

Harter: As a veteran, I will patron legislation that helps fellow veterans and their families by further incentivizing businesses to hire veterans and lowering the barriers to promote more veteran entrepreneurship and job opportunities. As a small business owner and veteran, we should be doing everything we can to ensure their smooth transition back into civilian life.

Walke: It is too early to discuss introducing bills for the 2024 session.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Earley: I’m pro life. My wife and I are foster parents and adoptive parents. I believe every child deserves a chance. Virginia must do more to support expecting mothers, especially those in difficult circumstances. We must celebrate fatherhood, and re-focus our policy around supporting families. Strong families are our foundation.

Gleyzer: I believe life begins at conception and ought to be protected in all but the most extreme circumstances.

Harter: I am pro life.

Walke: I believe that women, with the advice of their physicians, should be in control of their bodies. Women should have a fundamental right to reproductive freedom in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Earley: Individual and business taxes should be low. Families know best how to wisely spend their money. We must create an economic climate that supports and incentivizes small business, high employment, and innovation.

Gleyzer: Taxes need to be reduced across the board. There needs to be a reduction in the corporate tax rate as well as the individual tax rate. The individual tax rate should be cut from 5.75% to 5.5%. The corporate tax rate should be cut from 6% to 5% and ultimately phased out completely.

Harter: We always need to evaluate state-run programs for efficiency and necessity. We should cut personal income tax rates and business tax rates to encourage investment in our communities. By cutting taxes and keeping tax rates down, Virginians will keep more of their money while increasing tax revenue as Virginians will have a more expendable income.

Walke: Tax rates do not need to be changed at this time.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Earley: I will respect the Second Amendment and people’s right keep and bear arms. Additionally, we should invest in more security in places like schools to protect our kids. We must relentlessly prosecute violent crime and keep dangerous criminals off the streets. Finally, we must invest more in mental health resources.

Gleyzer: We need to continue investing in our communities. Lower taxes and regulations, and replace them with incentives to drive economic development and job creation. More jobs mean less crime. Less crime means less gun violence. The path to peace in our streets is through prosperity.

Harter: Infringing on Americans' constitutional rights is counter to the role of a Virginia delegate and I support responsible, legal gun owners. I believe we must allocate more funds and resources to make sure individuals with mental illness can get the help they need and not get their hands on a weapon.

Walke: The issue is complicated, but it can be improved. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but there are limits to how it is applied and adopted. We need reasonable common sense laws that control the use of deadly weapons by those that should not be allowed to use them.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Earley: We have an opioid crisis in our country, and here in the Commonwealth. It’s tragic. We need tougher enforcement on dealers and more resources for treatment for those struggling with addiction.

Gleyzer: Fentanyl poisoning has become devastatingly prevalent in many areas of Virginia and in Chesterfield county, and each of us must learn to recognize the signs and learn the tactics to potentially save a life. That’s why I support Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education. Drug Dealers should be charged with murder in fatal overdose cases.

Harter: We have seen opioid abuse decimate our communities. I fully supported Chesterfield Recovery Academy, which helps recovering students from central Virginia complete their high school education while recovering from substance abuse and I will continue to do so as Delegate. We need stronger programs to discourage drug addiction and stricter penalties to hold criminal dealers accountable.

Walke: Education and treatment are most important. Engaging the law enforcement community to determine their needs to be able to interdict and stop the distribution of these drugs.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Earley: In this time of significant overdoses and struggle, we need to focus on public safety. I’m concerned that in other states that have fully embraced recreational cannabis, we’ve seen a large increase in usage, addiction, traffic incidents, and other harmful effects. We need to look carefully at these issues.

Gleyzer: We should have an ABC-type model for recreational sales of cannabis and use the funds for education and cutting taxes. Allowing criminals to run an illicit market is totally unacceptable.

Harter: Recreational marijuana has caused public safety and other issues wherever it has been allowed. There is not, in my opinion, a benefit to prioritizing this when there are so many issues that are directly impacting the lives of voters in Chesterfield presently.

Walke: Yes. Virginia should set the laws and rules to control the sale and use. The sales should be taxed for the benefit of the general public. The use of cannabis is widespread and currently uncontrolled.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Earley: Enjoying Virginia’s natural beauty is my favorite pastime. From the coast to to the blue ridge mountains, it’s all a joy. I love to fish, camp, hike, boat, hunt, and simply be outside — especially with my kids.

Gleyzer: I love traveling abroad and have visited approximately 40 countries. I always return home with a new perspective and appreciation for our American ideals of capitalism and democracy. However, there’s nothing better than spending evenings grilling on my deck with family, friends, and, of course, my dogs Aussie and Yoshi.

Harter: I love BBQing! I can smoke the meanest brisket and ribs south of the James River. I love to host family, friends, and neighbors treating them to my culinary creations.

Walke: I make custom ink pens, wood turned bowls and toys for relatives and friends. I create and make things from wood and metal. I have a 3D printer and laser engravers. I make and fix things. I have multiple computer systems that aid in my hobbies.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Earley: I will be a voice for Virginia’s families. As a foster parent and attorney, I understand the real challenges facing everyday Virginians. I’ll bring conservative principles, grit, and a fighting spirit to stand up for our families. My focus will be on unity under our core principles, not divisive ideologies.

Gleyzer: I am the only candidate that has personally created 40 jobs in our community. I built my businesses from the ground up, just like my self-funded campaign, which cannot be bought or influenced by special interest groups.

Harter: With years of service on the Chesterfield County School Board, I have a proven track record of standing up for what is right and getting things done. As a veteran, former educator, and small business owner, I believe I will bring a unique perspective and creative solutions to the General Assembly. I humbly ask for your support on June 20th, thank you.

Walke: I have a breadth of work experience from engineering, accounting and information systems. I have worked to improve many areas in business, teaching college, government and manufacturing. I have helped improve and led diverse groups in business, and volunteer organizations. I will work to improve the laws for Virginians.