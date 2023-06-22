Saddam Azlan Salim is poised to be a new state senator after defeating Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, Tuesday in a Democratic primary, but he is not new to political engagement.

The Bangladeshi immigrant and financial consultant is also the vice chair of the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee and vice president of Fairfax Young Democrats. He was one of three younger candidates — along with Lashrecse Aird and Stella Pekarsky — who ousted veteran Democratic senators in primaries Tuesday.

“We did everything we thought we knew we were gonna do from meetings, phone banking, to postcard-writing to recruiting volunteers,” Salim said.

Petersen, a senator since 2008, congratulated Salim in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the election results were “not what we expected but that happens in a democracy.”

Amid redistricting, this year’s elections saw incumbents and fresh faces alike campaigning on new maps — triggering the movement or retirement of some incumbents, and creating new opportunities for first-time or returning candidates and members of the House of Delegates seeking election to the Senate chamber.

The new 37th District is based in central Fairfax County, including the communities of Dunn Loring, Merrifield, Oakton, Fair Oaks, Tysons and Vienna. It includes two small cities — Fairfax City and Falls Church.

In November, Salim will face Republican Ken Reid, a longtime newsletter publisher and a former member of the Leesburg City Council and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

The new district has leaned strongly toward Democrats in recent statewide contests, which means Salim will be the favorite to win in November.

Given his background in finance, Salim hopes he can join the Finance & Appropriations committee.

Petersen, a former delegate who has served in the legislature since 2002, chairs the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee. He also is a member of the Judiciary, Rules, Education and Health, and Finance & Appropriations committees.

Petersen has sided with some GOP legislators on votes in recent years. He voted to end mask mandates in schools, to legalize the possession of marijuana and in favor of a proposed 2020 ban on assault-style weapons. This year, Petersen backed a different bill to bar such weapons.

Salim’s stance on gun safety legislation attracted the endorsement of former House Speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, along with a handful of gun safety organizations.

“Going up against an incumbent (that is) well-entrenched, arguably popular in a primary, was going to be challenging,” Filler-Corn said. “I took a lot of time and effort, like I always do before my endorsements, to decide what I wanted to do. And I felt like ‘yes, he can do this.’ ”

Salim plans to support future reintroductions of a proposed ban on the sale of assault-style weapons, as well as other measures aimed at curbing gun violence.

A local issue with which Salim hopes to help at the state level is the expansion of affordable housing. The matter is personal, as Salim said he and his family were homeless at one point during his childhood.

Aligned with much of his party, Salim supports protecting abortion access, environmental stewardship, investment in education and LGBTQ rights.

Heading into the general election against Reid, he said he feels “pretty confident.”

“I will go to doors, talk to voters wherever I can, and get them to come out and vote in the general election,” Salim said. “It’s not going to end until 7 p.m. on election day in November.”

