A Richmond judge will decide next week whether to let a charitable gaming operator challenge his previous decision to allow the city to take a casino referendum to voters in November.

Richmond Circuit Court Chief Judge W. Reilly Marchant said Tuesday that he will rule on Aug. 23 whether to let Richmond Lodge No. 1 of the Good Lions Inc. argue in court that the city improperly awarded a contract to the casino operator without undergoing a public bidding process first.

The judge temporarily suspended the decision he made on July 25 to place the casino referendum on the November ballot for Richmond voters to consider for the second time in two years. The suspension prevented the referendum ruling from becoming final on Tuesday.

Marchant also set a deadline of 3 p.m. on Friday for the city and Good Lions to submit legal briefings on the organization's standing to intervene in the referendum decision. Good Lions is a non-stock corporation that is not affiliated with Lions Club International or its 14 local chapters in the Richmond area. It is based in South Richmond at the site of Pop's Bingo World, according to state regulators.

The organization, represented by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and an associate from his Fairfax City law firm, also is asking the court to reconsider its earlier decision to allow the referendum to go forward on whether to permit ONE Casino + Resort to operate in South Richmond, one of five Virginia cities allowed by state law to permit casino gaming, subject to voter approval.

Richmond voters narrowly rejected a referendum in 2021 to allow the $562 million project, proposed by Urban One, a Black-owned media company in the Washington area, and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a California-based casino operator that subsequently was purchased by Churchill Downs, owner of the site of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. The city chose the initial casino operator from among six proposals under a public bidding process conducted in 2021.

Urban One and Churchill Downs now are proposing the casino resort through RVA Entertainment Holdings, a limited liability company that Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council chose this year.

Petersen and other critics contend the city violated the state constitution requirement of competitive bidding before awarding a public franchise.

"This is politically one of the most lucrative franchises in Virginia municipal history," Petersen said in an interview on Tuesday. "To not have any competitive process is a little bit alarming."

Richmond City Attorney Laura Drewry expressed confidence that the city had followed all state laws in properly awarding the contract and submitting the project for voter referendum.

“The Court's action (on Tuesday) merely provides additional time for the parties to fully brief the judge," Drewry said in a statement after the hearing. "The City remains confident in its legal position.”

Chris Robertson, an associate of Petersen who argued the case in court on Tuesday, said in an interview, "The judge made the right decision. He's being careful. It's a high-profile case."

The legal jousting may be moot, depending on the outcome of a long political stalemate over General Assembly adoption of a revised state budget.

Marchant is scheduled to rule on Aug. 23, the same day that the assembly money committees are scheduled to meet with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to consider the status of state revenues for the next two-year budget, which the governor will present in December for the newly elected legislature to consider when it convenes in January for a 60-day session. Assembly negotiators are trying to reach a budget agreement, which could block a second Richmond vote again this year.

The assembly used the budget last year to block Richmond from seeking a second casino vote until after a state study of the viability of allowing a casino in Petersburg. The study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded that a casino would be financially viable in Petersburg, either by itself or in competition with a casino less than 25 miles away in South Richmond.

Petersburg chose The Cordish Companies, one of the finalists for the first Richmond contract, to develop a $1.4 billion casino resort over the next 15 years, but only if Richmond were not allowed to host a rival operation. Petersburg City Council chose Cordish after a closed-door meeting last fall to consider the results of a search process that was not conducted in public.

The General Assembly considered and rejected bills proposed this year by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, that would have substituted Petersburg for Richmond as a fifth casino site in Virginia and prevented Richmond from taking the issue to referendum again before Petersburg voters were given a chance to vote.

Paul Goldman, a political operative and former state Democratic Party chairman, has advocated both to allow Richmond voters a second chance to consider a casino and to prevent the city from selecting an operator without undertaking a competitive bidding process. He also opposed the casino in the first referendum in 2021. He contends that the ownership of the ONE Casino project has changed since Richmond first selected the operator in 2021, but the details aren't publicly known.

"The public has a right to know these things before they vote," Goldman said.

Union casino workers denounced the attempt to block the referendum. "Shame on those in this community who are trying to keep Richmond resident from voting on their future," said Marlene Patrick-Cooper, president of UNITE HERE Local 23.