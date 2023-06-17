The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses for Democrats Kimberly Pope Adams and Victor McKenzie Jr. and Republican Kim Taylor, who are running in the 82nd House District that includes the city of Petersburg, plus parts of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surry Counties.

Democrats will choose a nominee in Tuesday's primary.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Adams: While listening to voters from both the urban and rural localities of the 82nd District, the recurring need is for safe, quality, affordable housing. The solution will require collaboration among state and local officials.

McKenzie: I want to do everything possible to improve public schools in our district. We need to be certain that all children – no matter their ZIP code, skin color, or socioeconomic status – have access to up-to-date schools, modern technology, and the best teachers. Our students also need more support staff ranging from subject specialists to psychologists.

Taylor: One of my key initiatives in the House of Delegates is working with Governor Youngkin and Petersburg leadership with the Partnership for Petersburg. Creating economic opportunities and revitalizing this historic community is something that is important to me, our Governor, and our community.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Adams: As a single mother, I understand the impact lost wages can have on a family’s finances. This is why I would introduce legislation requiring employers to provide paid sick leave.

McKenzie: I would introduce legislation to fully fund public schools and ensure that schools in less privileged areas get the resources they need to make their schools top-notch. I would also raise teacher salaries so we can have these essential professionals not struggle to make ends meet.

Taylor: I will introduce a bill cracking down on human trafficking. As a woman - and a mother - this issue hits home for me and affects all of us in Virginia. We need stronger protections for victims, and harsher punishments for offenders so that we can protect youth across our Commonwealth.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Adams: Government has no place in a woman’s health care decision – and all decisions should be made between the woman, her faith, and her doctor without interference from politicians. People in many different circumstances need access to abortion, and no one should make those personal decisions for someone else.

McKenzie: Everyone should have reproductive freedom and be able to make their own determinations about abortion. This includes having safe and affordable access to contraception as well.

Taylor: I am pro-life. This is a personal decision for me as a mother.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Adams: As an accountant, I believe income tax reform should put working middle class families first. I believe in fiscally responsible tax code changes that allow employees the opportunity to invest in themselves and their future.

McKenzie: We should always strive to keep income taxes as low as possible and re-evaluate depending on the economy and inflation. Businesses need to pay their fair share, recognizing that small businesses, mom-and-pop businesses, have additional burdens compared to large corporations.

Taylor: We should be cutting taxes to encourage businesses and individuals to stay in Virginia. Times are tough for all of us. By cutting taxes, we are expanding our tax base to new investment and easing the burden on taxpayers allowing them to keep more of their hard earned money.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Adams: In order to combat gun violence, there must be a collaborative effort with law enforcement, community & faith-based leaders, and individual citizens. We must enhance community policing relations, strengthen economic opportunities, and enact common sense gun laws that will keep our neighborhoods safe.

McKenzie: We need to ban assault weapons, strengthen red flag laws and ensure parents are held accountable if they unsafely store guns. We need to look to community-based solutions, because not every community has the same needs. Additionally, we have to address the root causes of gun violence – mental health crises, addiction, and more.

Taylor: I am a gun owner and I believe in the Second Amendment. We must do more to protect our kids in schools and combat violent crime in our streets. Harsher punishments for these crimes and further investments in law enforcement will give them the resources to reduce violent crime.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Adams: The opioid crisis is an epidemic that deserves to be treated with as much support and resources as other public health emergencies. While we must hold dealers accountable, we must expand our approach to focus on suppliers who traffic drugs into our communities.

McKenzie: As the Executive Director of a non-profit that addresses recovery, we need to treat this as the health crisis it is and invest in the resources and support necessary for recovery. Moreover, we need to support families who have loved ones in the grip of addiction. Dealers, however, should be held accountable.

Taylor: This is an issue that is personal to me and so many Virginians. Through investing in substance abuse facilities and providing EMT and other medical personnel with the resources to assist in opioid addiction and overdoses, and hardening punishments for opioid dealers, we can begin to combat the opioid epidemic.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Adams: As the daughter of a union worker, I support the equitable establishment of a legal recreational cannabis market – where workers are prioritized and small-, women-, and minority businesses are not excluded. The market could be taxed similar to tobacco, with revenue reinvested into the community.

McKenzie: Keeping cannabis illegal means more young people, and especially young people of color, end up on the wrong side of the law and struggle then to get their lives on track. Legalizing cannabis gives us an ability to monitor it and to gain tax revenue we could use for behavioral health services.

Taylor: We need to look at medical, recreational, and hemp as different issues and address them individually. Before we can begin to consider these policies, we must make sure our Commonwealth can accommodate and regulate these industries. Right now, Virginia does not have the foundation or structure for these policies.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Adams: I am an avid fan of high school and college football. My favorite teams are the VHSL Class 4 State Champion Dinwiddie Generals and the Virginia Tech Hokies (my alma mater).

McKenzie: I love to play golf in my spare time! In all my time, though, I always look forward to spending some extra time with my daughter.

Taylor: I love working. When I am not in Richmond, I am working in one of my family’s auto repair shops. Outside of that, I enjoy shooting clays and going to the gun range, going to local shrimp boils, and hanging out with my dog Bear & my family.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Adams: I was born and raised in this community, so this race is deeply personal to me. I’m in this fight for my neighbors, for my friends, and for my family. People should vote for me because I’m going to make sure the voices of working families are represented in Richmond.

McKenzie: My career has been dedicated to public service and to improving lives. My experience and my commitment will make a real difference and yield real results. In the district, I am engaged with the community and schools. My wife and I are choosing to make our home here, and I am determined to serve this community in whatever capacity I can.

Taylor: I was elected because voters wanted someone that would stand up to the status quo and defend their values. I’ve kept my promise and I’ve delivered real results for our community. I will continue to stand up for what’s right, even if it means upsetting some of the Richmond establishment.