The two one-term presidents running for more time in the White House say they've each made a prosperous America, where presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sees despair and impoverishment.

Kennedy is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 presidential election while former president Donald Trump is leading his nearest GOP rival by more than 40 percentage points.

While Biden and Trump say they've made America richer, Kennedy told a crowd of about 200 supporters Wednesday evening at Richmond's Ember Music Hall on East Broad Street that half of all Americans can't lay hands on enough money for a car repair.

"Half of America sees the fuel gauge pointing to empty and wonders if they're going to be able to get to work," he said.

"I see a level of disintegration and disillusionment that I never thought I'd see in the United States of America," he said.

Kennedy, a lawyer and longtime environmental activist, has become a controversial figure for spreading misinformation and giving vent to conspiracy theories.

The Associated Press reports that while Kennedy told a congressional committee in July: “I have never been anti-vax. I have never told the public to avoid vaccination.” He has a long record of anti-vaccination comments.

In a recent interview with Jesse Watters of Fox, Kennedy said, “I do believe that autism does come from vaccines.”

In Richmond on Wednesday, Kennedy said he is running against "the corrupt merger of state and corporate power," in which he said wealthy financial institutions are pillaging the nation.

He said that if elected, he would move quickly to change the tax code to keep those institutions from buying up single family homes, pricing them out of reach for ordinary Americans.

Kennedy said he'd also launch a government-backed mortgage program so that homebuyers would all get 3% mortgages.

"There's a lot of money for bankers, there's a lot of money for what Eisenhower warned us about, but there's not a lot for ordinary Americans," Kennedy said, referring to President Dwight Eisenhower's famous farewell address warning about the military industrial complex, as well as the bailout of Silicon Valley Bank and the billions spent on arms for Ukraine.

Kennedy said the nation also wasted billions in a failed effort to contain COVID.

He said he believes the U.S. pressured Ukraine to reject a peace agreement that could have prevented the Russian invasion.

"I believe I have a clear path to victory," he told the Richmonders.

In 2005, Kennedy considered a run for New York state attorney general for several months but eventually decided not to run. In 2000, announcing that he would not seek election to the Senate, he said that decision was “for this time around,” adding “if I wanted to run for something, there's always something to run for.”

During a July dinner in New York, Kennedy said of COVID-19, “There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted,” perhaps to spare Ashkenazi Jews and people who are Chinese.

While he often invokes his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his father, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, as he did with the Richmond gathering, some members of the Kennedy family have repudiated his candidacy.

Jack Schlossberg, a son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of JFK, backs Biden and railed against RFK Jr. in a recent Instagram post.

“He’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame,” Schlossberg said. “I’ve listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment.”

Photos: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. through the years