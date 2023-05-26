Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses from Democrats Rae Cousins, Ann-Frances Lambert and Richard Walker, who are seeking the Democratic nomination June 20 in the 79th House District that represents part of Richmond.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Cousins: Our public schools are dilapidated and crumbling. We are not able to retain our teachers, and the result is lower student achievement and attendance. Our schools aren't able to provide technical skills training, nor after school programming. We are not addressing our children’s needs: to make sure they graduate prepared for higher education or a well-paying job.

Lambert: Richmond is facing an affordability crisis. Affordable housing is out of reach. Affordable child care is out of reach. An affordable way of life is simply becoming out of reach for too many working families in Richmond. Those issues are what I’ve been focused on during my time on City Council and what I’ll fight for in the General Assembly.

Walker: Constitutional Amendment for Restitution of Rights and Low-income Housing.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Cousins: I will introduce legislation to improve public education – fully funding schools, raising teacher salaries and ensuring communities with struggling school systems get the resources they need to succeed. Our children’s future depends on it. Public schools are the generators of opportunity.

Lambert: We need to codify women’s reproductive freedom and write it into our Constitution. We need to ensure that bodily autonomy is protected in the Commonwealth and not up for debate among politicians.

Walker: Right to Vote Constitutional Amendment. Everyone should have the right to vote as said in the U.S. constitution. There are 300,00+ individuals disenfranchised based on a mistake, they have paid their debt to society and should be allowed to vote.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Cousins: Virginians should make their own decisions about their bodies in consultation with their health care professional. They deserve reproductive freedom - the right to access both an abortion and contraception.

Lambert: These decisions should not be in the hands of government. Bodily autonomy should be entrusted to citizens, not legislators.

Walker: Women have the right to make their own decision on what they choose for medical procedures. There should be no regulation, state or federal, limiting their access to medical care, as they see fit.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Cousins: Millionaires should not be able to get away with paying little or no taxes. The middle class, already struggling in this economy, should not be burdened by excessive taxation. We need to adjust tax rates accordingly. Businesses should pay their fair share.

Lambert: At a time when our Commonwealth is flush with cash we should be doing more to help working families. Targeted relief to the working class should be prioritized. We shouldn’t be handing out tax giveaways to corporations or the wealthiest among us.

Walker: Tax laws need to be overhauled, people and businesses should pay their fair share based on income/profits.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Cousins: The epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. We should ban assault weapons, institute universal background checks, strengthen red flag laws and hold parents and guardians accountable when their children get ahold of a gun. We also do need to strengthen access to mental health care, especially in schools, to make sure no student is slipping through the public safety net. I'd also like to see increased funding for after school programming, to give students productive alternatives after the school day ends, as well as addressing the myriad of quality of life concerns that contribute to a sense of despair that might lead individuals to throw away their potential through acts of violence.

Lambert: Gun violence is the leading cause of death of our children. We have a gun problem in our country and we have to do more to address the gun violence epidemic in our Commonwealth and nation. I’ll look to continue to enact common sense reforms to remove guns from our streets and keep our children safe.

Walker: Gun violence must be addressed in several ways. Just restricting guns will only limit some people from getting ahold of firearms. Legal reform is needed in terms of stricter background check, raising the age of all gun ownership to 21+. Another necessary step is education, we must form a gun education program to educate these kids in the urban areas about gun safety. We aren't going to get all the guns off the street, so we must educate as well as pass measures to limit accessibility. Another piece of legislation to look at is making parents criminally and civilly responsible for kids who use their guns in a crime. We have to create a holistic approach.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Cousins: Persons struggling with addiction, and their families, need help and support. We need to remove the stigma and the fear of punishment, but provide free and easy access to ongoing help, for those struggling and for their families. Opioid dealers should be held accountable.

Lambert: We need to treat addiction like the disease it is. For too long our answer to this problem has been incarceration which has been proven to be ineffective in combating the root of the issue. In the House, I’ll look to partner with health care experts and service providers to ensure that we center science in our response to this public health emergency. I will also fight for the necessary funding it will take to address our core issues as it relates to addiction recovery and treatment.

Walker: I believe we must increase the penalty for opioid sales and distribution. Narcan training and availability unfortunately are necessary. We must educate kids on the use of Narcan, and make it more readily available.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Cousins: Cannabis convictions unfairly burden young people - too frequently, young Black people - and make it more difficult for them to succeed later in life. We need to legalize cannabis, and it ought to be managed by the Commonwealth. Moreover, we can use tax proceeds to fund drug addiction and mental health programs, both woefully underfunded. Those with criminal records due to crimes related to cannabis should have their records expunged.

Lambert: Without a doubt. Not only is Virginia losing much needed revenue to neighboring states where cannabis is legal, our criminal justice system is saturated with unnecessary marijuana charges. We need to legalize cannabis, create a market, and do more to expunge records of marijuana-related offenses.

Walker: I agree with legalizing recreational use and further decriminalization. Recreational cannabis would bring opportunities to Virginia for jobs and tax base increase. It also brings the opportunity for diversity in farming and jobs.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Cousins: The best way to get my 18-month-old daughter, Ava Riley, to settle down is to put on Beyoncé's Renaissance album! My favorite hobby is traveling, and my favorite place to visit is anywhere warm, with a beach.

Lambert: I’m a genealogist. I’ve been tracing my family's lineage for the past 25 years. In the City Council chamber, etched on the wall are a list of former Mayors of Richmond and one was named William Lambert, who died in 1852. I'm researching to see if he is related. I’m also the 1st Female Certified Drone Pilot here in the City with a business, to serve on City Council.

Walker: I used to play golf, but had to quit due to back issues. I still enjoy watching golf, and I am a big Tiger fan.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Cousins: As a fourth generation Richmonder and working mom, I know and understand our community’s needs. As an attorney, I work at a local law firm, managing the administration of large financial settlements for people injured by harmful drugs, medical devices and environmental disasters. I will bring my experience and perseverant attitude to the statehouse, to work on behalf of Richmond's families.

Lambert: Serving Richmond/Central Virginia runs in my family’s DNA. My late father, Sen. Benny Lambert, was a champion for Richmond. He fought tooth and nail to make our City the best place to live, work, and raise a family. On City Council, I’m working to do the exact same thing – continuing his legacy, fighting for those who need it most. In the House of Delegates, I’ll continue to be a fighter and a champion for hardworking Richmonders.

Walker: People should vote for me because I have an extensive track record for advocacy of working in the state for environmental justice, and criminal justice reform. I believe the people of the 79th District need someone who has that experience, and not just typical campaign talking points. The 79th needs someone who will walk the walk, and not just talk. I am an advocate for the district, and will continue that if elected. I will not disappear from the community when elected.