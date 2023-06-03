The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, Tina Ramirez and Glen Sturtevant, who are seeking the Republican nomination June 20 in the 12th Senate District that is based in Chesterfield and includes Colonial Heights.

Read our story on the candidates in the 12th District contest here:

In November the Republican nominee in the GOP-leaning district will face Democrat Natan McKenzie, a financial adviser and small-business owner.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Chase: Many in the western part of Chesterfield are frustrated by high traffic during morning and evening commutes. For decades now, we've been saying that we should extend the Powhite Parkway between Route 288 and Hull Street Road. I agree but with much input from the affected communities taken into account to minimize any negative impacts and without raising taxes or tolls.

Ramirez: Education and the importance of school choice.

Sturtevant: Special Education is an issue that needs to be addressed both locally and as a Commonwealth. We need to support families by giving them more options to keep their children safe while also providing the tools needed to be happy, healthy, and successful in life. This can be done at the state level by providing grant programs for students with disabilities who have Individual Education Plans (IEPs).

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Chase: I will reintroduce the Voter Confidence Restoration Act that I introduced this past year. This legislation restores the election guardrails, that the Democrat-controlled General Assembly removed in 2020. The people deserve to have confidence in the election process, which should be fair, secure and transparent. We need to go back to paper ballots, hand counts and eliminate error-ridden voting computers and tabulators.

Ramirez: Providing school choice for parents and students.

Sturtevant: I will be introducing Education Savings Account legislation that Lt. Governor Winsome Sears championed last year. Virginia families need more educational choices for their children. This legislation will set aside a portion of state education funding into an education savings account. Parents will then be able to direct funds to various education expenses, including different schooling options and support services that have been pre-approved. Education is not a one size fits all issue.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Chase: I'm unapologetically 100% pro-life. Killing babies is not a right or a choice, it's murder. We need to promote personal responsibility for one's actions and responsible parenting. We should immediately end all taxpayer-funded abortions.

Ramirez: I believe the right to life is absolute.

Sturtevant: I am 100% pro-life and I support Governor Youngkin's bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Chase: I will always vote to cut taxes. Period. I voted to cut the grocery tax, as proposed by Governor Youngkin and voted to eliminate the BPOL tax. Any time over the past 8 years that we've had a surplus, I've always voted to give that money back to the taxpayer. You know better than the government how to spend your hard-earned money. I also vote against every fee.

Ramirez: Yes, they should be lowered. It makes Virginia less competitive nationally to have higher taxes.

Sturtevant: Yes. We must be competitive with other states and Virginia needs to lower the individual and business tax rates and increase standard deductions to help make living in Virginia more affordable. When I was in the legislature, I never voted for any tax or fee increase, and my pledge to the residents of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights is that I never will.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Chase: I'm 100 percent for reducing gun violence. Most gun violence occurs in gun-free zones like schools and many churches. According to the Crime Prevention Research Center, 97.8% of public shootings occur in ‘gun-free zones". I've introduced legislation to repeal the localities' ability to create gun-free zones, which disarm all law-abiding citizens and empowers violent criminals. We should instead eliminate gun free zones and allow law abiding citizens to protect themselves.

Ramirez: Addressing mental health, focusing on the root causes of gun violence, and defending law-abiding Virginian's Second Amendment rights.

Sturtevant: We need to prioritize mental health, public safety, supporting law enforcement, and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. We also need to re-implement crime reduction programs including Project Exile and Operation Ceasefire.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Chase: Since 2014, we’ve seen continuous, disturbing growth in the number of deaths due to overdose from synthetic opioids, most of them fentanyl, most of which comes from China. We need to force the federal government to hold China accountable. We need to secure our borders and have swift and severe consequences for opioid dealers. The state should help support successful nonprofit recovery programs and clinical addiction services like the faith-based Mercy House in Chesterfield County.

Ramirez: Increasing public and preventative education while providing law enforcement with more support to crack down on drug dealers.

Sturtevant: We have to address the mental health crisis we have here in the Commonwealth that exacerbates the opioid epidemic. In Chesterfield, Sheriff Karl Leonard, who began the groundbreaking HARP program, has continued to show that we need to rethink the way we address addiction. Placing addicts in jail and then releasing them is not working. We have to address the root cause of the problem, the addiction. We need to impose tougher penalties on drug dealers, especially when it comes to fentanyl.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Chase: While we should continue to support children with seizures, veterans with PTSD, and people living with chronic pain from lupus and cancer, through products with low levels of THC, we must also balance that need with ensuring we protect our youth and children from addiction and abuse. While I am not in support of outright legalization of recreational marijuana and use in public spaces, I do support regulated medical use through prescription in lieu of many organ damaging prescription medications.

Ramirez: No, because it's a gateway drug to more addictive drugs.

Sturtevant: No. There are more important issues facing Virginia than legalizing drugs.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Chase: I love playing the piano and enjoy relaxing to classical music. From 4th through 12th grade I learned to play classical piano. My teacher was strict on technique and required me to memorize my cadences and scales. While I may not have appreciated the repetitive practices and drills at the time, I learned the value and importance of discipline.

Ramirez: I am the Founder and President of an international religious freedom organization that is advocating for the right to freely worship in some of the most dangerous places. I believe that we are all hardwired for freedom. It is how I operate my nonprofit, and how I will legislate once elected.

Sturtevant: I love backpacking through the Appalachian Trail.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Chase: Promises made. Promises kept. You can trust me. I not only walk the walk; I talk the talk. You can trust my 8 year solid voting record which has been rated as 100 percent by many independent nonpartisan grassroots organizations like the Family Foundation, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, the National Federation of Independent Business owners and my A rating with the Virginia Chamber, the NRA and the Conservative Achievement Award with the American Conservative Union.

Ramirez: You should vote for me because my life has been about service. I have always operated with integrity, and I will have my constituents' backs in Virginia's State Senate.

Sturtevant: Our campaign is building a broad coalition of support amongst all the various coalitions of Republicans as well as independents. In this swing district, we need a representative who is a consensus builder, and is able to effectively communicate Youngkin's common-sense conservative agenda. Together we can move the Commonwealth forward, and make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.