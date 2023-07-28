Virginia taxpayers would be able to use higher standard deductions in preparing their income tax returns next year under a new analysis by the state tax department, but Senate Democrats question the underlying calculation and warn against trusting revenue estimates by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in an ongoing budget battle over his proposed $1 billion package of tax cuts.

The analysis shows that state revenues rose 5.1%, after adjusting for $2.5 billion in tax cuts last year in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Exceeding a budget trigger of 5% in revenue growth would allow taxpayers to claim an additional $500 on their standard deduction in paying income taxes in this tax year. Otherwise, the deduction would drop from $8,000 to $7,500 for individuals and from $16,000 to $15,500 for couples.

However, the tax analysis does not reflect an estimated $1 billion obligation that the state expects to repay this year to businesses that took advantage of a new tax benefit approved last year.

“That one is a huge one,” Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, said Thursday.

Senate Democrats are also concerned about the tax department’s accounting of sales tax money received in the fiscal year after some larger retailers paid the tax in the final month of the previous fiscal year, despite the elimination of accelerated collection of sales taxes.

Their larger concern is Youngkin’s claim that the General Assembly has an additional $5.1 billion in revenue to consider in revising the two-year budget he signed more than a year ago. They say that does not reflect the $1 billion obligation under the new “Pass Through Entity Tax” or the $1 billion already appropriated under the so-called “skinny budget” the legislature adopted before the assembly adjourned Feb. 25 without a new spending plan.

“We all heard about voodoo economics — what this administration is doing is voodoo estimating,” Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said in an interview on Thursday.

(In April 1980, George H.W. Bush criticized fellow GOP presidential candidate Ronald Reagan for producing a “voodoo economic policy.” Bush would become Reagan’s running mate and vice president.)

Youngkin spokesman Macaulay Porter said Senate Democrats are “conflating two issues,” and that “the trigger has nothing to do with spending.”

“In regards to the pass through entity tax, anticipated PTET refunds are solely the result of taxpayer behavior. The tax change itself is revenue neutral. It’s troubling to hear an elected official call the hardworking estimation of apolitical, classified tax department employees’ ‘voodoo.’

“The Governor proposed a balanced budget making $3.6 billion in investments for education, law enforcement, behavioral health and providing tax relief for Virginians. With $5 billion in excess resources, Virginia has the ability to fund critical priorities and cut taxes now, and Democrats need to come to the table and reach a resolution.”

Both Barker and Howell have expressed optimism about the revival of stalled budget talks last week, after House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, proposed a new compromise over $1 billion in additional tax cuts that Youngkin and House Republicans want in the revised two-year spending plan.

Senate budget negotiators are being briefed on the proposal this week and are expected to meet next week, but Barker said the dispute over revenues could be an obstacle.

“It’s something that needs to get resolved before we can sign off on the budget,” he said.

The Senate budget leaders said the new revenue estimates deepened their concerns about the true ongoing costs of Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts, including another proposed increase in the standard deduction for taxpayers who will not want to itemize deductions on their returns.

Under the budget the legislature adopted a year ago, the General Assembly increased the standard deduction from $4,500 to $8,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $16,000 for couples filing jointly. For the final $500 of that deduction in this tax year, state revenues had to grow by at least 5% in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The state met that trigger in revenues in the last half of last year, which allowed taxpayers to claim the higher standard deductions for taxes paid on income in 2022.

Based on the top individual income tax rate, “it’s less than $30,” Barker said.

Youngkin announced last week that state revenues fell by 3.5% compared with the previous year, but still exceeded the forecast he used for his proposed budget in December by $1.5 billion. He added that amount to $3.6 billion in excess revenues he claimed from the previous fiscal year for his total estimate of $5.1 billion in available revenues.

In order to compare last year’s revenues with the previous year, the tax department added $2.5 billion to the amount received in the fiscal year that just ended to reflect significant changes in tax policy. The adjustments boosted the growth rate to 5.1%, just over the trigger.

“We met the trigger, and that’s it,” Knight said Thursday.

But the new analysis also showed that Youngkin’s tax package last year reduced state revenues by an additional $213 million — including $46 million from the higher standard deduction, which cost the state more than $1 billion in the last fiscal year. “I’m hoping more people are taking advantage of it,” Knight said.

The standard deduction is also an issue in the pending budget negotiations. Youngkin proposed to increase the deduction to $9,000 for individuals and $18,000 for couples. The governor estimates the increases would reduce state revenues by $95 million in this fiscal year and about $200 million a year in future years.

The current budget also underestimated the cost of a one-time tax rebate, which reduced revenues by more than $1 billion, or $14 million more than expected. The elimination of the state’s share of the sales tax on groceries — another pillar of Youngkin’s tax cut package lawmakers approved last year — reduced revenues by $7.7 million more than estimated, for a total of $115 million in the last fiscal year.

The biggest surprise came in sales tax collections, which the tax department said were $57 million lower than expected in the last fiscal year because some businesses did not change their behavior in response to the elimination of the accelerated sales tax a year ago. Instead of remitting July revenues in the first month of the new fiscal year that began July 1, 2022, some retailers paid them in June, the last month of the previous year. Democrats think the new estimate still may be too high.

Taxpayers also have not behaved as the Youngkin administration expected in response to the “Pass Through Entity Tax” approved last year to give unincorporated businesses an option that allows them to avoid a federal cap on deduction of state and local income taxes. State revenues received a big bump from estimated payments under the new tax in the fiscal year that just ended, but most taxpayers chose to receive the off-setting credits in the fiscal year that just began July 1.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings acknowledged last week that he expects the state to repay more than $1 billion in this fiscal year to offset those higher payments. That would eliminate two-thirds of the $1.5 billion the governor said the state collected over the revenue projections in his budget proposal in December.

Knight said he is not concerned because budget negotiators will not consider the additional revenues that Youngkin claimed last week.

“Everything is tracking just like I thought it was going to,” he said.

