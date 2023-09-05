In the rush to end this year’s state budget impasse, General Assembly negotiators dropped a $100 million promise to help fund Richmond’s 34-year effort to make sure heavy rains don’t overwhelm its sewers and start carrying sewage into the James River.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted the funding in his budget speech last December. He included language directing $100 million from his proposed $106 million increase in Department of Environmental Quality environmental financial assistance funding for the fiscal year ended June 30 for the city’s combined sewer overflow control project.

The $100 million remained in both the House of Delegates and state Senate versions of the budget, but the impasse over Youngkin’s proposed $1 billion of tax cuts meant neither version was acted upon, requiring senior members of both bodies on the conference committee to negotiate the compromise that lawmakers are to vote upon Wednesday.

Because the money was to be spent in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30 - before the General Assembly budget conferees finally agreed on a budget bill last week, it seems to have been lost in the shuffle, said House Appropriations Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.

All of the spending changes the negotiators made were for the current fiscal year, which started July 1.

Lawmakers return to Richmond on Wednesday to vote on a hard-fought compromise over amendments to the state's current two-year budget in an effort to end a six-month stalemate between the House, led by the GOP, and the Senate, led by Democrats.\

Knight said he thinks funding for the combined sewer overflow control project could be found as the General Assembly considers the conferees’ compromise or as Youngkin reviews the bill and submits any of his own proposed amendments for the legislators to consider.

Richmond’s continuing combined sewer overflow control program has cut the storm and wastewater overflows by more than 3 billion gallons a year, and has cost $300 million so far.

The work that’s still to be done to meet the cleanup deadlines that the General Assembly has previously set will cost more than $1.3 billion, the city’s Department of Public Utilities said in a report last year to the General Assembly.

That’s far more than what city residents, who have already paid $150 million toward the work that is still to be done, can cover through the fees they’re charged on their water bills.

The next phase of work to be done involves 10 projects — mostly storage and pipes to divert heavy flows from outlets along Gillies Creek and near Maymont — will eliminate about 182 million gallons of combined sewer overflows when they are completed by 2027.

But dealing with the rest means figuring out the engineering and then building systems to stop the giant Outfall 6 from releasing some 483 million gallons of overflow a year into the James, by the General Assembly’s deadline of 2035.

Outfall 6 is next to the 14th Street Takeout, a ramp for kayaks or canoes on the north bank of the James.

The overflows occur because some stormwater drains feed into sewer pipes, and during heavy rainfalls, the flow from these can overwhelm the city's wastewater treatment plant. The result is that a mix of sewage and stormwater that’s 90% rain will flow straight into the James River.

Chesapeake Bay

The negotiators' budget, meanwhile increased funding for a critical element of Youngkin's Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts. The conferees agreed to spend $67.2 million in matching grants to pay for farmers' efforts, up from the $45.7 million Youngkin had proposed.

The conferees also agreed to add $151 million to state funding for sewage treatment plants and $30 million for grants to localities for projects that reduce stormwater runoff.

The conferees also agreed to set $100 million to a fund that lends money to help finance flood control projects.

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River