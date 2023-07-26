Virginia government, as an $88 billion-a-year enterprise, has a big footprint in the marketplace, spending about $6 billion in 2022-23 in just 20 areas — from building construction to road paving, from temporary employment to health services, from warehousing to management consultants.

According to the state's purchasing and supply agency, those are just some of the services and part of the bill, which the Youngkin administration estimates is typically north of $11 billion.

As a business guy, Gov. Glenn Youngkin — a former private-equity CEO with, according to Forbes Magazine, an estimated net worth of $470 million when he was elected in 2021 — wants to apply a business guy's approach to state purchasing, believing taxpayers can save a ton with new guidelines that would be the purview of a so-called chief procurement officer responsible for monitoring costs and management.

Savings can be steered to other programs. That's one reason the stakes in the November legislative elections are so high for Youngkin: full Republican control of the General Assembly — the House of Delegates is currently Republican; the Virginia Senate, Democratic — means momentum for the governor's agenda in the last half of his non-renewable four-year term and, perhaps, a last-minute go for the presidency in 2024.

Youngkin, for whom the separation of powers seems to mean the executive is more equal than the legislature and courts, envisions an aggressive overhaul of procurement, one that initially would have awarded a bounty to the private management consultancy hired to assist in the effort. Boston Consulting Group could have pocketed $50 million to $70 million — 10% of verified savings, targeted at $500 million to $700 million.

The administration in late January retreated on the scheme because of skepticism (might that be too mild a word?) among the Senate Democrats, most notably retiring Sen. Janet Howell of Fairfax, who leads the powerful Finance and Appropriations Committee.

The governor is pursuing a considerably cheaper version of the plan, one under which Boston Consulting Group — where Eric Moeller, the low-profile aide overseeing the administration's efforts to retool targeted programs, once was a partner — is expected to be paid more than $3 million for its initial work.

The consultancy is expected to identify at least $200 million in savings, under a contract quietly modified in February and May by Boston Consulting Group and Michael O'Malley, the chief procurement officer and formerly of insurance giant AIG.

Among the tweaks: the scope of Boston Consulting Group's work is being expanded to include procurement by public colleges and universities, the front lines in the Youngkin war on supposed woke-ism and which — when it comes to purchasing supplies and services — can operate independently of Richmond.

There were three other revisions that caught the eye — and raised the eyebrows — of legislators, experts on state purchasing and firms doing business with the state: the administration intends to renegotiate some current contracts for "quick win" savings, consultants will not share their findings with the General Assembly unless authorized by Youngkin's office and legal counsel, and that Boston Consulting Group employees will train procurement officers in new procedures and personally monitor their contacts with prospective contractors.

All three are generating questions.

What is the basis, beyond a fiscal emergency, and we're not in one, for the governor re-framing extant contracts? As Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Howell's presumed successor as finance chair should Democrats hold the Senate, put it, "once we appropriate, that's none of their business."

Lawyers and lobbyists know well the fireworks that can accompany efforts to alter or scuttle a contract in mid-stream. In 2017, Northrup Grumman, a titanic supplier of info-tech services, sued the McAuliffe administration for attempting to break off a 13-year contract. In a settlement the following year, the state paid Northrup Grumman $35.8 million, roughly half what the company said it was owed when the state ended the contract 10 months early.

And why would an administration that, if only because of its inexperience, has had difficult dealings with legislators in both parties, as Lucas notes, these are the people who decide Youngkin's spending requests, risk further alienating them with a perceived gag order?

And would Boston Consulting Group's proximity to the new process for selecting contractors — an overhaul that could require General Assembly consent should it involve reorganizing the bureaucracy — give them a competitive advantage over rival consultancies for future services?

There could be a lot of money on the line. The Department of General Services reports that in the past year, Virginia paid nearly $570 million for business management and consulting services.

In a July 1 letter to Youngkin, Howell and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Moeller provided an update on the administration's transformation program, touching on improvements in service at the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia Employment Commissions, both of which were roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moeller wrote that his goal is "to help build a culture of transparency, accountability, and constructive challenge across government, ensure employees at all levels are reminded that our government works for the citizens of Virginia, and drive changes improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our government. In short, we work to help make Virginia’s government more responsive, efficient and transparent."

Moeller made no reference, however, to anticipated changes in state procurement, a process that traditionally relies on competitive bidding and complex, often-lengthy negotiations with sole-source contractors. The system also includes incentives for participation by small firms and those owned by minorities, likely alarmed by Youngkin's hostility to the post-George Floyd awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion — and what that might mean for their businesses.

Viola Baskerville, who was responsible for procurement as Democratic Gov. Tim Kaine's secretary of administration from 2006 to 2010 and as a former Richmond city councilor and legislator has a keen appreciation for state government's economic impact on the city, said that purchasing and supply can be difficult in the public sector because of policy and political considerations.

"It's always harder, because in the private sector, the bottom line is always about profit," she said. "With the state, it's not about profit, it's about fairness and efficiency."